The Week 10 college football continues with several top-25 matchups on Saturday night, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. There is also Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on any of those games here:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Saturday college football betting preview

There are a pair of top-25 matchups beginning after 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night, including No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee bounced back from a loss at Alabama with a 56-34 win at Kentucky last week, as quarterback Joey Aguilar had 396 passing yards and three touchdowns. He is facing one of the nation's best defenses on Saturday, but the Vols are 3-point favorites in the Week 10 college football odds.

Saturday's nightcap features No. 24 Utah against No. 17 Cincinnati in a Big 12 showdown. The Bearcats are tied with BYU atop the conference standings, but this will be their biggest test of the season thus far. Utah is a 10.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 56. Bet on Saturday's top games at BetMGM to receive bonus bets:

World Series Game 7 betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving the Game 7 start to star pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who is pitching on short rest after throwing six innings in a Game 4 loss. The 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 18 innings. He will be opposed by veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, who pitched for the Blue Jays in Game 3. The Dodgers are -140 favorites in Game 7, while the Blue Jays are +120 underdogs. Bet on the World Series at BetMGM to receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors, regardless of experience level, need to practice responsible gaming when placing bets, and BetMGM offers different tools and resources to users like gaming limits and a live chat feature. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7.