Bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses when betting on any of the top NBA, NHL, college football or college basketball games Friday night. Use the BetMGM bonus code on Friday's top games at BetMGM Sportsbook like Wild vs. Penguins, Nuggets vs. Rockets or Florida State vs. NC State. Sign up for BetMGM to get bonus bets for Friday's games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Friday, Nov. 21

It looked like Florida State was back as an elite program after a shocking 2-10 campaign in 2024. The Seminoles were 3-0 and defeated Alabama in Week 1, but FSU is now 5-5 on the year and needs a win just to get into a bowl game. The Noles' next test is against NC State, another 5-5 team looking to clinch a spot in a bowl. FSU has struggled in ACC play, going 2-5 against conference foes. The Wolfpack haven't done much better, going 2-4 in conference action. The Seminoles are coming off a big win over Virginia Tech while the Wolfpack were just blown out by Miami. A key factor here is that NC State is hosting, as the Pack are 4-1 at home this year and FSU is 0-3 as the visiting team in 2025. This game has a very high total at 60.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is taking the Under as that hits in 64% of sims.

Over on the ice, the Wild head east for a matchup with the Penguins in one of the top NHL games Friday night in a battle of two teams with 24 points in the standings. Minnesota is quietly one of the hotter teams in the league right now, having won three in a row while going 7-2-1 over its last 10 games. The Penguins are 4-3-3 over their last 10 games and are coming off a 4-0 shutout of the Predators. These two foes have met once already this year, with the Penguins winning 4-1 in Minnesota on Oct. 30. The SportsLine model's top play for this game is the Pittsburgh money line at -130, as the Penguins win in 69% of the simulations.

Bet on NBA, NHL, college baskteball and college football games at BetMGM to receive bonus bets today:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important to BetMGM, which offers various resources to its users, including a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. BetMGM also has contact information for helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.