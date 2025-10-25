There are multiple games with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday night, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. No. 20 LSU hosts No. 3 Texas A&M in the lone top-25 meeting on Saturday night, while No. 6 Oregon and No. 9 Miami are both in action as well. Click here to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Read our BetMGM bonus code review for a full breakdown of terms and conditions for both offers.

Saturday college football betting preview

No. 3 Texas A&M remained unbeaten with a 45-42 win at Arkansas last week, which was just its second road game of the season. The Aggies are now playing back-to-back road games for the first time this year, and they are facing a desperate LSU team. The Tigers have dropped two of their last three games, so they cannot afford another loss if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Texas A&M is a slight 2.5-point road favorite in the Week 9 college football odds.

No. 25 Michigan bounced back from a loss to USC with a win over Washington last week, improving to 5-2 this season. The Wolverines are facing Michigan State in a rivalry game on Saturday night, with the Spartans riding a four-game losing streak. However, Michigan State has clearly been the team to back in this rivalry recently, covering the spread at a 12-4-1 clip in the last 17 meetings. Michigan is a 14.5-point favorite for that 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on college football games here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

There are five games set to unfold in the NBA on Saturday, including Hornets vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hornets secured a 136-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener, while the 76ers picked up a narrow 117-116 victory on the road against the Celtics on Wednesday. According to the latest NBA odds, the 76ers are favored by six points, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in 59% of its simulations.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Saturday's NBA games here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offering users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring more assistance.