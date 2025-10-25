The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Week 9 college football schedule brings three top-25 matchups on Saturday: No. 13 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 15 Missouri and No. 20 LSU vs. No. 3 Texas A&M. Click here to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Read our BetMGM bonus code review for a full breakdown of terms and conditions for both offers.

Saturday college football betting preview

No. 10 Vanderbilt continues to climb the rankings behind star quarterback Diego Pavia, who accounted for three total touchdowns in a win over then-No. 10 LSU last week. Pavia has 15 touchdown passes while averaging a career-high 8.6 yards per carry, helping Vanderbilt rank fourth nationally in yards per carry (6.3). Missouri is looking for its first road win against a top-10 team since 2013, but Vanderbilt is a 2.5-point favorite.

Another SEC showdown on Saturday night is No. 20 LSU vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, with the Aggies installed as 2.5-point road favorites. Texas A&M improved to 7-0 this season with a 45-42 win at Arkansas last week, while LSU fell to Vanderbilt in a 31-24 final. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5, and the Over has hit in four straight meetings between these teams.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on college football games here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

There are five games set to unfold in the NBA on Saturday, including Hornets vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hornets secured a 136-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener, while the 76ers picked up a narrow 117-116 victory on the road against the Celtics on Wednesday. According to the latest NBA odds, the 76ers are favored by six points, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in 59% of its simulations.

Sign up for BetMGM to wager on Saturday's NBA games here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offering users tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those requiring more assistance.