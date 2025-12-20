Alabama gets its rematch with Oklahoma on Friday night when the College Football Playoff kicks off with a showdown in Norman. Sports fans who want to bet on Friday's games can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's games:

Best bets for Friday, Dec. 19

A 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game left the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) on the bubble to make the CFP, but they earned the ninth seed. That set up a rematch with the 10th-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (10-2), who beat the Tide 23-21 in Tuscaloosa in November. Bama outgained OU 406-212 in that game but turned the ball over three times. Oklahoma's losses came to Georgia and rival Texas, and the Sooners come in rested after a 17-13 victory against LSU on Nov. 29. This one should come down to defense, as OU ranks in the top 10 in allowing 273.6 yards (ninth) and 13.9 points (seventh) per game. Alabama ranks 12th in both categories, giving up 283.3 yards and 17.4 points per contest. Tide quarterback Ty Simpson was second-team All-SEC after throwing for 3,268 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. John Mateer threw 12 TD passes and 10 interceptions but also rushed for 416 yards and seven scores. Oklahoma is a 2-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, with the over/under set at 41.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Sooners (-130) winning in 52% of simulations but the Tide covering 51% of the time. The Over is hitting at a 56% rate and the model projects 45 total points.

