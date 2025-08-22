The 2025 college football season kicks off with a five-game slate as part of Week 0 on Saturday, Aug. 23, with the highlight being a top-25 matchup between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS is available for new users to sign up with, and depending on where you live, you can get either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $10 or more wins. This offer can be used on any of the top college football games this week.

Here, we break down everything there is to know about the BetMGM bonus code, including how to sign up and claim the offer. Click here to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code:

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code

With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new BetMGM users can get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer for $150 in bonus bets is available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. If you're in another state where BetMGM operates, you can sign up with the promotion to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The $1,500 in bonus bets for losing a first bet offer returns the most bonus bets in a single day of all the best sportsbook promos available right now.

Claim your bonus bets with a wager on Saturday's Iowa State vs. Kansas State matchup, for instance. If you were to bet $1,500 on the Wildcats (-160 on the money line) to win, but the Cyclones (+135) pull off the upset, you'd get $1,500 in bonus bets credited to your account. If your first bet is for under $50 and it loses, you get one single bonus bet slip worth the entirety of your initial stake. If your first bet is $50 or more and it loses, you get five bonus bet slips, each worth 20% of your stake. So in that scenario where you bet $1,500 on Kansas State but Iowa State wins, you'd get five $300 bonus bet slips.

Users must deposit at least $10 into their account when signing up. There's no minimum odds requirement for a user's first wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days and hold no cash value. Wagers won using bonus bets return the winnings but not the stake.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM and get bonus bets:

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS is available to new BetMGM users who have never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where BetMGM operates. Follow these steps to sign up:

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page.

2. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account by entering all necessary information, including name, address and phone number.

3. Enter the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when prompted.

4. Deposit at least $10 into your BetMGM account.

5. Place a first bet at any odds. If it loses, you will get your stake back in bonus bets.

CFB Week 0 betting preview

Week 0 is highlighted by the Iowa State vs. Kansas State clash in Ireland at 12 p.m. ET. The other four games on Saturday are Idaho State at UNLV (4 p.m. ET), Fresno State at Kansas (6:30 p.m. ET), Sam Houston at Western Kentucky (7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network) and Stanford at Hawaii (7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+).

The Cyclones had a historic year last year, winning a program-record 11 games and reaching the Big 12 title game, which was a loss to Arizona State. As for Kansas State, the Wildcats won nine games last year. Iowa State defeated Kansas State 29-21 in Ames, Iowa, in a top-25 matchup. This year's matchup is also a top-25 clash as Iowa State enters the year ranked 22nd while Kansas State is 17th. The Wildcats will lean on dual-threat QB Avery Johnson, who had 2,712 passing yards, 605 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns last year. Iowa State's signal-caller, Rocco Becht, is back after throwing for more than 3,500 yards with 25 touchdown passes.

The Wildcats are -160 favorites (wager $160 to win $100) at BetMGM, while the Cyclones are +135 (wager $100 to win $135) on the money line. The total is set at 50.5, and Kansas State is favored by three points. These two teams have gone Over 50.5 twice in five matchups since 2020. Iowa State has won this rivalry game four of the last five years and five of the last seven.

The final game of the day is a very interesting one, with Stanford heading west into the Pacific Ocean to face off with Hawaii. The Cardinal have had a tumultuous last few years, as former head coach Troy Taylor went just 6-18 the last two years, and he was dismissed this offseason not due to Stanford's poor play, but because of alleged bullying of athletic department members. Stanford has since hired Andrew Luck, a former All-American quarterback for the Cardinal and the 2012 No. 1 draft pick, as the program's general manager, and he named his former NFL head coach, Frank Reich, as interim head coach. As for Hawaii, they're led by Timmy Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors who enters his fourth season as head coach with a career 13-25 record. Hawaii went 5-7 last year and is aiming to make a bowl game for the first time with Chang leading the charge.

Hawaii will need to be better offensively this year after averaging just 22.3 points per game last season. The Cardinal weren't much better, averaging 22.6 per contest while allowing nearly 34 per game on defense. The Rainbow Warriors return 14 starters from last year, including quarterback Micah Alejado, who finished last year with 469 passing yards and five touchdowns against New Mexico. As for the Cardinal, it's unclear what the team will look like under Reich, who has never coached at the college level in any capacity before. But there's really nowhere to go but up for a Stanford program that's won three games in each of the last four seasons.

The Rainbow Warriors are -135 favorites on the money line at BetMGM, while the Cardinal are +110 underdogs. The total sits at 50.5, with the Over favored at -115 to the Under's -105. Hawaii is a 2.5-point favorite as well. Bet on Iowa State-Kansas State, Stanford-Hawaii or other Week 0 college football games at BetMGM here:

Responsible gaming with BetMGM

Responsible gaming is important to BetMGM, and it should always be practiced by bettors. Sticking to a bankroll, not chasing losses and betting within your means are all important things that bettors should practice whenever they place wagers. BetMGM also has a live chat feature for its users to utilize should they require assistance, and the sportsbook also lets users set daily time limits, wager limits and loss limits. Bettors can also contact 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 by calling or texting that number.