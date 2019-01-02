Bevo's handler says Texas mascot was 'just going to say hi' to Georgia bulldog Uga

To the surprise of many, the Texas Longhorns all but ran over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night to capture the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl. But maybe we should have seen it coming after Texas's mascot nearly ran over Georgia's during pregame festivities.

Texas-Georgia is a great matchup of live mascots, as the 'Horns have Bevo -- a longhorn steer with burnt orange and white coloring -- and UGA has Uga, a sweater-wearing meatball bulldog. Both are excellent representatives and elite live sports mascots, but they are apparently not a fan of one another.

Or at least Bevo does not particularly seem to care for Uga.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

OMG this angle of Bevo and Uga pic.twitter.com/ez4aub88Ij — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2019

There could be a number of explanations as to why Bevo charged Uga before the game. Maybe he's more of a cat person, though that seems unlikely. Maybe he was just trying to establish dominance. Maybe his New Year's Resolution was more blood.

It's tough to truly know the workings of Bevo's mind without knowing Bevo personally, so it's important to hear from those who work with him directly. Via ESPN:

"We were trying to turn him around to take a picture, and he made a run for it," said Patrick Dowell, a Texas senior and one of Bevo's handlers. "He was just going to say hi." "He's as docile as a lamb," said John Baker, who owns Sunrise Ranch, where Bevo XV was bred. "That's the first time he's done that this year." ... "He's a healthy and happy Bevo," Baker said.

Ah, yes ... people screaming and sprinting in the other direction as you're "just going to say hi" -- a very relatable problem for some of us. Poor Bevo; he's not crazy, he's just misunderstood.