We're embarking on a new frontier, y'all.

Next month's conference championship weekend will be the last of its kind with the adoption of the 24-team playoff, set to debut next season.

That means no more high-stakes finales at neutral sites with hardware on the line for the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. Sure, every conference will still crown a champion each year, but this will be the last time those champions are decided on the field in a winner-take-all punctuation mark to league play.

So which teams are currently in line to make history as the last conference title game winners in their respective leagues? In some conferences (like the SEC) it's a giant mess, while others (see the ACC) are starting to narrow their paths.

Let's have a look at where each conference stands as we hit the home stretch of the 2026 regular season.

SEC

Official league tiebreakers

Head-to-head competition among the tied teams Record versus all common Conference opponents among the tied teams Record against highest (best) placed common Conference opponent in the Conference standings, and proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all Conference opponents among the tied teams Capped relative total scoring margin (see Appendix A) per SportSource Analytics Versus all Conference opponents among the tied teams Random draw of the tied teams

Teams still alive

Odds calculated through title-game simulator

Team Title-game odds What needs to happen Georgia (6-1) 94% Win out (Missouri, South Carolina) to finish 8-1 and guarantee a spot. Even a 7-2 finish gets the Bulldogs in 85% of simulated scenarios. Alabama (5-2) 52% Win out (Vanderbilt, Auburn) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Crimson Tide in 61% of simulated scenarios. Needs help from LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M against Tennessee, Texas and Georgia. Texas (4-2) 22% Win out (LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Longhorns in 60% of simulated scenarios. Needs Vanderbilt and Texas A&M to beat Tennessee and Georgia to beat South Carolina. Tennessee (4-2) 22% Win out (Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Volunteers in 65% of simulated scenarios. Needs LSU to beat Texas, Texas A&M to beat Texas and Auburn to beat Alabama. Kentucky (5-2) 6% Win out (Florida, Missouri) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Wildcats in 31% of simulated scenarios. Needs South Carolina to beat Georgia, Vanderbilt to beat Alabama and Missouri to beat Georgia. Ole Miss (4-3) 2% Win out (Oklahoma, Mississippi State) to finish 6-3. A 6-3 finish gets the Rebels in only 5% of simulated scenarios. Needs Vanderbilt and Auburn to beat Alabama. Oklahoma (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri) to finish 6-3. Needs significant help from the teams above it. LSU (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas) to finish 6-3. Needs significant help, including losses by several teams currently ahead of it. South Carolina (4-3) Less than 1% Win out (Arkansas, Georgia) to finish 6-3. Needs Georgia to lose to Missouri and other contenders to stumble. Missouri (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma) to finish 6-3. Needs significant help from the teams above it.

We're going to start here because it's arguably the cloudiest. Georgia has one conference loss and gets to Atlanta by simply beating Missouri and South Carolina over the next two weeks. In the event of a multi-team tie for second, however, here's the breakdown using this SEC tiebreaker simulator (assuming each team wins out):

If Alabama and Tennessee finish 7-2, the Vols move on to the SECCG thanks to their head-to-head win.

finish 7-2, the Vols move on to the SECCG thanks to their head-to-head win. If Alabama, Texas and Tennessee finish 7-2, the assumption is the Crimson Tide move on to the SECCG based on projected conference opponent win percentage (47%) over the Longhorns and Vols.

finish 7-2, the assumption is the Crimson Tide move on to the SECCG based on projected conference opponent win percentage (47%) over the Longhorns and Vols. If Alabama, Texas and Kentucky finish 7-2, the Longhorns move on to the SECCG because of their record against common opponents. Texas beat Tennessee, while Alabama and Kentucky lost to the Vols.

finish 7-2, the Longhorns move on to the SECCG because of their record against common opponents. Texas beat Tennessee, while Alabama and Kentucky lost to the Vols. If Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky finish 7-2, the Vols move on to the SECCG because of head-to-head wins over both.

There are two main scenarios in which Kentucky reaches the SECCG. In the event of a three-way tie for first with Alabama and Georgia, the Wildcats would play the Crimson Tide in Atlanta due to a 2-0 head-to-head record against common opponents with Georgia. This scenario involves Kentucky winning out and Georgia losing at South Carolina on Nov. 21.

In the event of a four-way tie for first with Alabama, Georgia and Texas, Kentucky reaches the SECCG because the Wildcats would be 3-0 against the Longhorns' common opponents and would trump the Bulldogs due to conference opponents' win percentage.

As you can see in the table above, there are still mathematical paths for Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU and Florida to actually reach the final SEC Championship Game, though those vary in plausibility and are too numerous to name here. This weekend should see several of those roads closed, and a clearer picture begin to emerge in the Power Four's most complicated title race.

ACC

Official league tiebreakers

Head-to-head results will always matter most No team will be overly rewarded or penalized based on the number of conference games it played When head-to-head competition cannot separate tied teams, the team with the strongest overall body of work will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the conference's automatic qualifier to the CFP. That team will be decided by a Success Ranking provided by SportSource Analytics.

Teams still alive

Odds calculated through title-game simulator

Team Title-game odds What needs to happen Miami (6-0) More than 99% Win two of its final three (Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College) to finish 8-1 and guarantee a spot. Miami can clinch this weekend with a win over Duke, a Louisville loss to North Carolina and either a Clemson loss to Georgia Tech or an SMU loss to Wake Forest. Wake Forest (5-1) 51% Win out (SMU, Georgia Tech, Duke) to finish 8-1 and guarantee a spot. A 7-2 finish gets the Demon Deacons in 48% of simulated scenarios. SMU (5-2) 29% Beat Wake Forest and Stanford to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Mustangs in 57% of simulated scenarios. Needs Louisville losses to North Carolina and/or Pitt. Louisville (5-2) 18% Beat North Carolina and Pitt to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Cardinals in 35% of simulated scenarios. Needs SMU and Duke to beat Wake Forest, along with other favorable results. Duke (4-2) 2% Win out (Miami, Clemson, Wake Forest) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Blue Devils in 45% of simulated scenarios. The biggest obstacle is an upset at Miami. Clemson (4-2) Less than 1% Win out against Georgia Tech, Duke and South Carolina. Needs Wake Forest to lose twice and Louisville to drop a game, plus favorable tiebreaker results. Pitt (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Florida State, Louisville, California) to finish 6-3. Needs a major collapse among the teams above it and favorable tiebreakers. Virginia Tech (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Stanford, Miami, Virginia) to finish 6-3. Needs multiple losses from the teams ahead of it and favorable tiebreakers.

This one's relatively straightforward, with Miami in the driver's seat and Wake Forest at SMU on Saturday being quite impactful. As long as the Hurricanes don't stub their toe over the final three weeks and the Demon Deacons win out, it'll be the Miami-Wake Forest game in Charlotte during the first weekend in December with a CFP berth on the line.

The ACC altered its tiebreaker policy this offseason to avoid the chaos that ensued last fall when Duke and Virginia reached the title game and neither team got to the CFP.

That's quite subjective, right? This is where complete chaos could unfold.

If SMU beats Wake Forest, things get interesting on the ACC league office. That could create a five-team tie for second in the conference with Wake Forest, Louisville, Duke and Clemson.

Big 12

Official league tiebreakers

Head-to-head regular-season record. Win percentage against common conference opponents. Win percentage against the next highest-placed common opponent down the standings. Conference opponents' combined win percentage (strength of schedule). Total wins in a 12-game season.

Teams still alive

Odds calculated through title-game simulator

Team Title-game odds What needs to happen Utah (6-0) 91% Win out (Arizona, TCU, West Virginia) to finish 9-0. Even an 8-1 finish guarantees a spot in the simulator. A 7-2 finish gets the Utes in 51% of simulated scenarios. Texas Tech (5-1) 44% Win out (Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU) to finish 8-1 and guarantee a spot. A 7-2 finish gets the Red Raiders in 48% of simulated scenarios. BYU (4-2) 25% Win out (Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Cougars in 50% of simulated scenarios. Needs Baylor to beat Texas Tech and TCU to beat Texas Tech, along with help against Houston. Houston (4-2) 13% Win out (Colorado, West Virginia, Baylor) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Cougars in 45% of simulated scenarios. Needs Oklahoma State, Baylor or TCU to beat Texas Tech. Arizona (4-2) 11% Win out (Utah, Kansas State, Arizona State) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Wildcats in 46% of simulated scenarios. Needs West Virginia or TCU to beat Utah and TCU to beat Texas Tech. Oklahoma State (4-2) 9% Win out (Texas Tech, Arizona State, Kansas) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Cowboys in 39% of simulated scenarios. Needs Kansas or Cincinnati to beat BYU and Colorado to beat Houston. Baylor (4-2) 6% Win out (BYU, Texas Tech, Houston) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Bears in 84% of simulated scenarios. Baylor's path starts with beating BYU and Texas Tech. UCF (3-3) Less than 1% Win out (Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado) to finish 6-3. Needs a major collapse among the seven teams above it and favorable tiebreakers.

Utah and a logjam and potential opponents the rest of the way in the race to the title game. The Utes hold a one-game lead over Texas Tech for first place, then there's five teams -- BYU, Houston, Arizona, Baylor and Oklahoma State -- tied with 4-2 conference records in third.

Texas Tech travels to Oklahoma State this weekend. BYU hosts Baylor, Arizona entertains Utah and Houston plays Colorado. More questions will be answered after Saturday about the teams vying for second, but it's important to note that Utah holds head-to-head tiebreakers over Houston and BYU, while Texas Tech has tiebreakers over Houston and Arizona.

Big Ten

Official league tiebreakers

If two teams

are tied, the following steps in Section A will be followed until a determination is made:

Head-to-head results The records of the two tied teams will be compared based on records against all common conference opponents The records of the two tied teams will be compared based on records against common opponents with the best conference record and proceeding through the common conference opponents based on their order of finish within the conference standings. The records of the tied teams will be compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents The representative will be chosen by the highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the regular season. Random draw among the tied teams conducted by the commissioner or designee.

Teams still alive

Odds calculated through title-game simulator

Team Title-game odds What needs to happen UCLA (6-0) 83% Win two of its final three (Illinois, Michigan, USC) to finish at least 8-1 and guarantee a spot. An 8-1 finish gets the Bruins in 100% of simulations. Indiana (5-1) 64% Win out (USC, Washington, Purdue) to finish 8-1 and guarantee a spot. A 7-2 finish gets the Hoosiers in 20% of simulated scenarios. Oregon (4-2) 20% Win out (Michigan, Michigan State, Washington) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Ducks in 37% of simulations. Needs Washington and USC to beat Indiana and Illinois to beat Iowa. Ohio State (4-2) 17% Win out (Northwestern, Nebraska, Michigan) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Buckeyes in 31% of simulations. Needs USC and Washington to beat Indiana and Illinois to beat UCLA. USC (4-2) 9% Win out (Indiana, Maryland, UCLA) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Trojans in 87% of simulations. Beating both Indiana and UCLA is essential. Wisconsin (4-2) 4% Win out (Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Badgers in 12% of simulations. Needs Michigan State to beat Oregon, USC to beat Indiana and Washington to beat Oregon. Iowa (4-2) 3% Win out (Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska) to finish 7-2. A 7-2 finish gets the Hawkeyes in 8% of simulations. Needs Washington to beat Indiana, Northwestern to beat Ohio State and Michigan to beat UCLA. Illinois (4-2) Less than 1% Win out (UCLA, Iowa, Northwestern) to finish 7-2. The Illini are a long shot and need significant help from the teams above them.

Much like the Big 12 and ACC, there's a clear pecking order at the top of the Big Ten standings with unbeaten UCLA leading, Indiana one game back and then various contenders tied at 4-2 in the conference. USC and Oregon, for instance, are two of six teams grouped together in third place and the Trojans control their destiny in the playoff picture, but not the Big Ten title race.

Here are some of the paths for various teams to play in Indianapolis next month:

If USC beats Indiana, Maryland and UCLA , the Trojans clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship if the Bruins and Oregon drop another game. USC lost head-to-head to the Ducks, but would own head-to-head advantages over Indiana, UCLA, Ohio State, etc.

, the Trojans clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship if the Bruins and Oregon drop another game. USC lost head-to-head to the Ducks, but would own head-to-head advantages over Indiana, UCLA, Ohio State, etc. If UCLA and Indiana win out , both teams will meet in the Big Ten Championship.

, both teams will meet in the Big Ten Championship. If Oregon and UCLA win out, USC beats Indiana and Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin each lose one more game , the Ducks would face the Bruins in the Big Ten Championship based on the combination of head-to-head and common opponents' records.

, the Ducks would face the Bruins in the Big Ten Championship based on the combination of head-to-head and common opponents' records. If Ohio State wins out, Indiana loses once and several two-loss teams catch another — including USC and Oregon — the Buckeyes will appear in the Big Ten Championship against UCLA. Ohio State would hold head-to-head tiebreakers over Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.

UCLA is in the best position to reach the title game as one of two remaining Power Four unbeatens, joining Utah. Indiana finishes with USC, Washington and Purdue. A win this weekend for the Hoosiers over the Trojans makes the road to Indianapolis quite clear.