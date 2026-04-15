After a long offseason, college football is finally back… sort of. Spring camps are underway, and we're finally getting our first look at what teams could look like during the 2026 season.

As you can imagine, all the news is good when practices first open. Every team raves about their new quarterback and exciting coaching staff. Players are bigger, stronger and faster than ever before. Hope springs eternal for moribund programs hoping for their moment in the sun.

Unlike last year, rosters should be mostly set. The post-spring transfer window has gone away, meaning that reinforcements are not on the way. Assuming the NCAA's new rules are observed, coaches are going to have to find a way with what they've brought to campus. With a hyperactive transfer cycle and many new faces across the conference, it's an interesting challenge.

With that said, here are bold predictions for all 16 teams in the Big 12.

Arizona: Wildcats ruin contender's Big 12 title dream

Arizona has a difficult schedule that features nearly every major Big 12 contender. The good news? They have the potential to be the most consequential program in the conference. In the final five weeks of the season alone, they play at Texas Tech, vs. TCU, vs. Utah, at Kansas State and close at home against Arizona State. With a 3-2 record in that span, the Wildcats could almost singlehandedly shape the title game in Arlington.

2026 Big 12 win totals, odds, picks: Predictions for every team with BYU, Utah set to chase Texas Tech Shehan Jeyarajah

Arizona State: Omarion Miller leads the Big 12 in receiving yards

Miller had a breakout season in 2025 at Colorado, posting 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Now at Arizona State, Miller will have the opportunity to build on those numbers. The Sun Devils are starting over at quarterback and running back after losing star transfers to the SEC, and Miller could soon emerge as a safety blanket for quarterback Cutter Boley. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo knows how to get the ball to his playmakers, and Miller is a cut above the rest.

Baylor: DJ Lagway nears 4,000 yards passing

The Bears essentially had no choice but to invest heavily in the former No. 3 overall recruit Lagway after a miserable 5-7 season and lackluster transfer cycle. While Lagway has major health issues to work through after a tumultuous Florida career, he steps into a quarterback-friendly system in Waco. There's a decent chance that Lagway will still struggle with some turnover issues -- and there's no guarantee that production can help get the Bears back to bowl eligibility. But with question marks all over the roster, he's their best shot.

BYU: The defense is even better than last year

The Cougars were one of the top units in the country last year under heralded coordinator Jay Hill. Despite losing Hill and star linebacker Jack Kelly, there are reasons to believe BYU could be even better. Linebacker Isaiah Glasker, safety Faletau Satuala and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa have cases as best at their respective positions in the Big 12. Kelly Poppinga is taking on his first primary playcalling role, but Kalani Sitake's steady hand will once again get the best out of BYU.

UCF: Alonza Barnett III joins elite Knights company

The bar for success as a quarterback at UCF is high, as McKenzie Milton, Daunte Culpepper, Dillon Gabriel and Blake Bortles all made their mark on college football. Getting into the top five in total offense in UCF history would mean joining that group on the list, a mark that requires more than 3,731 total yards. Barnett came close last season, finishing with nearly 3,500 yards in a tremendous season at James Madison. If he can get more consistent with passing the ball, there are plenty of opportunities ahead for him to thrive.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats hit big on small college receivers

Bearcats general manager Zach Grant is viewed as a rising star in the profession, but his identifications at wide receiver are fascinating. JaVonnie Gibson and Larenzo Fenner both cleared 1,000 yards at the FCS level, while Malachi Henry came just short. Not to be outdone, Colorado School of Mines transfer Flynn Schiele posted two 1,000-yard seasons at the Division II level. Losing quarterback Brendan Sorsby was a significant blow… but could transfer JC French IV be set up better than Sorsby ever was?

Colorado: This is Coach Prime's final season

Deion Sanders is responsible for the most electric moments at Colorado in the 21st century. He also just posted the second-worst season since 2014, a 3-9 disaster with a 1-8 mark in conference play. This year, the Buffaloes face two Power Four opponents on the road in non-conference play with a roster still featuring many question marks. Coach Prime managed to put his stamp on college football, but there's not much left to accomplish in Boulder.

Colorado enters Year 4 of the Deion Sanders era on the heels of a 3-9 record in 2025. Getty Images

Houston: Makhi Hughes returns to form

The transfer running back posted nearly 2,800 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons at Tulane, but got lost in the rotation at Oregon. After posting only 17 carries last season, Hughes will take on a big role for an exciting Houston squad under Willie Fritz. The Cougars have plenty to be excited about offensively with the return of quarterback Conner Weigman, but Hughes will prove to be the surprise X-factor that allows them to push towards Big 12 contention.

Iowa State: The Cyclones go 0-6 in one-score games

How's that for specificity? A road trip to BYU is a scheduled loss, but there's a pathway to competing in nearly every other game on the schedule. However, this is essentially a brand-new roster with 74 new players coming to campus. There's some fun talent on the way (get to know Jaylen Raynor and Cody Jackson), but depth and lack of chemistry will cost them bowl eligibility. The future is bright, though.

Kansas: Cam Pickett is a 1,000-yard receiver

The last time the Jayhawks produced a 1,000-yard receiver was 2009, when Dezmon Briscoe and Todd Reesing connected 83 times for 1,337 yards. Needless to say, Pickett has a tall mountain to climb after posting 476 yards last season, but he's emerged as one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the Big 12. The redshirt senior led Kansas with 45 catches and posted at least three in each of his last seven games. With top receiver Emmanuel Henderson off to the NFL, Pickett will take on an even bigger role.

Kansas State: Avery Johnson and Collin Klein are a match made in heaven

The first-year coach Klein was one of Johnson's primary recruiters out of high school before he left for the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M. After a disappointing season for Johnson, Klein will be a godsend for his development. Johnson failed to clear 60% completion in each of his first three seasons, but Klein will help show Johnson how to use his legs to create opportunities for his arm.

Oklahoma State: Drew Mestemaker leads the nation in passing

Maybe this isn't much of a bold prediction -- the former walk-on led the nation in passing yards just last season. But even after jumping levels to the Big 12, he won't miss a beat. Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris is a rising star in the profession and is an unmatched offensive playcaller. Several top playmakers came to Stillwater from North Texas with Mestemaker. There'll be no transition period.

TCU: There's no dip after losing Josh Hoover

The former TCU quarterback became one of the top names in the transfer portal, ultimately landing with the reigning champion Indiana Hoosiers. However, the Horned Frogs made two shrewd additions, hiring Gordon Sammis as offensive coordinator and landing Harvard quarterback transfer Jaden Craig. Hoover was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation over the past two seasons, but Craig will bring more consistency and cut down on turnovers.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are a top 10 rushing offense

For years, Texas Tech has been the capital of the Air Raid. That should only continue after adding five-star transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. But with a potentially stacked running back rotation, don't be surprised if the rushing game takes center stage. Texas Tech returns three starters on the offensive line and gets Hunter Zambrano back from injury. Two years ago, the offensive line was a fatal flaw; now, it might be one of the best in the country.

Utah: The passing offense ranks in the Big 12's bottom three

The Utes brought in offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven to replace departing coordinator Jason Beck, who left with Kyle Whittingham for Michigan. McGiven has run multiple different offenses during his time as a coordinator, but he will quickly learn that incumbent quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin don't give him many options in the passing game. Instead, expect the Utes to err away from the pass and lead on reads and options as the season goes along.

West Virginia: WVU absolutely blitzes a contender

Year 1 under Rich Rodriguez was understandably a mixed bag as the Mountaineers worked through newcomers at essentially every position. While plenty of question marks still remain, there are some serious playmakers waiting in the wings. Running back Cam Cook led the nation in rushing, and quarterbacks Scotty Fox Jr. and Michael Hawkins both have serious dual-threat ability. There'll be games where the offense looks like a mess, but don't be surprised if all the stars align in one matchup -- that matchup against Houston in November looks enticing.