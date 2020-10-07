"Now what?"

That was the question that popped into my head after Iowa State shocked Oklahoma 37-30 -- a result that came just hours after TCU knocked off Texas 33-31. For the first time since 2014, the Sooners and Longhorns head into the Red River Showdown coming off a loss. This time next week, we'll either be talking about either a two-loss Texas or, dare I say, a three-loss Oklahoma.

How that's perceived nationally is largely negative, and understandably so. It's easy to say the Big 12 isn't any good this year. To some extent, that's true. Going 0-for against the Sun Belt when you have an already limited nonconference schedule is a bad way to start. It doesn't help when Oklahoma and Texas have struggled in each of the last two weeks. The pandemic has made life more difficult for a lot of teams, and the Big 12 certainly isn't alone there, but the results are the results.

TCU coach Gary Patterson took exception to the notion that the Big 12's punching weight should be judged primarily by what Oklahoma and Texas do rather than a more holistic view of the conference. To another extent, that's also true. The Big 12 has typically been a deep conference with one playoff-caliber program -- Oklahoma -- and about six or seven decent-to-very-good teams.

Patterson's point is well taken, but let's also be realistic. In the past five years, the Big 12 has had one program -- Oklahoma -- make the playoff without winning a single semifinal. As far as national interest goes, the Sooners and Longhorns drive the page views.

That doesn't mean those two teams are the only ones that matter. I'm a big believer that every team deserves to be highlighted for the things they do well. With that in mind, and with the Big 12 so wide open, let's go beyond Oklahoma and Texas. Let's look at the four teams best equipped to make a run to the Big 12 Championship Game, and maybe even a rare conference title.

Why they can make a run: Oddly enough, the defense is salty as hell. Oklahoma State ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring defense, yards per rush allowed, sacks and red zone touchdown percentage. Its third-down conversion percentage is the best in the nation.

What's holding them back: Save for the Kansas win, the Pokes have been just a little off offensively. Some of that is due to the injury to quarterback Spencer Sanders, though Shane Illingworth has filled in well. Protection has been shaky, too. But you figure coach Mike Gundy will get that ironed out at some point.

Key stretch: The final four games are a gauntlet. The Pokes travel to Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU. The only home game is Texas Tech on Nov. 28.

Iowa State

Why they can make a run: The defense may not be the stingiest on the stat sheet, but it's a smart, veteran group. The Cyclones' speed and decisiveness popped off the screen against Oklahoma. The Sooners looked hesitant and that's not easy to do.

What's holding them back: The passing game doesn't have a lot of weapons. Tight end Charlie Kolar is a mismatch and Xavier Hutchinson has been good, but I think this team is in trouble if it gets really behind.

Key stretch: Iowa State actually has a favorable draw, but its next two games seem particularly critical. You can't have a hangover game against Texas Tech and on the road at Oklahoma State will be a challenge.

TCU

Why they can make a run: Getting quarterback Max Duggan has been a huge lift. He's a playmaker running and throwing. Though he's only played 1.5 games, I'd argue he's been the most overall consistent and impressive quarterback in the Big 12.

What's holding them back: The run defense has left something to be desired. Iowa State running back Breece Hall tore them up and while the run game was better against Texas, there were some second-half lapses.

Key stretch: The Frogs get their toughest opponents at home, which helps, but tricky road games at Baylor (Oct. 31) and West Virginia (Nov. 14) are worth monitoring.

Kansas State

Why they can make a run: Is Chris Klieman the Big 12's "other" best coach ... or just the Big 12's best coach? I'll admit, I remain skeptical about this team's ceiling, but he gets the absolute most out of them.

What's holding them back: The offense is a bit all-or-nothing. K-State has one of the Big 12's best offenses in recording explosive plays (20-plus yards) but they're a middle-of-the-road offense in terms of actual production. I wonder if that well dries up at some point.

Key stretch: Three road trips to West Virginia (Oct. 31), Iowa State (Nov. 21) and Baylor (Nov. 28) could be problematic.

Power Rankings

1. Oklahoma State (3-0, LW: 3): The Cowboys are the lone remaining undefeated team in the Big 12. However, two of their three games have been rock fights and the easiest part of the schedule is behind them. We'll see.

2. Iowa State (2-1, LW: 5): I didn't feel as though the loss to Louisiana fully reflected this team's capability and that proved true with the win over Oklahoma. The Cyclones definitely have the look of a team that can make a run to the Big 12 Championship Game.

3. Kansas State (2-1, LW: 4): Texas Tech gave K-State a game, but the Wildcats found ways to get the job done without quarterback Skylar Thompson. His health is something to watch moving forward, though.

4. TCU (1-1, LW: 7): They're above Texas because, well, they beat Texas, but the penalties and mistakes were an issue. We just haven't seen a lot of football from this group yet. Still, I've been bullish on the Frogs' potential and I really like Duggan.

5. Texas (2-1, LW: 1): Sam Ehlinger had probably the worst day throwing four touchdowns that a quarterback could possibly have against TCU. The The Longhorns could just as easily be 1-2.

6. Oklahoma (1-2, LW: 2): This is all very strange! Yes, the defense is a problem, but there's something else not quite right about the Sooners. It feels extremely strange to type, but this team doesn't seem to have a game-changer on offense.

7. West Virginia (2-1, LW: 9): Here's where the cliff really drops off. The Mountaineers got a much-needed home victory against Baylor, but boy, was it u-g-l-y. That will likely be the M.O. for West Virginia as it tries to scrape together a few more Ws.

8. Baylor (1-1, LW: 6): I wasn't surprised that the West Virginia game was a rock fight, but I was surprised at some of the decisions quarterback Charlie Brewer made.

9. Texas Tech (1-2, LW: 8): It feels like the Red Raiders are better than 1-2, but at the end of the day you have to actually win games to move up the power rankings.

10. Kansas (0-3, LW: 10): The Jayhawks might be the worst Power Five team. What's the over/under on wins now? 1.5? 0.5?

Picks

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (-2): The Red River Showdown is always a high-stakes game, but this year it's for different reasons. As weird as it sounds, this feels like the type of game neither can afford to lose. Bookmakers feel this could be the kind of tight, high-scoring affair you'd expect from Texas-Oklahoma. The over is a good play here. Oklahoma's defense has been truly abysmal, especially in tackling and in pass defense. The Sooners rank dead last in the Big 12 at 9.7 yards per pass attempt. Texas has targets with Joshua Moore, Brennan Eagles and Brendan Schooler. At the same time, Oklahoma is usually up for this game offensively. The question will be whether there's more congruence; the offensive line play has been sub-par and, if you can believe it, Oklahoma needs a breakout game from somebody at wide receiver or running back. Backs against the wall, I think Sooners coach Lincoln Riley sprinkles in some aggressiveness we haven't seen from his team so far. As improbable as losing back-to-back Big 12 games seemed at the time, dropping three in a row would be almost unheard of for Oklahoma. Pick: Oklahoma -2

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State (-12.5): This is a bit of a trap game for the Cyclones coming off their big win in Week 5. Texas Tech hasn't been particularly good, but it has shown up against Texas and Kansas State. I don't think the line between 3-0 and 1-2 is all that thick for the Red Raiders. Whether it's Alan Bowman or Henry Colombi at quarterback, Texas Tech can sling it. If the Red Raiders get out to an early lead, I question whether Iowa State has the quick passing attack to get back in it. If the Cyclones can run the ball with Breece Hall and play good defense, then they should be able to avoid a hangover loss. The styles here lead me to take the points with Texas Tech even if Iowa State is good enough to make sure this never gets too close. Pick: Texas Tech +12.5

Kansas State at TCU (-8.5): The health of Thompson is a key point. He missed half of the Week 5 game against Texas Tech after suffering an injury to his throwing arm and spent the rest of the day on the sidelines in street clothes with a sling. Klieman said an MRI didn't show any fractures, which is good. If Thompson is able to play, how does the passing attack look? TCU's perimeter play with its cornerbacks has been outstanding. At the same time, K-State star Deuce Vaughn has found success over the middle of the field. If the Wildcats can find the big-play success they had against Oklahoma and Texas Tech, they have a chance to pull the upset. But I like the way TCU quarterback Max Duggan is playing and the Frogs, to me, seem like a higher-ceiling team. I'll take the points because of Klieman's Xs and Os acumen, though. Pick: Kansas State +8.5