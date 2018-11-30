Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, picks, predictions from expert who's 10-1 on Sooners, Longhorns games

In a renewal of one of college football's classic rivalries, Texas and Oklahoma meet again Saturday at noon ET in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. The No. 5 Sooners (11-1) will be looking to avenge their only loss of the season in the Red River Showdown and put themselves in position for consideration in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the No. 9 Longhorns (9-3) are gunning for a season sweep and a conference title to top off their breakout season.

The Sooners are eight-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 77.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds. Before you make any Oklahoma vs. Texas picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college football. He has had another strong year, hitting 60 percent of his spread selections for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Big 12 programs and boasts a record of 10-1 in against the spread picks involving Oklahoma or Texas.

Just last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Texas (-15) would struggle against Kansas as the Longhorns faced a must-win scenario in order to make the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game. The result: Texas fought off a late Kansas rally to prevail 24-17, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked an easy winner.

Now, he has studied Texas vs. Oklahoma from every possible angle and released a strong Big 12 Championship pick that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Sooners clinched their spot in the Big 12 Championship 2018 with a wild 59-56 win over West Virginia last week. Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards with three touchdowns and also provided plenty of help to a run game that compiled 304 yards. Kennedy Brooks rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Murray totaled 114 yards on nine rushes with another score. The Sooners have scored over 50 points in seven of their eight conference victories and boast the nation's top-ranked offense at 50.3 points per contest.

They will likely need another offensive outburst in order to cover against a Texas club that has proven to be a formidable opponent under coach Tom Herman.

The Longhorns pushed Oklahoma to the wire last year, then prevailed on a game-winning field goal at the horn in Week 6 this season after the Sooners had rallied from a three-touchdown deficit.

Texas faltered with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia by four combined points before salvaging its title hopes with wins over Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas in a three-game set of must-win contests. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for the clinching touchdown against the Jayhawks. The Longhorns' defense held Kansas to 296 total yards and kept the Jayhawks scoreless until the fourth quarter.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the Under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He has dissected this matchup and identified the critical x-factor will determine which side of the spread hits hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Oklahoma vs. Texas? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from a senior analyst who's hitting 91 percent of his picks involving these teams, and find out.