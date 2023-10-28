Kansas secured a 38-33 upset of No. 6 Oklahoma for its first victory against the Sooners since 1997, snapping an 18-game skid in the long-running series that will soon go on hiatus with Oklahoma departing the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024. However, the Jayhawks' biggest regular-season win in recent memory didn't come without a pair of plays in their favor that drew controversy. Both led to clarifications from the Big 12 after the game finished.

The first ruling in question came late in second quarter when Kansas quarterback Jason Bean's pass was tipped by Oklahoma defensive lineman Trace Ford before falling into the hands Jayhawks wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a 24-yard catch, giving Kansas a first down at the Sooners' 23-yard line. Replay reviews showed Skinner initially ran out of bounds on the play before making the catch without appearing to have fully reestablish himself inbounds. However, the Big 12 ruled that Skinner's right foot alone established him in bounds since the pass was initially tipped by a defender.

"The ball was touched by the defense so the offensive players right foot reestablished him in bounds and can legally touch the ball," the conference clarified.

Kansas, which trailed 21-14 at the time of the play, went on to score a field goal to make it a 21-17 game by halftime.

The second ruling that required an explanation from the Big 12 came in the fourth quarter with Kansas trailing 27-26 and threatening near the goal line. Facing third-and-goal from the Oklahoma 2-yard line, Bean opted to take it himself but ultimately came up short of the end zone on a slide. However, Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson drew a targeting penalty after review for a hit he delivered on Bean as the play was concluding.

The call was upheld, resulting in Pearson's ejection as Kansas received a fresh set of downs. A play later, running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. scored the go-head touchdown for the Jayhawks on a 1-yard run. While Pearson had already launched his way toward Bean in an effort to save a touchdown, the Big 12 stood firm in its targeting determination.

"The indicator is taking aim and lower the shoulder to make forceable contact to the head and neck area of a defenseless player," the Big 12 said.

Oklahoma ultimately got the lead back after that sequence on quarterback Dillon Gabriel's third touchdown run of the game. Kansas then went ahead for good on a 9-yard touchdown run by running back Devin Neal with just 55 seconds to spare, ending the Sooners' bid at an undefeated season.

Oklahoma will look to rebound in Week 10 as it travels to Oklahoma State for what is the last scheduled game in the long-running Bedlam Series between the in-state foes. The Sooners track to be without Pearson in the first half by virtue of his targeting ejection against Kansas coming in the second half Saturday.