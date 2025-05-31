Tensions were apparent this week as conference spring meetings unfolded with a key topic of conversation being the future College Football Playoff format. An indirect back-and-forth emerged between league leaders, with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey saying he doesn't need "lectures from others about good of the game" — a clear shot at ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, who was asked for his response Friday.

"I agreed with Greg's follow-up statement that I'd be entertained by it, and I was," Yormark said dryly in closing the Big 12 spring meetings in Orlando. "We all have thick skin here. But the neat thing about our relationship amongst the commissioners is we're going to battle. That's part of life. We're going to agree to disagree. We're kind of in that mode right now, but I have a lot of respect for my peers, and I know they have a lot of respect for me and Jim, and we'll end up in the right place."

That could be the 5+11 format, which gained momentum this week following strong support from SEC and Big Ten coaches. While the Big Ten has backed a 4+4+2+2+1 model — giving four automatic qualifiers to itself and the SEC, two to the ACC and Big 12, one to the highest-ranked champion from the so-called mid-majors, and three at-large bids — feedback from coaches has shifted the conversation. The 5+11 format would grant automatic berths to the four Power Four conference champions and the top-ranked mid-major champion, with the remaining 11 spots selected by the College Football Playoff committee.

Yormark reiterated his support for the 5+11 model and emphasized the importance of collaboration among conferences.

"Certainly the public is voting yes for it, which I think is critically important, and it's a very good sign," Yormark said. "And yes, the Big Ten and the SEC are leading the discussions, but with leading those discussions, they have a great responsibility that goes with it — to do what's right for college football and not to do anything that just benefits two conferences. I have a lot of faith in the process, and I think we'll end in the right place."

It may seem counterintuitive that Yormark and Big 12 leaders are backing the 5+11 format — which guarantees the league just one automatic bid — instead of a 4+4+2+2+1 model that would lock in two spots. But for the conference, the principle of earning postseason access on the field outweighs securing extra guarantees.

"The 5+11 might not be ideal for the conference, but it's good for college football and it's what's fair," Yormark said. "And we don't want any gimmes. We want to earn it on the field, and that was the direction of the key stakeholder group — the ADs and the coaches — and I feel very comfortable with that. And I feel the same way, and I've been very outspoken about it."

The deadline for CFP executives to reach a decision is Dec. 1.