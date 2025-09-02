The eyes of the college football world focused on Chapel Hill Monday night, as Bill Belichick made his college football head-coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Despite the fanfare and all of the celebrities in attendance, the TCU Horned Frogs ruled Monday night.

TCU destroyed UNC, 48-14, as Josh Hoover's unit racked up 542 yards of total offense compared to UNC's 222 yards. New Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez completed just 4 of 10 passes for 69 yards before exiting the game in the third quarter due to injury on a strip sack, while UNC finished having converted just one of 10 third downs.

It was a disastrous outing. In fact, the 48 points UNC allowed were the most points Belichick allowed in his 512-game coaching career. Following the final whistle Monday night, seemingly everyone was ready to pile on Belichick. That includes the Big 12 Conference, which posted a pretty good jab on their social media page:

The "33rd team" of course refers to comments made by new UNC general manager Micahel Lombardi earlier this year, when he said they were looking to build a professional team in Chapel Hill -- the 33rd NFL team.

"Everything here is predicated on building a pro team," Lombardi said, via The Athletic. "We consider ourselves the 33rd team because everybody involved with our program has had some form or aspect in pro football."

TCU's social media team also had a field day after the massive victory, and did not hold back on UNC.

Perhaps the college football world's expectations for Belichick in Year 1 were too high. Or perhaps we should have been talking more about TCU.