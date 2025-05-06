Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has agreed to a contract extension with the Big 12 that will take him through 2030, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. The contract is a three-year extension on his initial five-year deal signed when he took over the conference in 2022.

Yormark was a surprising hire when he took over the conference after a career in the NBA and at Roc Nation's marketing agency. In the years since, he has been one of the most aggressive commissioners in college athletics. He took leadership at a pivotal moment, as the Big 12 prepared to introduce ex-Group of Five schools Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF to the list. In the years since, his wheeling and dealing allowed the conference to stay alive.

The Big 12 aggressively agreed to a television contract with ESPN and Fox, undercutting the Pac-12 and leading to the collapse of the conference. Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado ultimately joined the Big 12. Yormark, who comes from a sports and entertainment marketing background, has also been aggressive trying to upgrade entertainment options around tentpole events, including introducing a broadcasted halftime show at the Big 12 Championship Game and school-specific concession options at the basketball and baseball tournaments.

By agreeing to a contract extension with Yormark, Big 12 presidents and chancellors are doubling down on his aggressive approach as college athletics enters one of its most pivotal moments. All 16 Big 12 schools are set to fully fund revenue share after the House v. NCAA settlement goes final. Yormark has also not been shy about looking to the realignment waters for value, including dalliances with both UConn and Gonzaga, though neither came to fruition.

In the coming years, the Big 12 is expected to explore separating their football and basketball media rights to try and capitalize most on what Yormark considers to be an undervalued market. Last year, the league agreed to an expanded men's basketball slate with CBS Sports as a sublicense through ESPN.

Additionally, the timeline of the contract will give Yormark first crack at negotiating the next iteration of the Big 12's television contract. The deal is set to expire in 2031. He will also continue to be a key voice in negotiation for the future College Football Playoff structure. The Big 12 sent Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024.