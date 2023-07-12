During his opening remarks to kick off the annual Big 12 Media Days event on Wednesday, commissioner Brett Yormark announced the conference has reached an extension agreement with AT&T Stadium for the venue remain as host of the league's football championship game through the 2030 season.

AT&T Stadium, then simply known as Cowboys Stadium, played host to the 2009 (the year in which the stadium opened) and 2010 Big 12 Championship Game events. The conference was forced to abandon the game after Nebraska and Colorado bolted for the Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively, leaving the league with only 10 teams and unable to satisfy the NCAA's requirement of 12 conference members to stage a football championship game. In January 2016, legislation was passed allowing conferences with fewer than 12 members to stage a title game provided they play a round-robin schedule. The Big 12 revived its championship tilt in the 2017 season at AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the extension announcement, Yormark also revealed that, beginning with this year's Big 12 Championship Game, there will be a halftime show featuring a "major" artist. The show will air during the ABC broadcast, and name of the performer for the halftime show will be announced on Aug. 12.

The Big 12 will look much different this fall with the addition of four new members: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. This will also be the final season Oklahoma and Texas will be members of the conference before they depart for the SEC on July 1, 2024.

In last year's Big 12 Championship Game, Kansas State defeated previously undefeated TCU 31-28 in overtime. TCU went on to beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl before falling to Georgia in the CFP title game, while Kansas State was throttled 45-20 by Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.