Dave Aranda coached Baylor to a Big 12 championship in 2021, but that already feels like a generation ago. The Bears are 2-4, and that mark is arguably worse than it looks. All four losses have come at home, three of them by double digits. Baylor also trailed 35-7 at UCF in Week 5 before mounting the biggest comeback in program history for a 36-35 win. Averages of 21.7 points scored and 30.2 points allowed rank last in the Big 12. With a 1-8 record in its last nine games against FBS opponents, Baylor is on a trajectory that is hardly acceptable four seasons into Aranda's tenure. Grade: F

BYU's 4-1 start -- complete with a road win at Arkansas -- is comfortably the best of any Big 12 newcomer after the Cougars entered the season with a projected 5.5 win total. An offense that is averaging a Big 12-low 318.6 yards per game isn't sustainable if the Cougars want to be entertained as conference contenders, but they've masked that deficiency for now with a league-leading .941 red zone scoring rate. Even with room for improvement, coach Kalani Sitake and Co. can't complain about their conference debut through five games. Grade: B+

The Bearcats had to tame expectations for their Big 12 debut the moment coach Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin. A 2-3 start to the Scott Satterfield era doesn't look great on paper, but Cincinnati has been competitive in all five games. A stout defense even held Oklahoma to a season-low 20 points in a Week 4 loss. Ultimately, red zone inefficiencies have plagued the Bearcats on both sides of the ball and transfer quarterback Emory Jones has been inconsistent at best. The former Arizona State and Florida signal-caller's six interceptions are second-most in the conference. Grade: C

A Houston team projected by Vegas to win five games is 3-3 after its offense came to life in a wild win over a surging West Virginia squad that ended on a tipped Hail Mary pass as time expired Texas Tech and Rice teams that aren't world beaters. Houston's defense has once again been a liability, averaging 429.2 yards allowed per game after surrendering 546 yards to the Mountaineers. If that clip continues, the Cougars could be in danger of finishing below. 500 for third time in five seasons under coach Dana Holgorsen. Grade: C-

All things considered, 3-3 doesn't feel terrible for Iowa State at the halfway mark. The Cyclones entered the season down multiple projected starters who were implicated in a sports gambling investigation Ohio. Since then, ISU has kicked off Big 12 play 2-1, beating Oklahoma State and TCU. The offense has seen a considerable uptick, averaging 27 points per game within league play after exiting nonconference play averaging just 17.33 points. This is a very pedestrian Cyclones team, but the sky isn't falling. Grade: C

It's hard to fault Kansas for losing at Texas, especially with star quarterback Jalon Daniels injured. The 5-1 Jayhawks own the Big 12's top resume behind the Longhorns and Sooners, a claim that would have been difficult to fathom for the program not long ago. The only major knock against them is road win against winless Nevada that was too close for comfort. Even with backup quarterback Jason Bean starting several games, Kansas owns the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference. With Oklahoma as their only remaining ranked opponent, the Jayhawks seem primed for their first winning season since 2008. Grade: B+

Confidence in Kansas State defending its Big 12 title has waned amid a 3-2 start. The biggest red flag was a 29-21 loss at Oklahoma State -- a pedestrian team at best -- in which the Wildcats never led and trailed by as much as 19. Quarterback Will Howard threw three interceptions in the loss and his seven on the year are the most in the Big 12. Between Howard's inconsistent play, a struggling secondary and mounting injuries, a team picked to finish as the Big 12 runner-up must right the ship quickly if it wants to entertain a return trip to Arlington, Texas, in December. Grade: C-

After stumbling to a 6-7 finish in coach Brent Venables' debut season last year, Oklahoma has flipped the script in Year 2. The Sooners comfortably boast the Big 12's top scoring offense and the defensive turnaround is especially praiseworthy. After averaging 29.6 points allowed last season, Oklahoma has cut that number down to 14, the lowest in the conference. For any nitpicking that exists, the 6-0 Sooners control their destiny in both the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races, and that's what matters the most. Grade: A

For all the question marks surrounding Oklahoma State, there's little debate of this being among the weaker teams Mike Gundy has fielded in his 18 years coaching the program. Gutted by the transfer portal in the offseason, the 3-2 Cowboys have been erratic. Their resume includes both a staggering 33-7 home loss to South Alabama and a relatively commanding victory over reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State. The Pokes have struggled to find an identity on offense after rotating between a trio of quarterbacks early, though it appears Alan Bowman may have finally separated himself as QB1 moving forward. Perhaps that can add a spark to a unit that is averaging just 23.4 points through five games. Grade: C-

Nobody was banking on TCU to recreate its magic from 2022 debut under then-first-year coach Sonny Dykes given the amount of talent that left for the NFL, but three losses in the first half of the season -- all against teams the Horned Frogs cleared by double digits last year -- is a wildly disappointing start. The defense hasn't been consistent and an offense that has struggled to finish drives is down to just one healthy scholarship quarterback, Josh Hoover, as Week 1 starter Chandler Morris is week-to-week with an MCL injury. All said, a program that was playing for a national title just nine months ago may be sweating to even achieve bowl eligibility as it enters a difficult second-half slate. Grade: D+

Texas was 1:17 away in Week 6 from sitting 6-0 with the inside track to the both the Big 12 Championship Game and the CFP but couldn't hold on for the win against Oklahoma. While that loss stings, the end-of-season goals are still intact for a Longhorns squad that has the pieces to compete for national title. This is still a 5-1 team with two ranked victories, including a Week 2 triumph at Alabama that is still among the best wins by any team this season. With no ranked opponents left on the schedule, Texas' biggest threat is itself, much like it was at times in the loss to the Sooners. Grade: A-

A Texas Tech team thought to be a dark horse Big 12 contender stumbled badly out of the gate. The Red Raiders fell to 1-3 and lost quarterback Tyler Shough to yet another early-season injury Behren Morton under center. Perhaps the only positive from Tech's three defeats is that all three went down to the wire and were against competition -- Wyoming, Oregon and West Virginia -- that is a combined 14-3. Still, the margin for error is minimal if the Red Raiders intend to salvage coach Joey McGuire's second season. Grade: C-

UCF emerged from nonconference play 3-0, but the Knights have since gone 0-3 to start Big 12 play. They held their own for three quarters in a 44-31 loss to Kansas State in Week 4 before squandering a 35-7 lead in a Week 5 loss to Baylor and getting blown out at Kansas in Week 6. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee battling an injury Grade: D