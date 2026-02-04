The Big 12 has a new leader in the clubhouse after Texas Tech won its first outright conference title since 1955. However, seven unique teams have won the league over the past seven years, so everything can change in an instant.

Unlike last year, it's a season of transition in the Big 12. At least 10 teams are breaking in new quarterbacks and coaching mainstays like Mike Gundy, Chris Klieman and Matt Campbell are off to new adventures. Additionally, 22 of the 28 position players on the All-Big 12 first team are no longer in the league.

With the path cleared, there's ample opportunity for sleepers to force their way into the mix. Here's how we power rank the Big 12 after the transfer portal wave, but with seven full months remaining until kickoff.

1. Texas Tech

The reigning champions of the Big 12 rank as the new class of the conference. The Red Raiders won eight of their nine conference games by multiple scores and breezed to the College Football Playoff behind one of the best defenses in conference history. The pathway will look a little different in 2026 after graduating the core of the unit, but top-rated transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby and a revamped offensive unit should be ready to respond. Returning linebackers John Curry and Ben Roberts and adding standout Wake Forest defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba will ensure that the unit does not fall off.

2. BYU

The Cougars are the most undervalued team in college football after going 23-4 over the past two years. Both of BYU's losses were to Texas Tech this past year, but a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl helped elevate them to a No. 11 final AP Top 25 ranking. Now, running back LJ Martin is back as one of the top rushers in the nation. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier should also take another step as a second-year player. Retaining linebacker Isaiah Glasker, safety Faletau Satuala and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa sets up one of the best units of the Kalani Sitake era, and one that should end up in Arlington again.

3. Houston

The Cougars were ahead of schedule with a 10-win season in Year 2 under Willie Fritz. Now, the roster has only gotten better. Running back Makhi Hughes transfers in to join star returning quarterback Conner Weigman. But really, No. 1 overall recruit Keisean Henderson provides the most fascinating piece in the conference. Henderson is expected to play behind Weigman, but certainly Houston will find ways to get their most talented recruit in program history involved as a freshman.

4. Arizona

Few coaches improved their reputations more over the past year than Brent Brennan. After a disappointing first season, Brennan rebuilt around star quarterback Noah Fifia and delivered an impressive Year 2. Fifita is back for his final year of eligibility and the Wildcats remain in solid shape. Much of the defense will return and Brennan invested in the portal on offense. Arizona could be a sleeper.

5. Arizona State

The Sun Devils were painfully close to contention last season, but ultimately ended with a thud. Now, they'll have to do it again without Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson and Raleek Brown. The return of star defensive tackle C.J. Fite gives a significant building block on defense. The Sun Devils also brought in another solid transfer class, including Mikey Keene and Cutter Boley to compete at quarterback. Still, it's hard to see them reaching the highs this team has recently met.

6. Utah

The transition from Kyle Whittingham to Morgan Scalley was meant to be seamless. Instead, Whittingham getting the Michigan job led to several major contributors leaving the program, including superstar edge rusher John Henry Daley. The program also already had to deal with the loss of essentially its entire offensive line. Scalley helped build the Utah roster, but the challenge is significant.

7. TCU

The Horned Frogs have quietly won 18 games over the last two years under Sonny Dykes, and now head into a new generation. Harvard quarterback transfer Jaden Craig is intriguing to NFL Draft scouts, and offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis is a rising star in the sport after transforming UConn. Now, the question is simply whether the roster can break through the glass ceiling back to contention.

8. Oklahoma State

If you're looking for a Big 12 sleeper, it's right here. Oklahoma State transitioned in the superstar-studded North Texas roster, but also did an exceptional job of building through the trenches with Power Four level talents. Nine players on the offensive or defensive line came from the power conference level, with 19 coming overall to infuse a struggling roster. However, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins are the real prizes. They will compete to be the best in the conference from Day 1.

9. Kansas State

Quarterback Avery Johnson had a disappointing second season, but help is on the way in the form of new coach Collin Klein. Klein was central to recruiting Johnson under Chris Klieman and now has a chance to put his stamp on the program. The defense lost a great deal of talent to the transfer portal, though, so competing at the highest level could come with complications to start.

10. Kansas

A generation of Kansas players is about to age out as quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Daniel Hishaw, center Bryce Foster and linebacker Bangally Kamara all head to the NFL. Now, the staff has to rely on their development. Adding Kansas State running back transfer Dylan Edwards and Texas guard Connor Stroh gives some proven production, but a wide-open quarterback battle between Chase Jenkins (Rice transfer), Cole Ballard (former walk-on) and sophomore Isaiah Marshall doesn't inspire confidence.

11. Cincinnati

The Bearcats wasted a good roster in Scott Satterfield's third season and now have to rebuild from scratch. Sorsby is now at Texas Tech and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is heading to the NFL. Georgia Southern QB transfer JC French IV brings experience, but has a tall task in replacing the No. 1 transfer passer. Returning three offensive line starters brings some reasons for optimism, but the Bearcats still have to get more consistent.

12. Colorado

The Buffaloes put together an interesting defensive transfer class headlined by linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas) and cornerback Boo Carter (Tennessee). On offense, the running game remains a potentially fatal question. Losing left tackle Jordan Seaton was a crushing blow. Talented wide receiver transfers joined the program, but losing both Dre'lon Miller and Omarion Hampton will be another ding in the development of quarterback Julian Lewis. Once again, the offensive line remains one of the biggest questions in the conference.

13. Baylor

The Bears were the biggest disappointment in the Big 12 last season after posting a fourth losing season in six years under Dave Aranda. Nearly every major contributor from last season is gone, but former No. 1 quarterback DJ Lagway brings intrigue to an inconsistent roster. The season could hinge on the eligibility waiver of Indiana DL transfer Hosea Wheeler. If he's denied, the run defense could again be a disaster.

14. UCF

The first year of Scott Frost's return was an inconsistent affair, but one that ended with a real shot at bowl eligibility down the stretch. The major contributing quarterbacks and running backs are all off the roster, but the return of top receivers Duante Thomas and Dylan Wade brings some optimism. Additionally, former James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III is a major upgrade under center who could help keep the Knights in some big games.

15. West Virginia

West Virginia had some exciting moments and some forgettable ones in Rich Rodriguez's first season back in Morgantown. Amazingly, the Mountaineers now bring in 69 new players to completely reshape the roster once again. Even exciting young quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. wasn't safe, as the Mountaineers added Oklahoma quarterback transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. There'll probably be a few more highs the second time around, but at some point, we simply have to see some consistency.

16. Iowa State

First-year coach Jimmy Rogers has done a great job of rebuilding Iowa State's roster through the transfer portal, including smart swings on high-upside players like cornerback Jaheim Singletary and quarterback Jalen Raynor. The problem? The Cyclones lost essentially an entire Big 12 contender to the portal. Fifty-five players left overall, including 23 that followed former coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. For a developmental program, the first year could be… rough.