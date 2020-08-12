Following the Big 12's Tuesday decision to proceed toward playing the 2020 college football season, the conference released its week-by-week schedule on Wednesday. The league previously announced it will play a 10-game season, including its normal nine-game round-robin schedule along with one additional nonconference game.
That conference schedule will begin on Sept. 26, the traditional Week 4 of the college football season, with all nonconference games needing to be played prior to that week. Each Big 12 team will have two bye weeks along with a potential third off date late in the season. Whether fans are allowed in stadiums will be determined team by team based on state guidelines.
The Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one week later than originally scheduled. The start of the season can be delayed up to two weeks (Oct. 10) with the title game able to be pushed back as far as Dec. 19.
The annual rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas will still be played at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10 despite the previous cancellation of the State Fair of Texas.
The Big 12 announced that "enhanced COVID-19 testing," including three coronavirus tests per week and return to play protocols following positive tests (EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, cardiac MRI), will be implemented.
The Big 12 was the last Power Five conference to release its start date but precedes the SEC in releasing its schedule. To this point, the SEC is the only of the three Power Five conferences set to play in fall 2020 that does not have a schedule out, though it did detail the opponents its teams would play last week.
The ACC, the other remaining Power Five conference pushing on with fall football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin its 11-game season two weeks earlier on Sept. 7-12.
For months, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has maintained that his league would stay patient, observant and listen to its group of medical experts before making any kind of decision. "The mindset is it's too early [to cancel]," a Big 12 source told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd on Monday. "Unless the medical folks flip the switch, [we'll go]."
However, Bowlsby has warned of likely disruptions in the season, noting the conference will "pull the plug" if it needs to.
Week 1 (Sept. 12)
Missouri State at Oklahoma
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
Arkansas State at Kansas State
Southern Illinois at Kansas
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Tennessee Tech at TCU
Week 2 (Sept. 19)
Games TBD
Week 3 (Sept. 26)
Kansas at Baylor
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas State at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Texas at Texas Tech
Week 4 (Oct. 3)
Baylor at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas Tech at Kansas State
TCU at Texas
Week 4 (Oct. 10)
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Kansas State at TCU
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)
Week 5 (Oct. 17)
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Kansas at West Virginia
Week 6 (Oct. 24)
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Kansas State
Oklahoma at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Week 7 (Oct. 31)
TCU at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas State at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Texas at Oklahoma State
Week 8 (Nov. 7)
Baylor at Iowa State
Kansas at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Texas Tech at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Week 9 (Nov. 14)
Baylor at Texas Tech
TCU at West Virginia
Week 10 (Nov. 21)
Kansas State at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Week 11 (Nov. 28)
Kansas State at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Week 12 (Dec. 5)
Baylor at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Iowa State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Texas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at TCU