One week down, 11 more to go. The Big 12's opening weekend didn't exactly go as planned, with the league going a whopping 0-for-3 against the Sun Belt and Texas Tech getting all it could handle out of Houston Baptist. That's a bad look for the conference, but keep in mind it also reflects just how wonky things can get with a disrupted offseason. If anything, it showed how much separation there is between Oklahoma, Texas ... and everyone else. But we won't get a better feel for the Big 12's pecking order until conference play on Sept. 26. Week 3 of the season is light for the Big 12 with only two scheduled games.

As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said repeatedly, disruptions can and probably will occur. The Big 12 has built in extra open weeks into its 10-game schedule to try AND accommodate said disruptions. Meanwhile, the Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 but could be moved back to Dec. 19.

Playing football in these conditions is a constantly evolving story. So here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 Big 12 college football season. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.

Big 12 football schedule 2020

Games: 10



10 Format: Nine conference games, one nonconference game

Nine conference games, one nonconference game Byes: Two per team, plus Sept. 19

Two per team, plus Sept. 19 Start date: Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference)

Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference) Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Will there be fans? Attendance will be determined by each member institution in accordance with health ordinances

Big 12 COVID-19 testing plans

Coronavirus testing: Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday.

Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday. Additional precautions: EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games.

EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games. Face coverings: Required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines.

2020 Big 12 championship odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 2

Oklahoma: +100

Texas: +150

Oklahoma State: +700

Iowa State: +1000

TCU: +2500

West Virginia, Baylor: +3000

Kansas State: +4000

Texas Tech: +7500

Kansas: +15000

Three key storylines for the Big 12 in 2020

Can Oklahoma's offense reload again? When you win five straight Big 12 championships, annually finish at or near the top of the country in scoring offense, and produce back-to-back Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks plus another runner-up, you've earned the benefit of the doubt. Still, Oklahoma enters 2020 with more questions on offense. It's breaking in another quarterback -- Spencer Rattler -- and lost wideout Jadon Haselwood to injury for at least the first few games. Its running back group has taken blows, too, via opting out (Kennedy Brooks), transfer (Trey Sermon) and suspension (Rhamondre Stevenson). That's a lot of attrition at the skill positions. Blessed as the Sooners may be with an ever-flowing embarrassment of blue-chip prospects-turned-superstars, it's fair to at least wonder if this offense will finally hiccup. And whether that would prove just costly enough. Will Oklahoma State finally play spoiler? Given everything written above, there's a certain "if not now, when?" vibe going on across the state in Stillwater. This is probably as good a team as Mike Gundy has had at Oklahoma State in a decade -- and maybe ever. Running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace are among the best in the nation at their respective positions. And at 7/1 odds, the Cowboys are trendy dark horse picks to win the Big 12. Can the Cowboys finally get over the Bedlam hump on their way to another Big 12 title -- and maybe a College Football berth? Racial justice takes center stage. Perhaps no conference has been home to more headlines related the current landscape of our country than the Big 12. The biggest, easily, was Gundy's OAN kerfuffle, which nearly resulted in Hubbard, one of the best players in the country, sitting out the season. Gundy, Hubbard and the rest of the Oklahoma State team seem to have mended any underlying tensions, but locker room trust will be an ongoing storyline throughout the year. At TCU, coach Gary Patterson has apologized for using a racial slur while speaking with his team. These are sensitive, transformative times, and the labor force of college football players have discovered their voice. In light of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will Big 12 players once again use that voice? The interweaving of racial inequalities, COVID-19 and sports has been a history-making story.

Complete 2020 Big 12 schedule, scores

Updated Big 12 standings after Week 2

Week 1 (Sept. 12)

No. 3 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0

West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31

Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23

Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33

No. 9 Texas 59, UTEP 3

No. 19 Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14

Week 2 (Sept. 19)

Tulsa at Oklahoma State -- noon, ESPN

Houston at Baylor -- noon, FOX

Week 3 (Sept. 26)

Kansas at Baylor -- 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa State at TCU -- 1:30 p.m., FS1

Kansas State at Oklahoma -- noon, FOX

West Virginia at Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Texas at Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m., FOX

Week 4 (Oct. 3)

Baylor at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas Tech at Kansas State

TCU at Texas

Week 4 (Oct. 10)

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

Bye: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Week 5 (Oct. 17)

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at West Virginia

Bye: Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Week 6 (Oct. 24)

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Week 7 (Oct. 31)

TCU at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Texas at Oklahoma State

Week 8 (Nov. 7)

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Week 9 (Nov. 14)

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

Bye: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas

Week 10 (Nov. 21)

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Bye: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Week 11 (Nov. 28)

Kansas State at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Week 12 (Dec. 5)

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Texas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at TCU