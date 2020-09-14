One week down, 11 more to go. The Big 12's opening weekend didn't exactly go as planned, with the league going a whopping 0-for-3 against the Sun Belt and Texas Tech getting all it could handle out of Houston Baptist. That's a bad look for the conference, but keep in mind it also reflects just how wonky things can get with a disrupted offseason. If anything, it showed how much separation there is between Oklahoma, Texas ... and everyone else. But we won't get a better feel for the Big 12's pecking order until conference play on Sept. 26. Week 3 of the season is light for the Big 12 with only two scheduled games.
As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said repeatedly, disruptions can and probably will occur. The Big 12 has built in extra open weeks into its 10-game schedule to try AND accommodate said disruptions. Meanwhile, the Big 12 Championship Game is set for Dec. 12 but could be moved back to Dec. 19.
Playing football in these conditions is a constantly evolving story. So here is everything that you need to know about the current state of the 2020 Big 12 college football season. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often.
Big 12 football schedule 2020
- Games: 10
- Format: Nine conference games, one nonconference game
- Byes: Two per team, plus Sept. 19
- Start date: Sept. 12 (nonconference), Sept. 26 (conference)
- Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Will there be fans? Attendance will be determined by each member institution in accordance with health ordinances
Big 12 COVID-19 testing plans
- Coronavirus testing: Three tests per week, 2 PCR tests and 1 rapid antigen test on Friday.
- Additional precautions: EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI will be conducted upon returning to play following a positive test; nonconference opponents must also adhere to the league's COVID-19 testing protocols in the week leading up to games.
- Face coverings: Required for all coaches, staff and non-competing athletes on sidelines.
2020 Big 12 championship odds
Odds via William Hill Sportsbook as of Sept. 2
- Oklahoma: +100
- Texas: +150
- Oklahoma State: +700
- Iowa State: +1000
- TCU: +2500
- West Virginia, Baylor: +3000
- Kansas State: +4000
- Texas Tech: +7500
- Kansas: +15000
Three key storylines for the Big 12 in 2020
- Can Oklahoma's offense reload again? When you win five straight Big 12 championships, annually finish at or near the top of the country in scoring offense, and produce back-to-back Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks plus another runner-up, you've earned the benefit of the doubt. Still, Oklahoma enters 2020 with more questions on offense. It's breaking in another quarterback -- Spencer Rattler -- and lost wideout Jadon Haselwood to injury for at least the first few games. Its running back group has taken blows, too, via opting out (Kennedy Brooks), transfer (Trey Sermon) and suspension (Rhamondre Stevenson). That's a lot of attrition at the skill positions. Blessed as the Sooners may be with an ever-flowing embarrassment of blue-chip prospects-turned-superstars, it's fair to at least wonder if this offense will finally hiccup. And whether that would prove just costly enough.
- Will Oklahoma State finally play spoiler? Given everything written above, there's a certain "if not now, when?" vibe going on across the state in Stillwater. This is probably as good a team as Mike Gundy has had at Oklahoma State in a decade -- and maybe ever. Running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace are among the best in the nation at their respective positions. And at 7/1 odds, the Cowboys are trendy dark horse picks to win the Big 12. Can the Cowboys finally get over the Bedlam hump on their way to another Big 12 title -- and maybe a College Football berth?
- Racial justice takes center stage. Perhaps no conference has been home to more headlines related the current landscape of our country than the Big 12. The biggest, easily, was Gundy's OAN kerfuffle, which nearly resulted in Hubbard, one of the best players in the country, sitting out the season. Gundy, Hubbard and the rest of the Oklahoma State team seem to have mended any underlying tensions, but locker room trust will be an ongoing storyline throughout the year. At TCU, coach Gary Patterson has apologized for using a racial slur while speaking with his team. These are sensitive, transformative times, and the labor force of college football players have discovered their voice. In light of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will Big 12 players once again use that voice? The interweaving of racial inequalities, COVID-19 and sports has been a history-making story.
Complete 2020 Big 12 schedule, scores
Updated Big 12 standings after Week 2
Week 1 (Sept. 12)
No. 3 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0
West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31
Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23
Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33
No. 9 Texas 59, UTEP 3
No. 19 Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14
Week 2 (Sept. 19)
Tulsa at Oklahoma State -- noon, ESPN
Houston at Baylor -- noon, FOX
Week 3 (Sept. 26)
Kansas at Baylor -- 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa State at TCU -- 1:30 p.m., FS1
Kansas State at Oklahoma -- noon, FOX
West Virginia at Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Texas at Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m., FOX
Week 4 (Oct. 3)
Baylor at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas Tech at Kansas State
TCU at Texas
Week 4 (Oct. 10)
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Kansas State at TCU
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)
Bye: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Week 5 (Oct. 17)
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Kansas at West Virginia
Bye: Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
Week 6 (Oct. 24)
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Kansas State
Oklahoma at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Week 7 (Oct. 31)
TCU at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas State at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Texas at Oklahoma State
Week 8 (Nov. 7)
Baylor at Iowa State
Kansas at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Texas Tech at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Week 9 (Nov. 14)
Baylor at Texas Tech
TCU at West Virginia
Bye: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas
Week 10 (Nov. 21)
Kansas State at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Bye: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Week 11 (Nov. 28)
Kansas State at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Week 12 (Dec. 5)
Baylor at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Iowa State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Texas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at TCU