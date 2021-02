The Big 12 released its 2021 conference football schedule on Thursday, and it begins with Baylor playing at Kansas on Sept. 18, leading into a slate of four conference games the following Saturday. The Sept. 25 schedule is highlighted by Steve Sarkisian's first Big 12 game as the new Texas coach against Texas Tech.

Other highlights include the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas set for Oct. 9 and the Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State set for Nov. 27. A couple other games to watch will be the Nov. 6 showdown between Iowa State and Texas and a Nov. 20 showdown between Iowa State and Oklahoma as the Cyclones try and build off their Big 12 title game appearance from 2020.

With coach Matt Campbell recently agreeing to a three-year extension through 2028, Iowa State is poised to continue rising and challenging Oklahoma for supremacy in the league. Campbell's squad beat the Sooners in the regular season this past year before losing the rematch 27-21 in the Big 12 title game. Still, Iowa State went on to defeat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl to cap a banner year for the program, which is poised to return several key players.

Here's a look at the full slate of Big 12 games during the 2021 season. Note: the nonconference games will be released at a later date.

Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18

Baylor at Kansas

Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 25

Iowa State at Baylor

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Texas

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 2

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9

West Virginia at Baylor

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

TCU at Texas Tech

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Iowa State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Kansas

TCU at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Texas

Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at TCU

Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Texas at Baylor

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 6

Baylor at TCU

Texas at Iowa State

Kansas State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 13

Oklahoma at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Texas

West Virginia at Kansas State

TCU at Oklahoma State

Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 20

Baylor at Kansas State

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Texas at West Virginia

Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 27

Texas Tech at Baylor

TCU at Iowa State

West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Championship Week

Saturday, Dec. 4



Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas)