The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2024 season on Tuesday, which sees the conference debut a 16-team membership amid sweeping changes thanks to realignment across the sport. After adding four new members in 2022 -- BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF -- Oklahoma and Texas depart for the SEC this summer while four Pac-12 programs hop onboard. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado -- the Buffaloes being an original Big 12 member from 1996-2010 -- account for the new additions that bring the headcount to 16 schools.

With the opponent matrix through 2027 that was released late in 2023, every Big 12 member will see plenty of each other on the gridiron. Only four annual rivalries -- BYU-Utah, Arizona-Arizona State, TCU-Baylor and Kansas-Kansas State -- are protected by the Big 12, which is the fewest of any power conference. The "Holy War" between the Cougars and Utes is a conference matchup for the first time since 2010, when the in-state foes were both in the Mountain West.

There are also some quirks to the 2024 schedule thanks to the the changing conference landscape. Neither Utah's Week 2 home game against Baylor or Kansas State's Week 3 home game against Arizona will count toward the Big 12 standings; each pair of schools had scheduled nonconference matchups this season before the Utes and Sun Devils were added to the league. Also notable is that Kansas will play homes games off campus this season as major renovations take place at Memorial Stadium, including Big 12 home games at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

In the end, the top two teams in the Big 12 standings will have the honor of playing for the conference championship on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With reigning conference champion Texas gone, the Big 12 is guaranteed to boast a fifth different champion in as many seasons. With all the recent movement, only four members -- Kansas State (2003, 2022), Baylor (2013, co-2014, 2021) Oklahoma State (2011) and TCU (co-2014) -- have claim to a previous Big 12 football championship.

Arizona

Aug. 31 — New Mexico



Sept. 7 — Northern Arizona

Sept. 14 — at Kansas State (non-conference)



Sept. 28 — at Utah

Oct. 5 — Texas Tech

Oct. 12 — at BYU

Oct. 19 — Colorado

Oct. 26 — West Virginia

Nov. 2 — at UCF



Nov. 16 — Houston

Nov. 23 — at TCU

Nov. 30 —Arizona State

Arizona State

Aug 31. — Wyoming

Sept. 7 — Mississippi State

Sept. 14 — at Texas State

Sept. 21 – at Texas Tech

Oct. 5 – Kansas

Oct. 11 – Utah

Oct. 19 – at Cincinnati

Nov. 2 – at Oklahoma State

Nov. 9 – UCF

Nov. 16 – at Kansas State

Nov. 23 — BYU

Nov. 30 — at Arizona

Baylor

Aug. 31 — Tarleton State

Sept. 7 — at Utah (non-conference)

Sept. 14 — Air Force

Sept. 21 — at Colorado

Sept. 28 — BYU

Oct. 5 — Iowa State

Oct. 19 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 26 — Oklahoma State

Nov. 2 — TCU

Nov. 16 — at West Virginia

Nov. 23 — at Houston

Nov. 30 — Kansas

BYU

Aug. 31 — Southern Illinois

Sept. 6 — at SMU

Sept. 14 —at Wyoming

Sept. 21 — Kansas State

Sept. 28 — at Baylor

Oct. 12 — Arizona

Oct. 18 or 19 —Oklahoma State

Oct. 26 — at UCF

Nov. 9 — at Utah

Nov. 16 —Kansas

Nov. 23 — at Arizona State

Nov. 30 — Houston

Cincinnati



Aug. 31 —Towson

Sept. 7 — Pittsburgh

Sept. 14 —Miami (OH)

Sept. 21 —Houston

Sept. 28 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 12 — at UCF

Oct. 19 —Arizona State

Oct. 26 — at Colorado

Oct. 31, Nov. 1 or Nov. 2 — West Virginia

Nov. 16 — at Iowa State

Nov. 23 — at Kansas State

Nov. 30 — TCU

Colorado

Aug. 31 — North Dakota State

Sept. 7 — at Nebraska

Sept. 14 — at Colorado State

Sept. 21 —Baylor

Sept. 28 — at UCF

Oct. 12 — Kansas State

Oct. 19 — at Arizona

Oct. 26 —Cincinnati

Nov. 9 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 16 —Utah

Nov. 23 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 29 — Oklahoma State

Houston

Aug. 31 — UNLV

Sept. 7 — at Oklahoma

Sept. 14 — Rice

Sept. 21 — at Cincinnati

Sept. 28 — Iowa State

Oct. 4 or 5 — at TCU

Oct. 19 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Oct. 26 —Utah

Nov. 2 — Kansas State

Nov. 14, 15 or 16 — at Arizona

Nov. 23 — Baylor

Nov. 30 — at BYU

Iowa State

Aug. 31 — North Dakota

Sep. 7 — at Iowa

Sep. 21 —Arkansas State

Sep. 28 — at Houston

Oct. 5 — Baylor

Oct. 12 — at West Virginia

Oct. 19 — UCF

Nov. 2 — Texas Tech

Nov. 9 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 16 — Cincinnati

Nov. 23 — at Utah

Nov. 30 — Kansas State

Kansas

* Non-conference home games at Children's Mercy Park, Big 12 home games at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 29 — Lindenwood

Sept. 7 — at Illinois

Sept. 14 — UNLV

Sept. 21 — at West Virginia

Sept. 28 — TCU

Oct. 5 — at Arizona State

Oct. 19 — Houston

Oct. 26 — at Kansas State

Nov. 9 — Iowa State

Nov. 16 — at BYU

Nov. 23 — Colorado

Nov. 30 — at Baylor

Kansas State

Aug. 31 —UT Martin

Sept. 7 — at Tulane

Sept. 13 or 14 — Arizona (non-conference)

Sept. 21 —at BYU

Sept. 28 — Oklahoma State

Oct. 12 — at Colorado

Oct. 19 — at West Virginia

Oct. 26 — Kansas

Nov. 2 — at Houston

Nov. 16 — Arizona State

Nov. 23 —Cincinnati

Nov. 30 — at Iowa State

Oklahoma State

Aug. 31 - South Dakota State

Sept. 7 - Arkansas

Sept. 14 - at Tulsa

Sept. 21 - Utah

Sept. 28 - at Kansas State

Oct. 5 - West Virginia

Oct. 19 - at BYU

Oct. 25 - at Baylor

Nov. 2 - Arizona State

Nov. 9 - at TCU

Nov. 23 - Texas Tech

Nov. 29 - at Colorado

Texas Tech

Aug. 31 — Abilene Christian

Sept. 7 — at Washington State

Sept. 14 — North Texas

Sept. 21 — Arizona State

Sept. 28 — Cincinnati

Oct. 5 — at Arizona

Oct. 19 — Baylor

Oct. 26 —at TCU

Nov. 2 —at Iowa State

Nov. 9 — Colorado

Nov. 23 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 30 —West Virginia

TCU

Aug. 30 – at Stanford

Sept. 7 – Long Island

Sept. 14 – UCF

Sept. 21 – at SMU

Sept. 28 – at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Oct. 4 or 5 – Houston

Oct. 19 – at Utah

Oct. 26 – Texas Tech

Nov. 2 – at Baylor

Nov. 9 – Oklahoma State

Nov. 23 – Arizona

Nov. 30 – at Cincinnati

UCF

Aug. 29 —U NH

Sept. 7 — Sam Houston

Sept. 14 — at TCU

Sept. 28 —Colorado

Oct. 5 — at Florida

Oct. 12 — Cincinnati

Oct. 19 — at Iowa State

Oct. 26 — BYU

Nov. 2 — Arizona

Nov. 9 — at Arizona State

Nov. 23 — at West Virginia

Nov. 29 — Utah

Utah

Aug. 29 — Southern Utah

Sept. 7 — Baylor (non-conference)

Sept. 14 — at Utah State

Sept. 21 — at Oklahoma State

Sept. 28 — Arizona

Oct. 11 or 12 — at Arizona State

Oct. 19 —TCU

Oct. 26 — at Houston

Nov. 9 — BYU

Nov. 16 — at Colorado

Nov. 23 — Iowa State

Nov. 29 — at UCF

West Virginia