The Big 12 Championship Game will move from its typical Saturday noon time slot to a Friday night for the 2026 college football season. The conference title game is set for Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST and will kick off the Power Four championship slate with the rest of the conferences determining their champions on Dec. 5. That change came as part of the Big 12's schedule release on Wednesday, which laid out every matchup for the 2026 campaign.

There will be no regular-season rematch of the 2025 conference championship game due to the league's schedule rotation. Texas Tech and BYU will not play against each other unless they meet in the postseason, whether it be in a second consecutive Big 12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff or a bowl game. The Red Raiders trounced the Cougars twice in 2025 with a 34-7 rout in Lubbock and a 29-7 blowout in the conference title game.

Texas Tech will, however, headline the Big 12's 2026 schedule when it hosts Arizona State in Week 7. It is a clash between the two most recent conference champions and a pair of the most highly favored teams to represent the league in the CFP.

The Big 12 is set to participate in the first edition of the Union Jack Classic on Sept. 19 when it sends Arizona State and Kansas to Wembley Stadium in London, England for a neutral-site, overseas conference game. Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed a desire to expand the Big 12's global footprint, and this becomes the conference's third game abroad in two seasons. TCU will play a non-conference game on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland against North Carolina to open the campaign.

While conference championship odds have yet to be released, the early 2026 CFP National Championship odds indicate the projected pecking order at the top of the Big 12.

Texas Tech has the best outlook for the national title at +1600, per FanDuel, good for the eighth-best odds of any team in the country. Utah, despite its coaching change with Morgan Scalley taking over for Kyle Whittingham, is +6000 to win the CFP. BYU (+10000), Kansas State (+22500), Arizona (+22500) and Arizona State (+40000) are the only teams with better than +50000 odds to win the title, and while they are longshots to do so, they comprise the list of the strongest conference championship contenders.

Below is the 2026 conference schedule for each Big 12 football team.

2026 Big 12 schedule

Arizona

Sept. 5 -- Northern Arizona

Sept. 12 -- at BYU

Sept. 19 -- Northern Illinois

Sept. 26 -- at Washington State

Oct. 3 -- Cincinnati

Oct. 10 -- at West Virginia

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- Iowa State

Oct. 31 -- at Texas Tech

Nov. 7 -- TCU

Nov. 14 -- Utah

Nov. 21 -- at Kansas State

Nov. 28 -- Arizona State

Arizona State

Sept. 5 -- Morgan State

Sept. 12 -- at Texas A&M

Sept. 19 -- Kansas (London, England)

Sept. 26 -- BYE

Oct. 3 -- Baylor

Oct. 10 -- Hawaii

Oct. 17 -- at Texas Tech

Oct. 24 -- Kansas State

Oct. 31 -- at BYU

Nov. 7 -- Colorado

Nov. 14 -- at UCF

Nov. 21 -- Oklahoma State

Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Sept. 5 -- Auburn (Atlanta)

Sept. 12 -- Prairie View A&M

Sept. 19 -- Louisiana Tech

Sept. 26 -- Colorado

Oct. 3 -- at Arizona State

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- TCU

Oct. 24 -- at Kansas

Oct. 31 -- at UCF

Nov. 7 -- Iowa State

Nov. 14 -- at BYU

Nov. 21 -- Texas Tech

Nov. 28 -- at Houston

BYU

Sept. 5 -- Utah Tech

Sept. 12 -- Arizona

Sept. 19 -- at Colorado State

Sept. 26 -- BYE

Oct. 3 -- at TCU

Oct. 10 -- Iowa State

Oct. 17 -- Notre Dame

Oct. 24 -- at UCF

Oct. 31 -- Arizona State

Nov. 7 -- at Utah

Nov. 14 -- Baylor

Nov. 21 -- at Kansas

Nov. 28 -- Cincinnati

Sept. 5 -- Boston College

Sept. 12 -- Western Carolina

Sept. 19 -- Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 26 -- Kansas State

Oct. 3 -- at Arizona

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- at West Virginia

Oct. 24 -- Texas Tech

Oct. 31 -- Utah

Nov. 7 -- at Houston

Nov. 14 -- at Iowa State

Nov. 21 -- Colorado

Nov. 28 -- at BYU

Sept. 5 -- at Georgia Tech

Sept. 12 -- Weber State

Sept. 19 -- at Northwestern

Sept. 26 -- at Baylor

Oct. 3 -- Texas Tech

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- Utah

Oct. 24 -- at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 -- Kansas State

Nov. 7 -- at Arizona State

Nov. 14 -- Houston

Nov. 21 -- at Cincinnati

Nov. 28 -- UCF

Sept. 5 -- Oregon State

Sept. 12 -- Southern

Sept. 19 -- at Texas Tech

Sept. 26 -- at Georgia Southern

Oct. 3 -- UCF

Oct. 10 -- at Kansas State

Oct. 17 -- Oklahoma State

Oct. 24 -- at Utah

Oct. 31 -- BYE

Nov. 7 -- Cincinnati

Nov. 14 -- at Colorado

Nov. 21 -- at West Virginia

Nov. 28 -- Baylor

Sept. 5 -- Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 12 -- at Iowa

Sept. 19 -- Bowling Green

Sept. 26 -- Utah

Oct. 3 -- West Virginia

Oct. 10 -- at BYU

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- at Arizona

Oct. 31 -- Oklahoma State

Nov. 7 -- at Baylor

Nov. 14 -- Cincinnati

Nov. 21 -- at UCF

Nov. 28 -- Kansas State

Kansas

Sept. 5 -- Long Island

Sept. 12 -- Missouri

Sept. 19 -- Arizona State (London, England)

Sept. 26 -- BYE

Oct. 3 -- Middle Tennessee State

Oct. 10 -- at Utah

Oct. 17 -- at Kansas State

Oct. 24 -- Baylor

Oct. 31 -- at TCU

Nov. 7 -- UCF

Nov. 14 -- at West Virginia

Nov. 21 -- BYU

Nov. 28 -- at Oklahoma State

Kansas State

Sept. 5 -- Nicholls

Sept. 12 -- Washington State

Sept. 19 -- Tulane

Sept. 26 -- at Cincinnati

Oct. 3 -- BYE

Oct. 10 -- Houston

Oct. 17 -- Kansas

Oct. 24 -- at Arizona State

Oct. 31 -- at Colorado

Nov. 7 -- Oklahoma State

Nov. 14 -- at TCU

Nov. 21 -- Arizona

Nov. 28 -- at Iowa State

Sept. 5 -- at Tulsa

Sept. 12 -- Oregon

Sept. 19 -- Murray State

Sept. 26 -- at West Virginia

Oct. 3 -- BYE

Oct. 10 -- UCF

Oct. 17 -- at Houston

Oct. 24 -- Colorado

Oct. 31 -- at Iowa State

Nov. 7 -- at Kansas State

Nov. 14 -- Texas Tech

Nov. 21 -- at Arizona State

Nov. 28 -- Kansas

Aug. 29 -- North Carolina (Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 5 -- BYE

Sept. 12 -- Grambling

Sept. 19 -- Arkansas State

Sept. 26 -- at UCF

Oct. 3 -- BYU

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- at Baylor

Oct. 24 -- West Virginia

Oct. 31 -- Kansas

Nov. 7 -- at Arizona

Nov. 14 -- Kansas State

Nov. 21 -- Utah

Nov. 28 -- at Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Sept. 5 -- Abilene Christian

Sept. 12 -- at Oregon State

Sept. 19 -- Houston

Sept. 26 -- Sam Houston State

Oct. 3 -- at Colorado

Oct. 10 -- BYE

Oct. 17 -- Arizona State

Oct. 24 -- at Cincinnati

Oct. 31 -- Arizona

Nov. 7 -- West Virginia

Nov. 14 -- at Oklahoma State

Nov. 21 -- at Baylor

Nov. 28 -- TCU

Sept. 4 (Friday) -- Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 12 -- at Pittsburgh

Sept. 19 -- Georgia State

Sept. 26 -- TCU

Oct. 3 -- at Houston

Oct. 10 -- at Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 24 -- BYU

Oct. 31 -- Baylor

Nov. 7 -- at Kansas

Nov. 14 -- Arizona State

Nov. 21 -- Iowa State

Nov. 28 -- at Colorado

Utah

Sept. 4 (Friday) -- Idaho

Sept. 12 -- Arkansas

Sept. 19 -- Utah State

Sept. 26 -- at Iowa State

Oct. 3 -- BYE

Oct. 10 -- Kansas

Oct. 17 -- at Colorado

Oct. 24 -- Houston

Oct. 31 -- at Cincinnati

Nov. 7 -- BYU

Nov. 14 -- at Arizona

Nov. 21 -- at TCU

Nov. 28 -- West Virginia

Sept. 5 -- Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 -- UT Martin

Sept. 19 -- Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 26 -- Oklahoma State

Oct. 3 -- at Iowa State

Oct. 10 -- Arizona

Oct. 17 -- Cincinnati

Oct. 24 -- at TCU

Oct. 31 -- BYE

Nov. 7 -- at Texas Tech

Nov. 14 -- Kansas

Nov. 21 -- Houston

Nov. 28 -- at Utah