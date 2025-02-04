The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2025 season on Tuesday as the league enters its second season with a full 16-team roster. With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, all eyes will be on how the race one of the most chaotic conferences in college football plays out.

The first week of the year is huge for the Big 12 as it will have a chance to establish itself as a national fixture with some key non-conference clashes. Colorado hosts a potential preseason top-25 team in Georgia Tech, while TCU hits the road to play North Carolina in the Tar Heels' first game of the Bill Belichick era. Baylor plays at home against an Auburn team with high hopes in the SEC.

Once conference play begins, the Big 12 promises to be extremely competitive once more. Four teams finished with at least seven wins in conference play last season, and seven posted a record of at least 6-3 by year's end. At one point, so many teams were in contention for the Big 12 Championship Game that there were 256 possible scenarios in play with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Arizona State and Iowa State will meet in a 2024 Big 12 Championship Game rematch on Nov. 1. A week before that, on Oct. 25, Iowa State hosts BYU in another contest that could go a long way towards deciding the final pecking order.

In the end, the top two teams in the Big 12 standings will have the honor of playing for the conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A different team has won the Big 12 each year since 2020, and parity has increased following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. Arizona State, in its first year with the Big 12, won the 2024 title and parlayed that into an appearance in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

