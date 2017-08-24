Big 12 fresh faces: Five freshmen who will have breakout seasons in 2017

Get to know these names. They may be new, but they're important. They're the fresh, baby-faced guys around college football that are poised to make an immediate impact this fall.

Today, we bring you five freshmen to watch this year in the Big 12 that could make an instant impact at the start of the season.

1. Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma: OU should be much improved on defense, but there remains a glaring hole at middle linebacker. Murray will fill it. The Texas native has emerged in the preseason with the smarts, instincts and leadership to command a defense, and he looks well on his way to locking up the starting job. Under Lincoln Riley, the offense should be just fine, but if this defense is going to take a big step forward to contend for a national title, Murray will play a big role.

2. Corey Bethley, defensive tackle, TCU: Always sturdy on defense, Gary Patterson had to figure out the offensive piece at TCU. Now that he's done that, he needs to figure out the defense again. Bethley should help. He's an active powerful defensive tackle that hails from one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. Already he's climbed the depth chart above some other talented interior defenders, and he's going to be one of the most disruptive newcomers in the Big 12.

3. Jack Anderson, guard, Texas Tech: Not that Texas Tech needs a lot of help scoring points on offense, but Anderson -- an early enrollee -- won his starting job before the close of spring practice. He was one of the most college-ready offensive linemen in the class of 2017 and was a huge early get for Kliff Kingsbury on the recruiting trail. With Anderson along with fellow true freshman Dawson Deaton, the Red Raiders look to be in good shape for the future on the offensive line.

4. Daniel Young, running back, Texas: It would be nice if Texas doesn't need to get Daniel Young many touches, but with veteran backs Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter both showing some serious health vulnerabilities, Young may get a bigger workload than anticipated. He's the less heralded of Texas' two running back commits for the 2017 class, but he's a guy Tom Herman had committed at Houston and quickly offered him at Texas despite higher profile guys available. He's a strong back that should set a tone offensively even as a freshman.

5. Jalan Reagor, wide receiver, TCU: One of the most unique athletes in the entire country, Reagor is a 4.4 guy in the 40-yard dash and a 26-foot long jumper. I ranked him as the top receiver in the state of Texas in the Class of 2017, and after decommitting from Oklahoma, he was a huge steal for TCU to keep in state. Reagor may not be a day one starter at receiver for TCU, but he is a day one contributor who is a strong candidate to elbow his way into the starting lineup and offer some major big play potential for the that offense.