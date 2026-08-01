Big 12 freshmen to watch in 2026: Houston, Texas Tech among teams with impact first-year players

Impact freshmen are no longer luxuries in college football. For many programs, they are essential pieces of the depth chart. With the transfer portal reshaping rosters and contenders demanding immediate results, many first-year players arrive with a legitimate path to meaningful snaps.

Some will address obvious personnel needs, while others are simply too talented to keep off the field. That is especially true across a wide-open Big 12, where Texas Tech, BYU, Houston and others have assembled signing classes capable of influencing the championship race. This group features explosive defenders, polished playmakers and physically advanced linemen with early-impact potential.

For most, the question is not whether these signees will play; it's which ones are ready to become difference-makers before November. After speaking with sources across the conference, here's a look at the Big 12 freshmen who impressed during spring practice and generated enough buzz to demand attention entering the 2026 season.

Keisean Henderson, QB, Houston

When you're the No. 1 overall player in the recruiting cycle, there's an assumption you're going to play immediately. Henderson is the kind of freshman who forces a coaching staff to rethink its traditional development plan. He's a dynamic quarterback with rare arm talent and open-field creativity, making him perhaps the most intriguing prospect the Cougars have ever signed. Henderson's spring debut only heightened the intrigue after he showcased impressive poise and playmaking ability beyond his experience level.

The complication is obvious, however. Conner Weigman returns after leading Houston to 10 wins while accounting for 36 touchdowns, giving Willie Fritz no reason to manufacture a quarterback controversy. Still, keeping Henderson entirely on the sideline would mean leaving one of the roster's most explosive talents unused. The Cougars could build a specialized package featuring designed runs, option concepts and selective vertical shots, allowing Henderson to stress defenses without disrupting Weigman's rhythm. His full-time opportunity will likely arrive in 2027, but Houston should find strategic ways to get him on the field this season.

Felix Ojo, OT, Texas Tech

Ojo is the crown jewel of Texas Tech's 2026 signing class, and game-ready left tackles are hard to find. His immediate value, however, will be determined by how quickly his technique catches up to his rare physical traits while playing behind returning standout Howard Sampson. At 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Ojo already looks like a Big 12 offensive tackle. He has the length, movement skills and pass-protection upside to eventually anchor the left side. He allowed no sacks and only four pressures during his senior season, production that explains his five-star status.

Ojo worked behind the starters during spring practice, a sensible entry point for a freshman joining an offensive line with established veterans. Texas Tech does not need to force him into the lineup, but his upside makes him difficult to keep off the field for long. For a playoff contender, his development provides valuable depth now and could be a cornerstone up front in the future.

Kelvin Obot, OL, Utah

The Utes must replace every offensive line starter from last season, creating an immediate opportunity for Obot. Solatoa Moea'i emerged from spring as the projected starter at left guard, but Obot is next in line on the interior. His versatility also allows him to slide to either tackle spot if Utah needs help on the edge.

The Utes are expected to play only 10 scholarship offensive linemen this season, and Obot is firmly entrenched in that two-deep. Even if he doesn't open the year as a starter, he should still play meaningful snaps as Utah rebuilds its offensive front.

Carter Buck, Edge, TCU

Buck and Jesse Ford were TCU's two four-star headliners in the 2026 class, but Buck arrived in Fort Worth looking like one of the most physically impressive pass rushers on the roster. He's Sonny Dykes' highest-ranked signee in the class and has already begun pushing veteran players along the defensive front.

That gives TCU impressive depth for a pass rush that returns most of its production. Transfers Koron Hayward and Cheta Ofili are among the players Buck must beat out during fall camp if he hopes to carve out an immediate role for the Horned Frogs.

Paris Melvin Jr., ATH, Houston

Henderson has generated the most attention, but Houston has another elite freshman with a clearer path to immediate playing time. Melvin, who worked at multiple positions during spring practice, is expected to touch the football in a variety of ways to maximize his athleticism.

"Now Paris, we played him a little bit at running back in February and March, and then in the spring we got him playing on the defensive side of the ball and working as a returner," Fritz said at Big 12 Media Days. "We are going to slip him in a little bit here in the fall at playing some running back as well. When we recruited him, we felt like he could be a three way player, not just a two way player, but he has done a really good job and he will definitely play for us on the defensive side of the ball also."

LaDamion Guyton, Edge, Texas Tech

When you're already drawing physical comparisons to former Texas Tech All-Big 12 standout David Bailey, expectations come with the territory. Joey McGuire's early praise of Guyton was telling, even though the highly regarded edge rusher did not arrive in Lubbock until July after reclassifying from the 2027 class.

Guyton ranked as 247sports' No. 2 prospect in Georgia and the nation's No. 26 overall recruit before choosing Texas Tech over Georgia and Tennessee. As McGuire continues to stockpile SEC-caliber talent in the trenches, Guyton appears positioned to become the next young pass-rushing standout in Lubbock, particularly in third-down situations.

Jae'Lin Battle, DL, Baylor

Unfortunately for this four-star freshman, defensive line is Baylor's deepest and most experienced position group under Dave Aranda. With four senior starters up front and experienced depth at nose tackle and defensive tackle behind them, Battle's path to immediate playing time is crowded. Still, the 6-foot-2, 305-pounder plays with natural leverage, heavy hands and enough explosiveness to create disruption behind the line of scrimmage. His senior-season production -- 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks -- suggests he's more than just a developmental prospect.

Matt Sieg, S, West Virginia

The early enrollee could open the season as West Virginia's starting free safety after turning heads during spring practice. Sieg flipped his commitment from Penn State after starring on both sides of the ball at Fort Cherry High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania. Though he was considered a potential offensive weapon in certain packages, Rich Rodriguez moved him to the secondary from Day 1. The decision appears to be paying off for 247Sports' No. 10 safety.

"At this level, the speed of the game is a whole lot different, no matter what high school you came from and all that," Rodriguez said earlier this spring. "He seems to be adjusted to that."

Prince Williams, Edge, Arizona

Williams is the first of several Arizona newcomers positioned to contribute immediately as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound freshman finished his career at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) as the program's all-time leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks while thriving against elite competition.

His power, relentless motor and positional versatility should provide multiple paths to early playing time. Williams still needs refinement with his hand technique, but his ability to collapse the pocket and chase quarterbacks makes him an obvious third-down option.

Legend Glasker, WR, BYU

For a preseason top-15 team with few glaring questions, wide receiver remains one position worth monitoring for BYU. That's where a freshman like Glasker could carve out an immediate role as a field-stretching target for returning quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Glasker has already earned a spot in an unproven rotation and could showcase his speed and playmaking ability early in the season.

BYU needs more explosive passing plays to complement LJ Martin in the backfield, and the coaching staff believes it has the personnel to create them. Adam Bywater, the younger brother of former BYU standout linebacker Ben Bywater, is another receiver coaches are high on as they sort through a competitive depth chart.

Josiah Vilmael, CB, Kansas State

Like most freshman defensive backs, Vilmael's clearest path to early playing time will likely come on special teams. Still, he's an important piece of Kansas State's future at cornerback.

The former Oklahoma State commit from Richmond, Texas, will have the opportunity to learn behind several experienced veterans before taking on a larger role under first-year coach Collin Klein. His long-term upside makes him one of the Wildcats' more intriguing defensive newcomers.