Big 12 post-spring insider intel: QB updates, a 5-star's resurgence, breakout players and more

Spring practice is over across the country, and teams are in full recruiting mode as the summer approaches. That makes it a perfect time to survey contacts across the country for intel and updates from spring practice.

Over the past few weeks, CBS Sports has been going conference-by-conference around the Power Four with the latest post-spring intel. After hitting on the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, we end our series with the Big 12.

Check out our previous entries in the series here: SEC | Big Ten | ACC

Team Intel

Arizona State Sun Devils

While it was fair to view four-star Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley as Arizona State's likely heir apparent to Sam Leavitt when he committed to ASU in early January, that's not necessarily a foregone conclusion coming out of spring practice.

Sources have told CBS Sports that a different, less-heralded transfer is pushing Boley and has a real shot at winning the starting spot -- former UCF, Fresno State and Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene.

Before serving as a reserve at Michigan last season, Keene made 35 total starts at UCF and Fresno. At Fresno, he was a two-time honorable mention All-Mountain West selection.

Baylor Bears

Despite a drawn-out process between DJ Lagway's first commitment to Baylor's staff on Jan. 8 and his official signing with the Bears on Jan. 18, it's seemingly been worth the wait for Dave Aranda and Baylor.

After a rocky sophomore season at Florida during which he ranked second-worst among SEC quarterbacks in QB rating, the former five-star recruit is off to a strong start at Baylor, where he'll be the replacement for 2025 All-Big 12 selection Sawyer Robertson.

"DJ Lagway is the real deal," a source said.

BYU Cougars

After winning 12 games last season, BYU is positioned to be a contender for a playoff spot once again.

Despite replacing some key players from last season, including several receivers, NFL front sources view the Cougars as one of the country's top 10 or so teams in terms of 2027 NFL draft prospects -- right at the top of the Big 12, along with Texas Tech.

NFL sources have indicated that BYU has close to 10 players with a legit chance at getting drafted next year, including at least five with a shot at being selected in the first three rounds -- running back LJ Martin, linebacker Cade Uluave, safety Feletau Satuala, linebacker Glasker and cornerback Evan Johnson. That doesn't even include talented players who are not draft-eligible for at least another year, such as sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

Cincinnati Bearcats

There's an awareness around Cincinnati that it can't replace Brendan Sorsby's talent. But following spring practice, there is optimism that the offense can replicate most of his production from last season. The foundation of the Bearcats' offense remains a run game that ranked third nationally in yards per play last year, and that core is an offensive line that returns three starters -- Joe Cotton, Evan Tengesdahal and Taran Tyo -- that those around Cincinnati view as possible draft picks.

As for the quarterback, Cincinnati added Georgia Southern's JC French out of the portal to replace Sorsby.. A two-year starter for the Eagles, French had a strong spring. He isn't as talented as Sorsby -- a legitimate first-round draft pick possibility had he played in 2026 -- but he showed himself to be a capable triggerman this spring.

"He had a really good spring," a source said. "He distributed it well, made really good decisions. High completion percentage. We're not going to ask him to single-handedly win games. As long as he just plays well, he'll be good for us. He might match Sorsby's production."

Kansas Jayhawks

The competition to replace Jalon Daniels as the starting quarterback at Kansas remains unsettled and relatively open. Junior Cole Ballard and sophomore Isaiah Marshall both got equal reps during the spring while the other QB involved in the competition, Rice transfer Chase Jenkins, was limited by injury. Nevertheless, it remains a three-way competition heading into fall camp.

"It's still a real open competition and still a competitive battle," a source said.

Oklahoma State

Despite zero starting experience at the Power Four level, Drew Mestemaker's tape from North Texas was so impressive that at least some NFL scouting sources have given him first-round grades entering the season.

Mestemaker was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year, led the nation in passing yards with 4,379 and was second in passing touchdowns with 34. He followed coach Eric Morris to Stillwater, where his presence should help Oklahoma State be much better in the passing game after averaging 14 passing yards less per game than anyone in the conference last season.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU underwent major offensive changes this offseason, replacing offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (now at South Carolina) with UConn's Gordon Sammis. It's a switch that moves TCU away from the pass-happy veer-and-shoot system toward a more run-focused attack built on wide-zone and pro-style principles. Expect more 12-personnel looks -- UConn took 300 snaps out of that formation last year compared to 143 for TCU -- and an offensive style that's more conducive to complementary football.

"We've got a really good offensive coordinator," a source said. "I think he's going to bring some stability. We're going to have an identity, and we're going to run the football. When you start to look at the NFL prospects … we've got a handful of them, more than last year. We'll have a consistent, winning defense and will mesh better because we're going to run the ball. We're going to be more complimentary."

Despite losing quarterback Josh Hoover to Indiana in the portal, there's optimism that there won't be much (if any) dropoff at at the position thanks to the addition of Harvard QB Jaden Craig. NFL scouts view Craig and Hoover as comparable Day 3 draft picks at this point, and Craig fits what TCU is hoping to do offensively.

"Jaden is super mature," a source said. "For what we're doing I think Jaden is going to fit us better. It worked out for both sides."

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Despite losing Brendan Sorsby to the NFL supplemental draft, there remains optimism about the state of Texas Tech's quarterback room. Sources indicate that sophomore Will Hammond continues to progress well in his recovery from a torn ACL and believe he'll be available for Tech's Big 12 opener against Houston in Week 3.

A former four-star recruit, Hammond played in eight games last season and has made three career starts.

Until Hammond returns, there's confidence in the capabilities of Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis. Francis is a veteran who a Texas Tech source described as "the best third-string quarterback in the country."

It helps Francis (and Hammond when he returns) that Tech's roster remains loaded. NFL scouts view Texas Tech as having close to double-digit players with a realistic shot at being picked in next year's NFL draft. Even without Sorsby, the overall talent has those around Tech confident that they'll still be right back in contention for a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Rich Rodriguez brought in Michael Hawkins to run his offense at quarterback. Hawkins backed up John Mateer at Oklahoma last year, and there's confidence at WVU that he'll help the Mountaineers improve offensively after ranking second-worst in the Big 12 in passing last season and third-worst in scoring.

Hawkins had some good moments with five starts at Oklahoma over the last two seasons, including four in 2024 after briefly taking over the starting job from former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold. He has career totals of 950 passing yards and 262 rushing yards.

"Michael Hawkins should be dynamic," a source said. "Can make a lot of throws, should be an electric runner in this offense"

Lesser-known players poised for breakout seasons

Travion Barnes, LB, Baylor: Barnes was set to be a factor for Baylor last year but suffered a season-ending injury in the Bears' fourth game. Now, he's back and expected to be a key piece of the Bears' defense. At FIU in 2024, Barnes posted 129 tackles and was Conference USA Player of the Year.

"He's a name people probably forgot about," a source said. "... He had a hell of a spring."

Logan Bartley, S, Kansas State: Bartley contributed 21 tackles as a freshman last season and is now positioned to take another step forward heading into Year 2.

"He's talented," a source said. "He works really hard. He's smart."

Kaleb Burns, LB, Baylor: Burns flashed in reserve duty last season and finished his freshman season with 18 tackles. Now, the Class of 2025 four-star recruit is poised for a Year 2 jump with the Bears.

"He's one of the most explosive linebackers I've been around," a source said.

MJ Cannon, DB, Cincinnati: A third-team all-MAC selection last year after transferring to Bowling Green from Illinois State, Cannon just produced. He had 57 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2 INTs, including a pair of TFLs against Cincinnati. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound DB continued that strong play this spring for the Bearcats.

"He'll play nickel or strong safety for us," a source said. "He's possibly an NFL player."

John Curry, LB, Texas Tech: With these lists, we've typically avoided including players who were already starters last year. Curry is an exception. Texas Tech had so many talented players on defense last season, including three eventual top-three-round draft picks, which led to Curry being overshadowed despite recording 75 tackles.

However, NFL scouts are extremely high on Curry. Multiple NFL front office sources have told CBS Sports that they believe the redshirt junior could end up going in a similar range draft-wise as former Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who was chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 43 overall pick in this year's draft.

Quincy Davis, LB, Kansas: Davis transferred to Kansas after tallying 43 tackles as a sophomore at New Mexico State last season and has made a strong early impression since joining the Jayhawks.

"He had a terrific spring," a source said.

Josh Derry, WR, UCF: An ultra-productive transfer from Monmouth, Derry has combined for 133 catches for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound senior can play inside and outside for the Knights, and he had a really strong spring.

"He's poised to have a really good year," a source said. "He's going to play all over for us. He's really smart and really athletic. He's been impressive for us."

DJ Epps, WR, West Virginia: After just one total catch through his first two seasons at Troy, Epps broke out last season with 47 catches. He's now positioned himself to contribute right away at West Virginia after transferring to the Mountaineers this offseason.

"Epps is a guy that earned it throughout his time at Troy," a source said. "He's put in the work and I think he can have a breakout year."

Gavin Freeman, WR, Baylor: Freeman was initially committed to Tennessee as a transfer but ultimately flipped his commitment to Baylor. After stints at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, Freeman is set to be one of the top targets for Lagway. He has 81 career catches, including 53 for 481 yards and four touchdowns last season at Oklahoma State.

"Should be a 70- or 80-plus catch guy," a source said.

Nate Gabriel, DL, West Virginia: Gabriel played 286 snaps on defense as a sophomore for West Virginia and finished the year with 13 tackles. Now, the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder is expected to take a step forward heading into Year 3 with the Mountaineers.

"Strong, stout and active," a source said. "Came into his own through the spring and should blossom into a very good player this fall."

Jaleel Johnson, Edge, Oklahoma State: Johnson started three of the first four games last season but missed the final eight games of the year due to an injury. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder will be an important player for the Cowboys' defense this season.

"Jaleel's ability to execute and operate (has stood out)," a source said. "Has an elite frame and size."

Micah Hudson, WR, Texas Tech: Two years after arriving at Texas Tech as the highest-ranked recruit in program history, and one year after transferring back to the Red Raiders following a brief stint at Texas A&M, Micah Hudson is on the verge of reminding people around college football why he ranked among the top 10 overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Hudson, who made eight catches as a reserve wide receiver last season, is positioning himself to be Tech's No. 1 wide receiver this season.

"Polished route runner with outstanding ball skills," a source said. "Competed in a receiver room loaded with transfer talent and consistently stood out as the top playmaker. Bigger, faster and stronger than most of his peers. He plays with confidence and attacks the football at its highest point. Creates separation, tracks the ball naturally and makes difficult catches look routine.

Jalen Jones, WR, Texas Tech: Jones, who played at Alabama A&M the last two seasons, was an under-the-radar find for Texas Tech via the transfer portal and has a realistic shot to end up being one of the Red Raiders' top receivers. Jones was an FCS All-American last year at Alabama State. He ranked fourth in the FCS with 1,167 receiving yards while also averaging 22.9 yards per catch. He had 23 catches that went for gains of 20 or more yards.

"He's a f---ing dude," a source said. "He's legit."

Jalen Mayo, CB, Houston: Houston got a feel for Mayo's talent level last season when the Cougars played him and Stephen F. Austin. Based on feedback from both Houston and NFL sources, it seems like he could emerge as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12. Multiple NFL sources have told CBS Sports that they view a Day 2 draft prospect.

Peyton Morgan, DB, Texas Tech: Morgan produced 11 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season and is now set to be the Red Raiders' starting free safety.

"I wouldn't be shocked if he leads the Big 12 in interceptions this year," a source said. "He's the best ballhawk we've had since we've been at Tech."

Patrick Overmyer, TE, Houston: The Cougars helped turn Tanner Koziol into a draft pick last year at tight end, and they're very optimistic about what Overmyer can be at the position this year. A 6-foot-5, 230-pound transfer from UTSA, Overmyer had 627 yards and eight touchdowns combined as an underclassman. He's primed for an even bigger role with the Cougars.

"He will be an elite player in this league," a source said. "His body has changed just in the past six months he's been here. His ball skills are elite, his athleticism and size will create mismatches week to week."

Braden Pegan, WR, Utah: Pegan isn't exactly a secret in the state of Utah after totaling 926 yards and five touchdowns for Utah State last season. But he is exactly what Utah hoped he'd be upon transferring in, which is huge for a Utes team that returns only one receiver who had more than 15 catches last season.

"(He) should have a big year," a source said.

Marquaze Parker, DL, Cincinnati: Parker was a productive rotation player for Cincinnati last season, but he's primed for a much bigger role in 2026 after some of the Bearcats' losses to graduation on the defensive line.

"He'll have a really good year," a source said. "He looked really good."

Jeremy Payne, RB, TCU: Payne emerged as TCU's top back in the second half of last season, totaling 476 yards and three scores over his final five games. Now, in a new-look offense that can utilize Payne's strengths as a runner, there's optimism he can take another step.

"He ended the season really well," a source said. I just think how we're going to use him and the new offense and what we've seen on film, he's a guy that can really do that. He fits our scheme a lot better now than what we've done in the past."

Cam Pickett, WR, Kansas: Pickett made three starts as a redshirt junior last season and ranked second on the team with 476 yards receiving. He emerged as the Jayhawks' clear top receiver this spring, with 2025 leading receiver Emmanuel Henderson now in the NFL. Pickett had 49 catches at Ball State in 2024 before transferring to Kansas.

Gio Richardson, WR, Arizona: Arizona losing its top two receivers from last season will lead to Tre Spivey, who posted seven touchdown catches last season, being even more of a featured piece for the Wildcats. It also has the Arizona staff more dependent on players such as Richardson, who tallied 21 catches as a freshman last season.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he leads the team in receptions this year," a source said.

Tate Romney, LB, Oklahoma State: Romney is set to be a key piece for Oklahoma State's defense after transferring to the Cowboys from Arizona State, where he recorded 13 tackles last season.

"Tate just running the show (has been impressive)," a source said. "Physical. Natural feel in the run game. Very smart football player."

Roger Saleapaga, TE, BYU: After two years at Oregon, Saleapaga -- a Utah native -- transferred back close to home this offseason and was a big-time standout during his first spring at BYU. He was a top target during the spring for quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

"He lit up spring ball," a source said. "He's really, really good."

Albert Smith, EDGE, Arizona State: Arizona State is leaning on Smith to help replace several of its top pass rushers from last season. Through two seasons with the Sun Devils, he's posted totals of just six tackles and one sack. It seems like he should make a jump production-wise this year.

"He's our best pass rusher," a source said. "If he can stay healthy, his production could skyrocket."

Taiveon Swint, RB, UCF: After losing Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, UCF doesn't have a running back on its roster that ran for more than 63 yards last season. Swint will be depended on to help replace the production of Montgomery and Nixon. Swint, who redshirted last season after suffering a knee injury during fall camp, was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit.

"He's fast, quick, and physical," a source said.

UCF also added multiple transfer running backs including Landen Chambers, who ran for 1,273 yards at Central Arkansas last season.