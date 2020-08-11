Watch Now: Big Ten & Pac-12 Cancel Fall Football ( 0:42 )

The Big 12 is still leaning toward playing college football this fall despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their 2020 seasons on Tuesday, multiple conference sources told CBS Sports on Tuesday. This as the conference presidents are set to meet in a 6 p.m. ET conference call.

The league's presidents are scheduled to hear from medical experts, go into executive session then join the Big 12's athletic directors for a conference call to further discuss the viability of playing this fall.

"The mindset is it's too early," a Big 12 source said. "Unless the medical folks flip the switch, [we'll go]."

Big 12 Bob Bowlsby has been supportive of playing almost from the beginning of the discussion. He has repeatedly warned that there will be a "disruption" in the season.

"If there is," the source said, "we'll pull the plug."

The means the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions won't necessarily cause the shutdown tsunami that was speculated. CBS Sports reported Monday the ACC "absolutely" is proceeding as if football will be played in the fall. A Duke doctor on the ACC medical advisory board took to Twitter on Tuesday saying football could be played in the fall.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continues to make the media rounds saying his conference will take a deliberate approach with their medical experts giving the league a green light to play. There is little doubt which way the SEC is leaning.

That leads to a possible split with the Big Ten and Pac-12 attempting to play in the spring while the other two or three Power Five leagues give it a go this fall. The Big 12 may be somewhat of a linchpin to the ACC and SEC playing as a potential swing decision that could affect the majority one way or another