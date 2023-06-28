The Big 12 announced player participants for Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nine quarterbacks headline the two-day event, which will be the first for new schools UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU. It will also be the last for outgoing programs Oklahoma and Texas as they depart for the SEC in 2024.

Speaking of the Longhorns, all eyes will be the projected conference title favorites. The 'Horns boast a stacked interview lineup with quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker Jaylan Ford all likely to start the year on watch lists for national awards. Kansas State comes close as Big 12-winning quarterback Will Howard joins All-American Cooper Beebe and two top defenders on the stage.

Three of the four new Big 12 additions will bring a quarterback as well, but UCF's John Rhys Plumlee is the only returning starter. Cincinnati's Emory Jones (Arizona State) and BYU's Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) each move onto their third destinations. Ewers, Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Texas Tech's Tyler Shough also started their careers at other schools. While the four new schools join media days for the first time, none of the 10 returning schools made a coaching change.

Here's an early look at the participants at 2023 Big 12 Media Days, scheduled for July 12-13.

July 12

Baylor -- Dave Aranda

QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

WR Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU -- Kalani Sitake

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Kody Epps

LB Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P Ryan Rehkow

Houston -- Dana Holgorsen

DL Nelson Ceaser

OL Jack Freeman

LB Hasaan Hypolite

OL Patrick Paul

Kansas -- Lance Leipold

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

LB Rich Miller

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State -- Mike Gundy

LB Collin Oliver

CB Korie Black

WR Brennan Presley

OL Preston Wilson

TCU -- Sonny Dykes

S Bud Clark

OL Brandon Coleman

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley

Texas -- Steve Sarkisian

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Xavier Worthy

LB Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron

July 13

UCF -- Gus Malzahn

WR Javon Baker

DL Ricky Barber

QB John Rhys Plumlee

DE Josh Celiscar

OL Lokahi Pauole

Cincinnati -- Scott Satterfield

QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn Pace

DL Jowon Briggs

DL Dontay Corleone

Iowa State -- Matt Campbell

WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB T.J. Tampa

LB Gerry Vaughn

Kansas State -- Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

OL Cooper Beebe

LB Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage

Oklahoma -- Brent Venables

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman

Texas Tech -- Joey McGuire

QB Tyler Shough

RB Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia -- Neal Brown