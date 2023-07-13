Texas Tech's Joey McGuire honored late Red Raider coaching legend Mike Leach at Big 12 Media Days. McGuire sported a bright red blazer -- Texas Tech school colors -- the inside of which was lined with skulls and crossbones, paying homage to Leach's "The Pirate" nickname.

"Whenever coach Leach passed away and we started thinking about it, we also wanted to do something to just tip our hats and show respect for what he did, not only for Texas Tech but for the state of Texas and high school coaches everywhere" McGuire told CBS Sports. "So that's where it came about. It's been a lot of fun. I hope he's looking down on us and appreciates it."

Leach died last December from complications due to a heart condition. He made a name for himself from 2000-09 as Texas Tech's coach, leading the Red Raiders to an 84-43 record, 10-straight bowl appearances and five AP Top 25 finishes.

While McGuire and Leach never served on the same staff, they undoubtedly crossed paths multiple times. Before breaking into the college ranks, McGuire was an assistant and then head coach at Cedar Hill High School in Texas. In 2017, he was hired as the tight ends coach at Baylor.

Texas Tech hired McGuire ahead of the 2022 season. He found immediate success, leading the Red Raiders to their best campaign since 2013 with an 8-5 record with and a win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl.