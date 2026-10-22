The Big 12 has produced countless chaotic seasons over the years, but this group could be one of the craziest yet. Heading into the year, zero conference teams ranked in the AP Top 10. Now, three teams are there, with Houston close behind.

The league's strength at the top has been a major storyline after BYU stunned Notre Dame to move to No. 2. No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Utah also stand poised to compete for the postseason.

Down the list, though, there's been some real spiciness. Oklahoma State overcame an early loss to Tulsa to stun Oregon and enter the conference title race. Baylor shook off a 5-7 campaign to start 4-2. Arizona continues to take steps forward under third-year coach Brent Brennan.

With that in mind, here's how we grade every Big 12 team at the midway point. There were only four As given out, but plenty of encouraging signs.

No. 25 Arizona

Record: 5-1, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Wildcats lost an early matchup on the road against BYU. After their win over Notre Dame, that's perfectly defensible. Other than that game, the Wildcats have been fantastic, winning every game by double digits and remaining in the Big 12 title race. Quarterback Noah Fifita is putting together his best-ever effort, and the Wildcats have a shot to shock the conference in two weeks when they travel to Lubbock. Grade: A-

Arizona State

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Sun Devils knew there would be some work to do after replacing several key playmakers, but the collapse has been far worse than expected. Arizona State allowed 108 points over its last two Big 12 games and will now make a quarterback change, going from Cutter Boley to veteran Mikey Keene. A win over Kansas will keep the Sun Devils out of the Big 12's cellar, but a bowl game isn't likely. Grade: D

Baylor

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Bears are hard to grade after the first several weeks. The roster is clearly better, especially on defense, holding every opponent this season to 20 or fewer points. But after an embarrassing 17-6 loss to TCU, the possibility of moving out of the middle class seems unlikely. Is that enough to save Dave Aranda's job? Grade: C+

No. 2 BYU

Record: 6-0, 3-0 | Preseason AP ranking: 14

What more can you say? BYU is No. 2 in the country for the first time since 1984 and just stunned Notre Dame on their home field. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier is a Heisman contender. Kalani Sitake is the envy of college football. There's no grading scale on earth that could possibly capture what this season has been for BYU. Grade: A++

UCF

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Knights have put together a strong defensive effort, but for the second year in a row, the offense is struggling through injuries. It's a testament to the roster that UCF has managed to stay competitive against some of the best teams in the Big 12. Can they get back on track when they return quarterback Alonza Barnett? Grade: C

Cincinnati

Record: 4-2, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Bearcats started 4-0 with a win over Kansas State, but losses by 27 points to Arizona and in a barn burner to West Virginia put a damper on it. Over the next three weeks, Cincinnati plays No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 10 Utah and No. 14 Houston, and then closes with No. 2 BYU. Is a bowl game guaranteed? Grade: C+

Colorado

Record: 2-4, 0-3 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Buffaloes had another messy roster, and the results have followed. A 27-24 loss against No. 11 Utah was perhaps the best result of the season because blowouts against Texas Tech and Northwestern didn't help. Colorado is likely heading for the bottom of the Big 12 again. Grade: D

No. 14 Houston

Record: 6-1, 3-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 23

Willie Fritz is a turnaround artist, and the Cougars are officially turned around. Houston broke into the AP Top 15, and their only loss was a tough road trip against Texas Tech in Week 3. Quarterback Conner Weigman took a massive step forward, and the defense continues to play well. Everything is coming up Coogs. Grade: A

Iowa State

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The record may not show it, but Iowa State has been a nice surprise in the Big 12. The Cyclones lost every starter from last year's team to graduation or transfer, but Jimmy Rogers did a sensational job restocking through the transfer portal.

Iowa State is 3-3, but all three losses came against ranked opponents, and each was at least mildly competitive. It doesn't get much easier with No. 25 Arizona and Oklahoma State in the next two weeks, but don't be surprised if the Cyclones fly high in November. Grade: B

Kansas

Record: 2-4, 0-3 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

There's just not much to write home about during a transitional season for the Jayhawks.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall is explosive, but not consistent. The defense has shown moments, but not enough. Kansas is 0-4 against Power Four opponents, but has competed in every game. Grade: D+

Kansas State

Record: 4-2, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Wildcats showed signs of life in nonconference play, but everything has crashed back to earth in Big 12 play.

A road loss to Cincinnati was an early warning sign and Houston flattened the Wildcats. Kansas State was at least able to pull off a comeback to beat rival Kansas by 11 points, but this team is far from contention. Grade: C-

Oklahoma State

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Coming off 1-11 in Mike Gundy's final season, Oklahoma State is right back on track under first-year coach Eric Morris. The Cowboys have the best offense in the Big 12 behind superstar quarterback Drew Mestemaker and have one of the most impressive wins in the conference against Oregon. Tough losses to Tulsa and Houston prevent an A, but the Cowboys are in great shape. Grade: B+

TCU

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

It's been a strange season for TCU, which came into the season with expectations of contending. The Horned Frogs lost their first three Power Four games, but all were by one score.

Beating rival Baylor helps bring some good vibes to a program that's been legitimately impressive on defense, but handling business and getting back to a bowl game will help quiet the waters. Grade: D+

No. 8 Texas Tech

Record: 6-0, 3-0 | Preseason AP ranking: 12

It's a testament to the new standard in Lubbock that a second straight 6-0 start for the first time in program history is a little disappointing.

The Red Raiders are in the bottom half of the conference in both total offense and defense and have struggled to produce consistent play. They also have an impressive win over Houston. If they can handle Cincinnati and Arizona in the next two weeks, the Red Raiders are a firm A. Grade: B+

No. 10 Utah

Record: 6-0, 3-0 | Preseason AP ranking: 21

The Utes haven't played anyone yet, but they've been one of the most dominant teams in the Big 12 when they've taken the field.

Utah beat five of its six opponents by at least two touchdowns as the Morgan Scalley era gets off to an impeccable start. Utah can bump their grade to a full A with a win over Houston this week. Grade: A-

West Virginia

Record: 4-3, 1-3 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Rich Rodriguez played roster roulette for the second straight year, and found some real hits. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook have turned into a new-age Pat White and Steve Slaton, jumping up to No. 2 in the Big 12 in total offense.

The defense however… not great. But still, getting back to a winning record and real competitiveness would be a great Year 2. Grade: B