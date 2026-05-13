Spring practices have come and gone across Big 12 country, and hope springs eternal across the board. Every team sits with an unblemished record, and the churn of the transfer portal means that each team is only one shuffle away from a special season.

And looking across the league, there's good reason for optimism. In eight of the nine years since the Big 12 brought back the title game, a new team has participated. There have been unique champions in each of the past six years. Just two years ago, Arizona State went all the way from 3-9 to Big 12 champs.

With that in mind, we're running through all 16 members of the Big 12 with overreactions from the spring. The vast majority are positive, as even complications have been met with answers. Some will bring up questions about the futures of programs. But above all, these are the statements that fanbases will center as they head into yet another pivotal season.

CBS Sports 138: Ohio State edges out Texas for No. 1 in post-spring college football rankings Chip Patterson

Arizona

The Wildcats can win the Big 12: After a brief blip, Brent Brennan has the Wildcats right back on track. Under senior quarterback Noah Fifita, Arizona has a chance to put together one of the Big 12's best passing offenses. If a strong defensive transfer class can help fill holes, the ceiling is higher than ever.

Arizona State

Omarion Miller can be the Big 12's best: Arizona State lost a stud in Jordyn Tyson to the NFL, but the Colorado transfer Miller provides real intrigue. Despite miserable quarterback play, Miller was the successor to Travis Hunter in Boulder, posting 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Listed at 6-feet-2 and 210 pounds, Miller has both the shiftiness and size to build on Tyson's legendary career in Tempe.

Baylor

DJ Lagway can save the program: The Bears took a major swing when they added Lagway, a Baylor legacy and a former No. 1 quarterback in the nation. The Willis, Texas, native showed flashes of brilliance during his two years at Florida, but injuries and offensive struggles tanked him. Now, while playing in a quarterback-friendly offense, Lagway is poised to take the Bears' offense to the next level.

BYU

We're the new Big 12 favorite: With Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby potentially sidelined, all eyes turn to Provo. The Cougars have gone 23-4 over the past two seasons and rank top 10 in returning snaps nationally. If the Red Raiders are even slightly diminished, BYU is the team ready to step up. The Cougars have potential All-Americans at all three levels of the defense, along with the Big 12's best running back in LJ Martin. If the offensive line can mesh, this is a playoff team in the making.

Cincinnati

The offensive line will be among the Big 12's best: Cincinnati hit multiple winners in the transfer portal last year, and it'll give the Bearcats a chance to take another step despite major turnover. Offensive tackle Joe Cotton is a future pro, and Evan Tengesdahl and Taran Tayo also return. Mixed with a strong transfer receiver class, the Bearcats could prove to be feistier than expected.

Colorado

Brennan Marion helps fix the running game: The Buffaloes have been disastrous running the ball under Deion Sanders, but Marion's Go Go Offense just may be the perfect remedy. The system prioritizes creating downfield running opportunities from different angles, which just might help create offense despite a still-inconsistent offensive line. Alabama running back transfer Richard Young, veteran Micah Welch and second-year rusher DeKalon Taylor hope to create a dynamic multi-headed attack. If they can deliver, the Colorado offense has a chance to be special.

Houston

Bet big on Year 3 Willie Fritz: The Cougars put themselves in Big 12 contention far quicker than expected last season, but this is really the year it should pay off. Houston ranks top-30 nationally in returning production, including star receiver Amare Thomas and quarterback Conner Weigman. The underrated addition is that of former Tulane and Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, a former 1,400-yard rusher. If he can find his groove, the Cougars can beat anyone.

Iowa State

There are some gems in the transfer class: First-year coach Jimmy Rogers had a tough job restocking the roster after Matt Campbell's exodus, but he quietly did a great job. Several under-the-radar transfers have already made their mark, including defensive tackle Bryson Lamb (Washington State), offensive lineman Jake Taylor (Oklahoma) and Cody Jackson (Tarleton State). If things break the right way, the Cyclones could be more competitive than anyone expects.

Kansas

We don't have an identity: For the past six seasons, Kansas football has been defined by Jalon Daniels. With Daniels now off to the NFL -- and a number of newcomers on both sides of the ball -- the Jayhawks are officially starting from scratch. Luring running back Dylan Edwards and a number of talented offensive line transfers will help grease the wheels, but Lance Leipold and his staff have their work cut out to chart a new path.

Kansas State

Avery Johnson is back: It was a disappointing junior season for Johnson as he dropped to 7.0 yards per pass attempt, but things are trending up. Collin Klein is back after two years leading the offense at Texas A&M, and the former Heisman finalist is the perfect head coach to maximize Johnson. Last year, he helped coach Marcel Reed to an efficient 3,000 yards and nearly 500 yards rushing. Expect even bigger numbers from the uber-talented Johnson.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys will be the Big 12's best offense: First-year coach Eric Morris imported essentially his entire offense from North Texas, headlined by top-50 transfers Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young. From the start, the Cowboys should roll. Morris has been the best offensive playcaller that no one talks about for years; in Stillwater, Morris will be a national star.

TCU

Jaden Craig is an upgrade: The Horned Frogs brought in the high-quality transfer from Harvard, and early reports out of camp have been positive. During a standout run with the Crimson, Craig threw for 6,074 yards and 52 touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. In TCU's pass-happy offense under Sonny Dykes, Craig could quickly prove himself as one of the best in the conference.

Texas Tech

No Sorsby? No problem: The Red Raiders made transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby one of the highest-paid players in college football, but there's little reason for concern after a probe was launched into his alleged gambling. For one, backup quarterback Will Hammond is a star in the making, and has long been regarded as the future of the program. But even if Hammond struggles, Texas Tech can rely on another stacked defense and a running game that very well could rank among the best in the nation. All's still well in Lubbock.

UCF

The defense will keep trending up: The Knights outperformed expectations on defense last season, finishing No. 4 in the Big 12 in total defense and holding nine opponents to 30 or fewer points. Six defenders are back, including nearly the entire secondary, which will give the Knights a chance to put together a nationally-relevant unit.

Utah

Morgan Scalley won't miss a beat: The handoff between Kyle Whittingham and Scalley was supposed to be completely seamless, but Whittingham took several coaches and players with him to Michigan. But despite the losses, the Utes remain in great shape. Quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin are back, with running back Wayshawn Parker projected as one of the Big 12's best. The defense has plenty of championship DNA remaining. There's no reason Utah can't again compete for the Big 12.

West Virginia

Let Rich Rod cook: Heading into his second season, West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has already cycled through 150 players. This year, he's projected to add 83 players alone. But while Rodriguez admitted that he has to carry a roster to make sure he's yelling at the right guy, there are some awfully encouraging signs. High school recruits Matt Sieg and Kevin Brown both rank top-130 in the Top247 rankings. Running back Cam Cook led the nation in rushing. Quarterback transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. will push incumbent Scotty Fox Jr. for the starting job. The churn looks a little different than 20 years ago, but Rodriguez is finding some diamonds.