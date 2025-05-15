The Sun Devils narrowly hold onto the top spot after returning quarterback Sam Leavitt, receiver Jordyn Tyson and safety Xavion Alford. Arizona State was frankly ahead of schedule by reaching the CFP in 2024 and brings back a number of the chief catalysts from their shocking Big 12 title team. If Kanye Udoh can help fill a portion of Cameron Skattebo's role, ASU could be back in the CFP again. (+600)

Texas Tech contended with LSU for the top transfer class of the offseason with 21 portal additions and 13 four-star recruits. Joey McGuire's has an argument for the talented roster in the Big 12 and a defense that should come together under new coordinator Shiel Wood. Expectations are off the charts. (+600)

The Cougars were an ill-timed Jake Retzlaff interception away from going to the CFP last season, and should again be one of the best teams in the country. The Cougars are top 25 in returning offensive production, including Retzlaff and receiver Chase Roberts. They have a few holes to fill in the defensive trenches, but BYU should be able to replicate its breakout 2024 campaign. (+800)

The Bears ended their 2024 conference slate on a six-game winning streak as quarterback Sawyer Robertson and running back Bryson Washington emerged as perhaps the best at their respective positions in the Big 12. Both are back and the program has made major investments to remedy a struggling secondary. If improvements keep coming, Baylor could emerge as a serious contender. (+700)

The Wildcats are the safest bet in the Big 12 under Chris Klieman after winning 36 games over the past four years. Second-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson is set to take a big leap, especially with an infusion of talent to the wide receiving corps. On the downside, KSU returns only 54% of production on defense, and and has to replace Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Brendan Mott. (+650)

The Horned Frogs cruised to a solid 9-4 record and won six of their last seven games in 2024. At the same time, they lost to miserable UCF and Houston squads and five of their six conference wins came against teams that missed a bowl game. Rising quarterback Josh Hoover is a big-time playmaker, but the Frogs have to get more consistent running the ball to reach elite status. (+1300)

ISU reached the Big 12 title game behind the best season in program history in 2024. Now, the Cyclones will have to replicate the feat without two NFL receivers and the majority of a star-studded secondary. Nickel Jeremiah Cooper brings leadership to the defensive backfield and quarterback Rocco Becht is a star, but the program needs receiver transfers Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend to hit. (+1200)

Jalon Daniels is back, and this time he has a full offseason to focus on nothing but development. The 2023 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year threw eight interceptions in his first five games before getting back on track and beating three straight opponents ranked in the top 17. The Jayhawks head into 2025 without running back Devin Neal, star DBs Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, and with a new complement of receivers, but the talent level on the roster should be going up. (+1200)

The Utes have been routinely humbled since joining the Big 12, but made some nice swings over the offseason to get back into the conversation. The new braintrust comes via New Mexico, where offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier combined for one of the best rushing offenses in America. If the Utes can get even above-average offensive play, the ceiling raises dramatically. (+600)

After two years of building around Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffs will be a normal football program in 2025. The defense is actually pretty nasty with Jaheim Oatis and Samuel Okunlola leading the way. But what will the offense look like without Sanders and Hunter to bail it out? And will the offensive line take any steps to give quarterback Kaidon Salter some help? It remains to be seen. (+2400)

The Bearcats have a rising star in quarterback Brendan Sorsby, a nationally-competitive defensive lineman in Dontay Corleone and a few intriguing pieces coming down the pike. However, mistakes have just cost Cincinnati significantly under coach Scott Satterfield, especially during a miserable loss to Pittsburgh. If they can't clean things up, Cincy will again be barely fighting for bowl eligibility. (+4000)

The Mountaineers underwent one of the biggest roster reconstructions in the country with 51 departures to the transfer portal. Luckily, running back Jahiem White should be a perfect fit in coach Rich Rodriguez's offense. After that, though, things get interesting. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley was a major poach from Oklahoma, and he should get the defense right… eventually. Will it be in 2025? (+3500)

While the Cougars start low, they could quickly shoot up the board with a few breaks. Quarterback Conner Weigman was a five-star recruit who should find his mojo again playing for smart offensive coach Willie Fritz. The defense was a pleasant surprise, and new coordinator Austin Armstrong should be able to keep things going. (+3500)

The Wildcats came into 2024 with expecting to contend, but instead missed a bowl game under first-year coach Brent Brennan. Now, the vast majority of their best players are gone, including a handful that eventually followed Jedd Fisch to Washington a year later. Brennan has a chance to put his imprint on the program, but there's countless red flags. (+6500)

Mike Gundy is a miracle worker, but this may be his toughest challenge yet. The Cowboys were awful last season and then lost essentially every positive playmaker in the program. A strong post-spring portal period helps, but part of the attraction is a depleted depth chart. OSU must hope either Hauss Hejny or Zane Flores is a difference maker at quarterback. (+5000)