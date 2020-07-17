Watch Now: Uncertainty Surrounding College Football May Mean Less Coaching Turnover This Season ( 3:42 )

Conference media days have been relegated to virtual events rather than in-person circuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn't mean that we have to cancel normal media day practices. The Big 12, which has its virtual media days set for Aug. 3, released its preseason media poll Friday.

Not surprisingly, Oklahoma is picked to win it.

The media tabbed the Sooners to win their sixth straight conference title by a wide margin over Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State by the 90 voters who sent in ballots.

How big of a blowout was it? Check out the numbers to see for yourself.

Team Total Points First Place Votes 1. Oklahoma 888 80 2. Oklahoma State 742 6 3. Texas 727 4 4. Iowa State 607 0 5. Baylor 489 0 6. TCU 477 0 7. Kansas State 366 0 8. West Virginia 287 0 9. Texas Tech 267 0 10. Kansas 100 0

The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Can you imagine the intrigue if Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play Bedlam Part 2 in Jerry World? That would be an unbelievable rematch.

Oklahoma has been picked to win the conference eight times since the 2011. It has made the College Football Playoff four times over the last five seasons -- losing in a national semifinal in each of those appearances.

The big storyline circulating around Lincoln Riley's team this year is the quarterback battle, where hotshot redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, is squaring off with veteran Tanner Mordecai for the top spot on the depth chart. The Cowboys will be led by one of the top trios in the country in running back Chuba Hubbard, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

As for the cellar ... poor Kansas.