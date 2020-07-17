Conference media days have been relegated to virtual events rather than in-person circuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn't mean that we have to cancel normal media day practices. The Big 12, which has its virtual media days set for Aug. 3, released its preseason media poll Friday.
Not surprisingly, Oklahoma is picked to win it.
The media tabbed the Sooners to win their sixth straight conference title by a wide margin over Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State by the 90 voters who sent in ballots.
How big of a blowout was it? Check out the numbers to see for yourself.
Team
Total Points
First Place Votes
1. Oklahoma
888
80
2. Oklahoma State
742
6
3. Texas
727
4
4. Iowa State
607
0
5. Baylor
489
0
6. TCU
477
0
7. Kansas State
366
0
287
0
9. Texas Tech
267
0
10. Kansas
100
0
The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Can you imagine the intrigue if Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play Bedlam Part 2 in Jerry World? That would be an unbelievable rematch.
Oklahoma has been picked to win the conference eight times since the 2011. It has made the College Football Playoff four times over the last five seasons -- losing in a national semifinal in each of those appearances.
The big storyline circulating around Lincoln Riley's team this year is the quarterback battle, where hotshot redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, is squaring off with veteran Tanner Mordecai for the top spot on the depth chart. The Cowboys will be led by one of the top trios in the country in running back Chuba Hubbard, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.
As for the cellar ... poor Kansas.