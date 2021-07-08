Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12 for a seventh consecutive season, according to the results of the league's media poll released Thursday. Of the 39 voters, 35 predict the Sooners will finish first while just four cast their first-place vote for Iowa State. Texas finished third in the poll but did not receive any first-place votes.

It's no surprise that the Sooners are so highly regarded after they won their final eight games of the 2020 season, including the Big 12 title game and the Cotton Bowl. However, the Cyclones are expected to field one of the top teams in program history after splitting a pair of games with Oklahoma last season.

The 35-4 margin in first-place votes reflects that voters still believe the talent gap is too wide for Iowa State to dethrone Oklahoma atop the league. The Cyclones won the regular-season meeting vs. the Sooners 37-30 last season before OU scored revenge in the Big 12 title game. The two are slated for a Nov. 20 showdown in Norman, Oklahoma, this season.

Here's how the voters see the entire conference playing out.

With the Big 12 Championship game scheduled for Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it's possible that Iowa State and Oklahoma could meet twice in a three-week span. But Texas and Oklahoma State may have something to say about that. The Cowboys could have a golden opportunity to upset Oklahoma on Nov. 27 as OU comes off its regular-season battle with Iowa State from the previous week.