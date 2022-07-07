The Big 12 released its predicted order of finish ahead of the 2022 season as voted on by the media, and Baylor has been tabbed to win the title for the first time in history. The defending Big 12 champs broke Oklahoma's six-year streak of being voted on as the preseason favorite.

The Bears received 365 total points and 17 first-place votes in the poll. Oklahoma was picked to finish second, followed by last year's runner up Oklahoma State in third and Texas at the number four spot. Iowa State was the only other team outside of the top four that received a first-place vote. The poll consists of 41 voters who rank the teams 1-10.

Here is how the voting broke down (first-place votes in parenthesis)

Team Votes Baylor 365 (17) Oklahoma 354 (12) Oklahoma State 342 (9) Texas 289 (2) Kansas State 261 Iowa State 180 (1) TCU 149 West Virginia 147 Texas Tech 119 Kansas 48

The Big 12 Championship Game will take place on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will feature the top two teams according to conference records. Baylor topped Oklahoma State 21-16 in last year's title game. The dramatic matchup ended with the Bears stopping the Cowboys just inches short of the goal line as the clock expired. The result eliminated any chance Oklahoma State had at earning a College Football Playoff berth.