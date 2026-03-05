Every year, the college football quarterback carousel seems to swing a little wilder. After a year of consistency under center in the Big 12 last season, a new generation is set to enter the building.

At least 10 teams are expected to start new quarterbacks this season as three major passers head for the NFL. After holding off on the transfer portal last season, several productive passers ended up entering last offseason, especially those at programs undergoing coaching changes.

That said, the new wave of additions is incredibly intriguing. In Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) and DJ Lagway (Baylor), the Big 12 landed three of the top four transfer quarterbacks in the nation. Four other transfers were multi-year starters at their previous programs.

There are multiple quarterback competitions still yet to be decided, but heading into spring camp, here's how we rank the 16 projected Big 12 quarterbacks entering 2026.

Early Big 12 QB rankings entering 2026 season

1. Noah Fifita, Arizona

There's little separation between the top three, but staying in the same spot helps give Fifita an early edge. The rising senior returned to form during a tremendous 2025 season, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,228 yards after Brent Brennan hired Air Raid offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Fifita starts the year on top.

2. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Before even going through a full practice, Sorsby is already getting rave reviews out of Lubbock. The Cincinnati transfer is a legitimate dual-threat weapon, but processes the game at a high level as a passer. With a talented cadre of receivers joining him, it would be little surprise to see Sorsby on top of the Big 12 by season's end.

3. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker is making the jump from the Group of Six level, but following coach Eric Morris from North Texas should make the transition seamless. The sophomore is one of the best stories in college football after not starting a single varsity game in high school, but he proved his upside as a passer and distributor during a legendary run to the American title game.

4. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

Bachmeier was one of the more underrated signal-callers in the Big 12 last season. The true freshman stepped in without going through spring camp and made huge plays to lead the Cougars to the Big 12 Championship Game and 12 wins. Too many have come to believe that Bachmeier's production was limited by talent. Just wait, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick will help him take a vast leap in 2026.

5. Conner Weigman, Houston

The former Texas A&M transfer starred in his first full healthy season as a starting quarterback. Weigman reestablished himself as a big-time runner, clearing 700 yards and scoring 36 total touchdowns to lead the Cougars to 10 wins. With plenty of returning talent on offense, don't be surprised if Houston takes another step.

6. DJ Lagway, Baylor

Lagway was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation only two years ago, and has a real chance to rewrite his career with the Bears. The Baylor legacy steps into a pass-happy offense under Jake Spavital, where he can lean on his immense physical tools and a rising wide receiver group.

7. Devon Dampier, Utah

Dampier also ranks among the tougher quarterbacks to project, but for different reasons than Lagway. He played a fantastic season at Utah in 2025, scoring 34 total touchdowns to only five interceptions. Also, offensive coordinator Jason Beck left for Michigan, and essentially, the entire stacked offensive line is gone. Expect some modest regression as more is asked of Dampier as a passer.

8. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Johnson had a miserable second season as a starter, but hope is on the horizon. New coach Collin Klein helped recruit Johnson to Manhattan and should help him return to his encouraging early form. Klein has done well with dual-threat quarterbacks over the years.

9. Jaden Craig, TCU

If there's a penny stock to invest in among Big 12 quarterbacks, Craig might be your guy. The Harvard transfer has landed on NFL scouting boards after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns over the past two seasons. At TCU, he joins noted quarterback developer Sonny Dykes and up-and-coming offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis with a chance to break out.

10. Alonza Barnett III, UCF

Barnett showed off his upside against Oregon in the College Football Playoff, posting 318 total yards and three touchdowns. At the same time, he completed 50% or fewer of his passes in five games for James Madison. At UCF, he'll need to increase his consistency, but Scott Frost has a strong track record with dual-threat quarterbacks.

11. Julian Lewis, Colorado

Lewis might be the hardest quarterback to project in the Big 12. The talent is immense, which he showed in an encouraging outing against West Virginia. His inexperience also provides a red flag, hence a 0-3 record in appearances against FBS competition. Deion Sanders will have his work cut out for him.

12. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

Boley has quietly been pretty darn good in his limited appearances at Kentucky. As a redshirt freshman, he threw for 258 yards in an overtime loss to Texas, and followed it up with 330 yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee. The fact that Kenny Dillingham identified him as the future at Arizona State is a wonderful endorsement.

13. Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State

Raynor ranks as an intriguing transfer target after three productive seasons at Arkansas State. The senior has more than 8,500 yards passing, 1,100 yards rushing and 65 touchdowns in three seasons, including a career-high 3,361 yards in 2025. He brings much-needed playmaking to a new-look Iowa State offense.

14. JC French, Cincinnati

French is an interesting swing to replace Sorsby under center. Playing in a pass-heavy offense under Clay Helton, French cleared 2,800 yards and 17 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons at Georgia Southern. However, he also had 19 interceptions over the period, and will have to clean that up in Big 12 play.

15. Scotty Fox, West Virginia

Fox will have a challenge ahead to hold off Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. for the position, but his flashes in the second half of the season were notable. The Ohio native led the Mountaineers to both Big 12 wins and losses to TCU and ASU by a combined four points. Rich Rodriguez could have his next big-time playmaker.

16. Isaiah Marshall, Kansas

Kansas features perhaps the most wide-open quarterback battle in the Big 12, and the uncertainty alone is enough to land them at the bottom. While Cole Ballard is the early favorite to win the job, we're projecting underclassman Isaiah Marshall to break through with his playmaking. With a frame that compares favorably to the outgoing Jalon Daniels, Marshall gives the Jayhawks more playmaking at the position.