The Big 12 removed an officiating crew from its next scheduled assignment following a rules violation in Missouri's 42-31 win against rival Kansas in Week 2, the conference announced. The controversial play occurred in the first quarter after the first Missouri touchdown, when they received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Jayhawks blocked the extra-point attempt, and on the ensuing kickoff, the officials allowed a punt to occur on the free kick -- an action prohibited under NCAA Football Rule 2, Section 16, Article 6.

The Big 12 did not specify which game the crew would miss, only noting that its next scheduled assignment was this upcoming Friday. Referee Mike McCabe leads the crew. The conference has two games on that date: Colorado at Houston and Kansas State at Arizona, which remains a non-conference game under prior scheduling agreements.

"We believe we have one of the best officiating programs in college football," Big 12 chief football & competition officer Scott Draper said in a release. "When the conference's high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action."

The game between Kansas and Missouri marked the first meeting in the rivalry series since 2011 before Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC. The Border War, one of college football's oldest rivalries dating back to 1891, saw Kansas jump out to an early 21-6 lead in the first quarter. Missouri then mounted a comeback, outscoring the Jayhawks 36-10 across the final three quarters.