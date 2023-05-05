The sneak-peek window for the 2023 college football season is officially closed as every Big 12 team has finished up spring practices. The vast majority of teams held a spring game viewable on television, giving us at least some early perspective on the states of the roster.

Now, talking season is back upon us. The little glimpses of action give us the opportunity to massively overreact and all but write the future in our own minds. With that said, we've run through every Big 12 team and found a massive overreaction to the tiny sample size we've received over the spring months.

Obviously, there are still numerous players available in the transfer portal and time for underclassmen to improve in the weight room, so some outlooks may change over the summer. Still, here are some spicy overreactions for every Big 12 team coming out of spring camp.

The defense is fixed: After taking just three transfers in 2022, Dave Aranda flipped the script in 2023, adding 12 new players and counting. Linebacker Mike Smith and cornerback Isaiah Dunson made strong impressions in the spring, while linebacker Byron Vaughns and EDGE Treven Ma'ae will help after arriving this summer. The most excitement, however, comes from defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, who brings a new energy and safety-focused eye to the Bears' defense after coming in from Oregon.

The defensive transition will take time: Cougars coach Kalani Sitake hit the transfer portal hard to fill holes on both sides of the ball, but defensive coordinator Jay Hill's system is not plug-and-play. Making things more complicated, several veterans were unable to participate in spring because of injuries, especially at linebacker. A youth movement could be on the way in Provo, Utah, that pays off down the road. Now? It's harder to tell.

The Knights are ready: UCF hasn't put together a 10-win campaign since Josh Heupel left, but the Knights are better prepared to compete in the Big 12 than any of the other additions. The Knights ranked No. 36 in 247Sports Talent Composite in 2022 and only helped their case with a strong transfer class featuring seven Power Five players. Mix in the return of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee -- who pulled double-duty playing football and baseball this spring -- and the sky is the limit.

The defense isn't going anywhere: The Bearcats lost a defensive-minded head coach over the offseason, but defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has quickly won over fans after coming with Scott Satterfield from Louisville. While the Bearcats are known for secondary play, the defensive line has emerged as a strength through spring ball. Dontay Corleone and Jowon Briggs make for one of the top DL duos in the Big 12 and should cause havoc from Day 1 in the conference. This level of defensive play gives the Bearcats a solid floor in the Big 12.

The offense will be a mess: Can a coach build a winning offense out of nothing but wide receivers? Who knows, but Dana Holgorsen is going to try. Multiple offensive linemen entered the transfer portal, leaving Houston thin at the position. Superstar running back Alton McCaskill shockingly transferred after missing 2022 with an injury. The quarterback position is concerning, at best, with inconsistent Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith as the only passer with any real game experience. The receiver room could be special, but at what cost?

The offensive line is ready to thrive: Iowa State's offensive line play in 2022 was inconsistent, especially in run blocking. But after a strong spring, the unit looks ready to thrive. The Cyclones bring back four starters, along with four primary backups from their 2022 depth chart. Every projected starter is a redshirt junior or older. Finally, in 2023, the Cyclones' running game should get back to business.

The Jayhawks have the best running trio in the Big 12: Running back Devin Neal cleared 1,000 yards in a sensational sophomore campaign, but the fun won't stop there in 2023. Running back Daniel Hishaw quietly rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns in just five games, while quarterback Jalon Daniels ranks as perhaps the top running quarterback in the Big 12. The trio, mixed with Lance Leipold and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, should take yet another step forward in 2023.

Ben Sinnott is a superstar in the making: The junior tight end proved his value in 2022 with a breakout 89-yard, two-touchdown game against Baylor, but Sinnott is just scratching the surface. He posted 31 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns last season, but don't be surprised if he nearly doubles those numbers. Top receiver Malik Knowles is off to the NFL, leaving Sinnott and senior Phillip Brooks as the most proven players at the position. If he can improve his run blocking, Sinnott has legitimate NFL upside.

The Sooners don't have receivers: Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's system is built around using dominant wide receivers to spread the field and create opportunities. After the departures of Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis and Theo Wease, Oklahoma doesn't have the receivers to run the system well. Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops are the only returning receivers on the roster with more than 100 yards receiving last season, and the duo combined for just 11.3 yards per catch. No one obvious stepped up and stole a role in spring camp. Even if the defense improves, the offense isn't explosive enough to compete for the Big 12 unless a major addition is on the way.

A crash is coming: The Cowboys rank as one of the biggest losers of the transfer portal after losing essentially the entire offense following the 2022 season. Oklahoma State lost five of its top six receivers, its two top rushers and longtime quarterback Spencer Sanders. Transfer quarterback Alan Bowman showed massive talent at Texas Tech but could never stay healthy. Only one incoming pass-catcher has more than 1,000 yards receiving at the FBS level. Mix that with a defense that rated among the worst in the country, and the Cowboys are in big trouble.

Quinn Ewers will play like a first-round NFL Draft pick: The Longhorns entered the spring with at least a nominal quarterback battle, but Ewers closed the door immediately with a strong showing overall. The former No. 1 recruit was inconsistent in his first year as a starter, but has impressed teammates with his poise and maturity heading into his second season. Ewers was strong in the spring game with 195 yards and a touchdown. The talent has never been the question, but the growth over one offseason as an incumbent starter could position Ewers as one of the top quarterbacks selected in 2024.

The passing game is actually better: The Horned Frogs lost first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan off a national finalist team. Regardless, if the flashes are to be believed, quarterback Chandler Morris could take the passing game to another level. Transfer receiver John Paul Richardson proved early he will be an important possession receiver in the spring game, while Minnesota transfer Dylan Wright and Ole Miss transfer Jaylon Robinson could become names to know soon. Keep a close eye on Alabama transfer JoJo Earle. He didn't get to play much in Tuscaloosa but set the tone early and often during his time at Aledo High School. Running the ball could be a different story, but the passing game is tremendously exciting.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are going to the Big 12 title game: Tyree Wilson was the program's highest NFL Draft pick since 1965, but the Texas Tech still managed to go 3-0 with Wilson out of the lineup in 2022. With the vast majority of the offense back in 2023, expect even more. Defensively, the Red Raiders have a few holes to fill, but true freshman Dylan Spencer grew tremendously in spring camp. Meanwhile, safeties Jordan Sanford and Brenden Jordan could push for playing time right away. The quarterback room is in its best shape perhaps since Patrick Mahomes graduated with multiple strong options. The upside is there.

CJ Donaldson will lead the Big 12 in rushing: Donaldson was a relatively unknown tight end recruit coming out of high school. After switching to running back, Donaldson posted four 100-yard rushing games before missing the rest of the season with a leg injury. After a strong offseason and the departure of Tony Mathis, Donaldson is poised to take on an even bigger role. With running quarterback Garrett Greene in line to take over, the Mountaineers should triple down on rushing, too. Helping matters, all four All-Big 12 running backs from 2022 are gone. It's Donaldson's league.