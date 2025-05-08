The offseason is in full swing after spring camps came to a close, and it's now time to look ahead. Nearly every roster underwent a transition, which will only become the new reality as the transfer portal allows for major shifts each cycle.

Change opens the door for more optimism, however. Remember, this is the most upwardly mobile power conference in the country. Last season, Arizona State was picked last place in the preseason Big 12 media poll before exploding to the College Football Playoff. No fanbase can count itself out until the season ends.

With that in mind, we're running through all 16 members of the Big 12 with overreactions from the spring. Some will be positive, from optimism about quarterback situations to serious national expectations. Others will bring up major questions about the direction of the program. However, now is the time for speculation, so let's get into it.

The vibes are real weird: The Wildcats made a curious decision by hiring Brent Brennan to coach a roster that did not belong to him, and it delivered vastly underwhelming results. After losing star players Tetairoa McMillan, Tacario Davis and Jonah Savaiinaea, the task will be even harder. Running back Ismail Mahdi gives the offense a new playmaker, but Brennan's job is dependent on creating a team that plays in his image. It's truly unclear if he can do it.

Arizona State

The 2025 team will be even better: The Sun Devils were on a stable growth curve entering the 2024 season, but things progressed faster than anyone could have expected. Running back Cameron Skattebo is off to the NFL, but otherwise, it's impressive just how much of the roster is back. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, receiver Jordyn Tyson and safety Xavion Alford sit among the nation's best. If the defensive front is poised to take another step, a CFP run may only be the beginning.

Sawyer Robertson is a first-round pick: Over last season's final weeks, Robertson was one of the nation's best quarterbacks. During the six-game winning streak, Robertson had nearly 1,600 yards passing and 17 touchdowns while elevating the Bears into a Big 12 contender. Now, he enters the year as the sitting starting quarterback for the first time in his career. Expect even bigger things from Robertson as Baylor pushes for a Big 12 championship.

The Cougs are (still) America's most underrated team: Imagine a team that went 11-2 and beat a College Football Playoff opponent on the road. Now imagine that team brought back their starting quarterback and the vast majority of their production. Shouldn't that team be a lock for the top 10? Instead, BYU is still undervalued everywhere, barely even scraping some rankings. Again, the Cougs will surprise people and force themselves into the conversation. It's legitimately befuddling that they've been so forgotten.

Maturity has to show up: Cincinnati has been competitive in plenty of games over the past two seasons but repeatedly blown it. The Bearcats are 2-8 in those one-score games, including two losses during a five-game losing streak to blow bowl eligibility in 2025. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has delivered some success, but the team has to give him some help in big moments.

The Buffs are a defensive football team: The past two years of CU football were built almost exclusively around showcasing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. With both off to the NFL, it's the defense's time to shine. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingstone is a rising star, and the defensive line -- led by players like Samuel Okunlola, Jeheim Oatis and Arden Walker -- should still be one of the Big 12's best. It'll be fascinating to see what Deion Sanders' Colorado 2.0 looks like.

Conner Weigman is back: The former five-star quarterback showed moments of brilliance and struggle during an inconsistent Texas A&M career, but coach Willie Fritz is exactly what Weigman needs. Weigman played through injuries last season, but has showed off a big arm and solid accuracy. Playing for Fritz, an offensive whiz, Weigman's career will be resurrected in his hometown. It'll be a match made in heaven.

The wide receivers won't miss a beat: The Cyclones boasted the only pair of 1,000-yard receivers in the country last season, and both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were picked on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Luckily, wide receivers coach Noah Pauley has found his next great duo. Chase Sowell cleared 600 yards each of the last two seasons at East Carolina, while Xavier Townsend showed real promise at UCF. Both are poised for much bigger things next to standout quarterback Rocco Becht, easily the best with which either has played.

Jalon Daniels will finally get his happily ever after: Daniels has had an injury-plagued career at Kansas, but he has also been a key part of the program's resurrection under Lance Leipold. Still, after missing most of the 2023 season, he threw eight interceptions in his first five games as part of a 1-5 start. In the second half of the year, he finally found himself as both a passer and a runner. Daniels will have to work through a new collection of receiving weapons, but the rust is off and he's ready to reclaim his legacy.

Avery Johnson is taking the step: Johnson is a big-time athlete and showed flashes of brilliance in his first year as a starter. The rising junior posted 2,700 yards passing, 600 yards rushing and scored 32 touchdowns, but he has plenty of room to grow. Reports out of camp are that Johnson has worked hard on his passing efficiency. If he can push his completion percentage into the 60s, he'll be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The skills are within him.

Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy has lost his fastball: The old adage in the Big 12 is that the second you don't expect anything from Gundy is the moment he's about to make you pay. This time around, though, we'll take our chances. Oklahoma State lost essentially all of its best players from a team that went 3-9. The quarterback position doesn't return any production, and there isn't an obvious player ready to contend for all-conference honors. Maybe Gundy can pull off another miracle, but the roster sure doesn't look good enough.

Eric McAlister is up next: When McAlister transferred from Boise State, some on the coaching staff told him that the 2024 season would only be a setup. Even so, he finished with 762 yards as one of four 600-yard wide receivers. With the other three gone, McAlister is ready for his close up. McAlister has built a close on-field relationship with quarterback Josh Hoover and has a tremendous chance to compete with Jordyn Tyson for the most productive pass-catcher in the Big 12.

Playoff or bust: The Red Raiders haven't won an outright conference championship since DeWitt Weaver's boys won the Border Conference in 1955. With what Texas Tech did this offseason, that should soon change. Texas Tech reeled in one of the top transfer classes in the nation, including 13 players rated as four-star prospects. With the amount of talent returning to Lubbock, the Red Raiders have a chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime season. In fact, it should be the expectation for Joey McGuire's squad.

The offense lacks weapons: First-year coach Scott Frost made some intriguing additions on the defensive side of the ball. The offense, however, has many more issues. Presumptive quarterback Tayven Jackson only has 100 pass attempts to his name. Running back Jaden Nixon starred in the MAC, but struggled at Oklahoma State. The receiving corps boasts almost no proven production. Frost is an offensive whiz, but can he make anything useful out of this group?

The Utes have college football's best tackle combo: Honestly, this isn't much of an overreaction. Early 2026 NFL Draft boards have started coming out and right tackle Spencer Fano and left tackle Caleb Lomu are both seen as serious first-round contenders. Fano broke out last season and played like one of the nation's best, ultimately earning All-America honors. If Lomu can grow to that level, too, Utah's offense is in good hands.

RichRod's methods can't work in this era: New coach Rich Rodriguez has never made a habit out of making friends, but the transfer portal numbers are pretty jarring. According to 247Sports, the Mountaineers lost an absurd 51 players to the transfer portal, including players to Alabama, Ohio State and Ole Miss. Granted, WVU brought in 51 players as well, but the average rating was closer to Purdue than the elite of the Big 12. Maybe Rodriguez will be able to find his guys, but hard-nosed, old school methods just don't hit the same in 2025. The kids yearn to TikTok dance.