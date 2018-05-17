Big 12 strength of schedule rankings: Texas faces tough road; Oklahoma State gets it easy

Scheduling matters more than ever before in the College Football Playoff era. As we've seen in the short history of the CFP, it's one of the biggest factors in deciding who gets a shot to play for a national title and who doesn't. It's not just whether or not you won your conference, but who you played along the way. It's also proven that it's not just about who you beat, but who you may have lost to along the way.

Schedules are something that has cost the Big 12 in recent years.

In the four year history of the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 has missed out on sending a representative twice. Oklahoma went in 2015 and 2017, but the conference was left out in 2014 and 2016. In 2014, both TCU and Baylor had cases to make, as they finished the regular season with 11-1 records. Some will argue that the Big 12 deciding to split its conference title instead of naming a single champion (Baylor beat TCU 61-58 during the regular season) kept it out of the CFP. I tend to believe it was the nonconference schedule of both teams that kept it out.

Baylor picked up wins against SMU, Northwestern State, and Buffalo while TCU took down SMU as well, along with Minnesota and Samford.

Meanwhile, in the two seasons, Oklahoma made the CFP, it had nonconference wins against Tennessee and Ohio State (both on the road). Some wins move the needle more than others.

So which Big 12 teams have the most difficult schedules this season?

Methodology: It's hard to know with any certainty seeing as how the season doesn't start for another few months, and while no process is perfect, this one provides a good overview. I took a look at how every team performed over the last five years in my ranking system. While there are always exceptions, teams tend to find their level over a longer time span, hence the five-year period. I then considered other factors like whether a game is on the road, or if a team is coming off a bye week, allowing them extra time to get healthy and prepare. I put all this information together and came out with a ranking system I believe to be fairly accurate.

I figured this out by comparing how every team on the FBS level has done over the last five years according to my own ranking formula. This gave each team a "strength." I then took it a step further by evaluating whether a team is playing somebody at home, or on the road. I took into consideration bye weeks or consecutive games against difficult opponents. And in the end, this is how the dust settled on Big 12 schedules in 2018.