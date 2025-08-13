The Big 12 has followed the lead of the ACC, Big Ten and SEC in requiring public player availability reports, announcing Wednesday that the policy will take effect with the 2025-26 season. Approved by all member institutions, the rule applies to all conference games in football, men's basketball and women's basketball. It marks the first formal Big 12 policy on injury or availability disclosures.

Under the guidelines, football programs must submit daily reports starting three days before each game, with a final update 90 minutes before kickoff. Basketball teams will file their reports the night before each contest and again 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

In football, players must be listed as available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Basketball categories will be available, game-time decision or out.

The Big Ten was the first Power Four conference to adopt a football availability reporting policy in 2023, requiring submissions two hours before kickoff. The SEC followed in 2024, mandating reports three days before games. The ACC announced in July that it would require availability reports for football, basketball and baseball starting in 2025.

The Big 12's move means all four Power Four leagues will have formal availability reporting systems in place by next season, a shift conference leaders have linked to the nationwide expansion of legal sports wagering. Officials say the policies are intended to protect student-athletes, coaches and staff from pressure to share inside information with gamblers and to promote competitive integrity.

This is the first time the Big 12 has implemented a league-wide standard for player availability, though individual programs have occasionally provided injury updates in the past.