A few years ago, college football teams would only take a handful of transfers. Developmental programs would take very few. But after the rise of NIL and the transfer portal, even the most steady programs are stocking up in the portal. More than half the Big 12 took at least 20 transfers, with five taking at least 30 in the 2025 cycle.

First-year staffs at West Virginia and UCF took 52 and 41, respectively. Oklahoma State also took 40 transfers to try and quickly turn around a flailing roster.

But while the transfer world has made the sport more complicated, it has also benefitted Big 12 teams greatly. Both of the conference's Heisman contenders last season – Travis Hunter and Cam Skattebo – were transfers. Projected top quarterbacks in 2025 Sam Leavitt and Sawyer Robertson are too. Arizona State's Big 12 title team was made up of a vast number of transfers over a two-year period.

With that in mind, here are the top transfers in 2025 you need to pay attention to in the Big 12.

Frankly, the Red Raiders have several of the top transfers in the Big 12 after reeling in an unprecedented No. 2 national transfer class. OT Howard Sampson, EDGE Romello Height and running back Quinten Joyner should quickly become some of the best players in the conference. However, Bailey was the unexpected exclamation mark that should take the Red Raiders from contenders to favorites.

In a standout three-year career at Stanford, the edge rusher posted 111 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks while forcing seven fumbles. No player posted more than five sacks last season for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders' pass rush will change dramatically with a blue-chip talent like Bailey in the lineup.

The Cyclones put together the best season in program history last year behind a pair of NFL wide receivers. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are both playing for the Houston Texans now, but Sowell has the skillset to join them at the next level after transferring from ECU.

Despite playing for a struggling offense, Sowell was outstanding with more than 34 catches and 600 yards receiving over the past two seasons. He upped his yards-per-catch to 19.9 as a sophomore in only nine games, an impressive feat with his 6-foot-4 frame. Sowell should soon become Rocco Becht's new favorite target.

Weigman probably isn't the five-star talent that he was billed coming out of high school, but the Houston native has found a perfect fit back in his hometown. The junior played through a shoulder injury last season at Texas A&M, but when healthy, Weigman has been one of the most intriguing passers in the country.

In four games before breaking his foot in 2023, Weigman completed 69% of his passes for 979 yards and eight touchdowns. He steps into a revamped Houston offense that ranked as one of the worst in the Big 12 last season, but has a chance to pop in Willie Fritz's second year.

Colorado DL Jaheim Oatis

Oatis struggled to find his place in Alabama's new defensive front and ultimately fell out of the rotation. If his first two years with the Tide are to be believed, though, he's a run-stuffing star in the making who should immediately become a headliner at Colorado.

The junior posted 55 tackles in his first two seasons while playing defensive tackle at Alabama. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he boasts perhaps the most physically impressive body in the trenches of any Big 12 player in 2025. After losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the draft, Deion Sanders needs Oatis to lead one of the league's top defenses.

The Utes are taking a big swing by handing the offense over to a braintrust from New Mexico, including both Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck. After producing the No. 4 offense in the country, though, it's certainly a chance worth taking.

Dampier was one of the most fun players in the country last season, posting 2,700 yards passing and adding more than 1,100 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on a ridiculous 7.5 yards per carry. He threw for a combined 551 yards and four touchdowns in games against Auburn and Arizona. Dampier will have to clean up his 12 interceptions, but the athletic upside jumps off the page.

Top transfers for remaining Big 12 teams

Arizona RB Ismail Mahdi

Mahdi was one of the most dynamic players in the sport over the past two years, posting an outrageous 3,552 all-purpose yards as an all-purpose running back. Now, he will be the centerpiece of a rebuilding Arizona offense next to quarterback Noah Fifita.

Arizona State RB Kanye Udoh

No player can individually replace Cam Skattebo, and Udoh won't be asked to. However, the sensational Army transfer will add immediate playmaking after leading the Black Knights to an unexpected AAC championship. He posted 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns for Army and will team with Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown for a stacked running back room.

Barnes wasn't a highly-touted transfer, but early reports out of Waco claim he could quickly become one of the Big 12's best defenders. The FIU transfer exploded for an absurd 129 tackles for the Panthers and should thrive playing for heralded linebackers guru Dave Aranda.

Those around Utah's program were irate when Tanuvasa transferred to rival BYU, and for good reason. Tanuvasa is seen as a potential breakout performer after playing in a reserve role over the past three seasons. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Tanuvasa will quickly factor into BYU's defensive line rotation.

UCF RB Jaden Nixon

Nixon actually played ahead of a running back named Ashton Jeanty in high school. He found his rhythm at Western Michigan, exploding for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns. UCF is replacing superstar running back RJ Harvey, but Nixon should be able to replicate some of Harvey's brilliance in space.

Cotton was a big-time performer in the rough-and-tumble Missouri Valley Conference at South Dakota and earned two all-conference honors. Now, the South Dakota native is heading towards a starring role on the Cincinnati offensive line as a tackle with NFL ability.

Kamara played 48 games at Pittsburgh, ultimately recording more than 20 starts and 120 tackles for the Panthers. A season at South Carolina didn't go to plan, but he should immediately step in at Kansas with the chance to become the program's top linebacker prospect since Joe Dineen.

Bradley was a standout player at Texas Tech before a lackluster stint at Boston College. However, he's stepped into a perfect situation next to developing quarterback Avery Johnson, who desperately needs a safety blanket. Standing 6-foot-5, Bradley will be a welcome addition to the Kansas State wide receiver room.

Oklahoma State DB Zaquan Patterson

Patterson was a bright spot at Miami as a true freshman and made his first start for the Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl. However, Oklahoma State managed to lure him to Stillwater, where he should quickly become a star player in the secondary.

The Horned Frogs lost receivers Saivion Williams and Jack Bech to the NFL Draft, but Dwyer should step in and provide immediate star potential next to Eric McAllister. The Idaho transfer posted 78 catches for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, including more than 350 yards in two FCS Playoff games.

West Virginia EDGE Jimmori Robinson

Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez emphasizes a physical culture and Robinson should fit right in after a sensational season at UTSA. The senior posted 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a stand-up edge rusher and will up the aggressiveness of West Virginia's defense.