The Big 12 is expanding its partnership with WWE to include some fan engagement during the regular season, according to The Athletic. The WWE will host episodes of one of its flagship shows, Friday Night SmackDown, in cities coinciding with Big 12 football games.

That includes a WWE event in Ireland ahead of a Week 0 showdown between Kansas State and Iowa State and a show in Orlando the night before UCF's Sept. 20 game against North Carolina. The latter presents an intriguing coaching matchup, as Scott Frost is making his return to UCF, while Bill Belichick will be in the midst of his first year with the Tar Heels -- and his first season as a college football coach.

Where should Bill Belichick rank among college football coaches? A middling newcomer or strategic savant? John Talty

The Big 12 and the WWE initially launched their partnership in November 2023. Since then, the winner of the Big 12 Championship Game -- Texas in 2023 and Arizona State in 2024 -- has been presented with a custom WWE title belt as part of the postgame celebration.

WWE superstars Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were also present on the stage following Arizona State's win against Iowa State in the title game last season. The field and the end zone pylons inside Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium both sported WWE logos as part of the deal, as well.