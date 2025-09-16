Nebraska's last win over a ranked opponent came against No. 22 Oregon in 2016, amid a 7-0 start that saw the Cornhuskers rise all the way to No. 7 in the AP poll. Not even the boldest of Nebraska's haters would have predicted what was coming.

Following that momentous start to the 2016 campaign, the Cornhuskers are 37-62 and have dropped 27 in a row against ranked foes. It marks one of the most stunning falls from a traditional power in college football history.

But the light at the end of tunnel has never been closer than it is now. The 3-0 Cornhuskers host No. 21 Michigan Saturday afternoon on CBS in a breakthrough opportunity for a success-starved program.

As just a 2.5-point underdog, Nebraska wouldn't be shocking the world by taking down the Wolverines, which is exactly why it's such a big opportunity. The Cornhuskers are on a clear upward trajectory under third-year coach Matt Rhule after reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2016 last season. They just need a marquee victory to validate it.

Taking down a massive national brand in front of a sold-out crowd in a prime TV slot would check the box. A win over the Wolverines would send Nebraska stock skyrocketing entering what appears to be a manageable Big Ten slate.

The Cornhuskers do not play No. 1 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 9 Illinois or No. 19 Indiana. After Michigan, there are no ranked opponents on the schedule until November, when the Cornhuskers host No. 25 USC and travel to No. 2 Penn State.

A win on Saturday would catapult the Cornhuskers into the College Football Playoff conversation, much in the same way that a Week 4 victory over Illinois might have raised Nebraska's national profile last season.

The circumstances were eerily similar as the 3-0 Cornhuskers hosted the No. 24 Illini. But an all-too-familiar heartache ensued as Nebraska relinquished a fourth-quarter lead and fell 31-24 in overtime to an Illinois team led by veteran quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Nebraska, in Year 2 under Rhule, wasn't quite ready yet, wuth freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola still learning on the job in high-leverage situations.

B1G Time: Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola hogs spotlight as Illinois, Indiana vie for CFP positioning Tom Fornelli

Ripe for the picking

The tables have turned this time around. Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will be making his Big Ten debut, and Raiola is no longer a newbie. The former five-star prospect has completed 76.6% of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games.

While the last two opponents — Akron and Houston Baptist — were patsies, Nebraska showed some grit in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati as Raiola completed 33 of 42 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Raiola's command of the Nebraska offense under coordinator Dana Holgorsen gives the Cornhuskers a chance against a talented but imperfect Michigan defense. Oklahoma offered a blueprint in Week 2 for how a playmaking quarterback can keep the Wolverines off balance.

Michigan will also be dealing with the absence of head coach Sherrone Moore, who will be serving the second game of a three-game suspension stemming from a violation of NCAA rules tied to the program's 2023 sign-stealing scandal.

The Wolverines were fine without Moore in a win over Central Michigan last week and should be able to handle business in the third game of his suspension next season against Western Michigan. Moore's absence for the Nebraska showdown is the true pain point for the Wolverines, who will be led by interim coach Biff Poggi.

The stars have perhaps never been more aligned than they are now for Nebraska.

Even with a loss, the 2025 season can still be one of progress for the program. But Saturday's opportunity is unique.

The long-suffering Cornhuskers can shed nearly a decade of misery against ranked teams while announcing their legitimacy to the Big Ten and the rest of college football.

Nebraska's 1995 national championship team will be honored on the field during the game. But the most fitting tribute would be a victory over Michigan that illustrates how the glory days are finally on the way back.

The Husker247.com staff has more than 50 years experience covering Nebraska athletics. They are on the ground covering every Big Red practice and game. With their decades of experience, the staff are some of the most trusted authorities of Husker football, basketball, baseball and recruiting coverage. There's no better collection of veteran voices than at Husker247.com. Join today!