Big Ten insiders reveal 15 potential breakout players ahead of the 2026 college football season

Every season, a new wave of talent emerges across the Big Ten and reshapes the conference championship picture. Some of these players have flashed in limited opportunities, while others enter 2026 poised to capitalize on expanded roles within playoff-contending programs. From rising stars at Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana to under-the-radar difference-makers at Nebraska, Washington, Penn State and USC, this year's breakout candidates should become household names by November.

The Big Ten remains one of college football's deepest leagues from a talent-development standpoint, and several future NFL prospects are waiting for their moment. Increased snaps, favorable scheme fits and offseason development have positioned these 15 players to take significant leaps this fall.

A handful could contend for all-conference honors, while others may emerge as indispensable pieces for teams with championship aspirations.

Big Ten post-spring intel: Breakout players, key QB battles, more buzz from across the league Matt Zenitz

Whether it's a young pass-catcher, an explosive athlete on defense or a rising offensive lineman, these are the names worth monitoring closely. Here are 15 Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons in 2026 and the reasons each could become a major storyline this fall.

Josh Burnham, EDGE, Indiana

What they said: "He's going to have a chance to have a hell of a year, just his overall ability to rush the passer, but also to be able to play the run. He's a big, physical guy that also has burst and speed."

This Notre Dame transfer comes to the Hoosiers as a fifth-year senior with 40 games played and 15 career starts, a seasoned vet needed at a premium position given Indiana's draft losses. Kansas State transfers Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi made the battle for the starting edge roles competitive this spring, and most importantly, combined with Burnham, provide the Hoosiers with reliability there. Obiazor's ability to potentially move inside frees up Burnham's pass-rush expertise (17 TFL, six career sacks). He's a rotational disruptor who's already logged meaningful snaps with the Fighting Irish against elite competition and can handle big moments. Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has to be pleased with Burnham's early impact, already knowing he's not a speculative flyer but a proven piece along the line of scrimmage.

Devon Jackson, LB, Oregon

What they said: "He's a freak. He's 250 pounds (and runs) 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash). One of the fastest players on our team. He's a machine. They don't make humans like him."

Opportunity is there for Jackson with tone-setter Bryce Boettcher off to the NFL. He's one of three seniors back at the position, joining Jerry Mixon and Teitum Tuioti, with ample experience despite being a rotational option. Oregon now has snaps, production and leadership responsibilities up for grabs at linebacker, and the coaching staff is expecting Jackson to have his best campaign yet in Eugene. Jackson has spent the last few seasons waiting his turn, steadily developing behind veterans while flashing the athletic traits that made him such a coveted recruit. Now, it's his time.

What stands out most about Jackson is his range. Dan Lanning values linebackers who can play sideline-to-sideline in space, and Jackson possesses the speed and pursuit ability to thrive in that role. Several spring evaluations identified him as the Ducks' most likely breakout player at linebacker because of his ability to close on ball-carriers, defend in space and impact plays across the field.

The production hints at what's coming. Jackson has already appeared in significant game action during his career and posted solid numbers when given opportunities, including 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks during a productive 2024 campaign with the Ducks.

Luke Dehnicke, TE, Northwestern

What they said: "A newcomer who was like, 'whoa' is Luke Dehnicke. Really good."

The former Minnesota Duluth standout could be a leading cog in the Wildcats' turnaround offensively after one of the most productive seasons in college football at any level. Dehnicke erupted for more than 1,100 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025, earning All-American recognition while establishing himself as one of the most coveted transfer tight ends in the country. He's a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and safeties at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and should be an ideal target in Chip Kelly's scheme.

JJ Buchanan, WR, Michigan

What they said: "He's a stud. Very confident. Very poised. And his demeanor as a young guy is really good too."

Michigan didn't just need another body at wide receiver through the transfer portal -- it needed a stabilizer, and JJ Buchanan fits that bill in a way that should matter in the Big Ten race. He logged 543 snaps as a true freshman at Utah last season under new Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham and showed impressive production with 26 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Nearly half of those reps came in the slot, while much of the rest of his playing time was on the outside. At Michigan, Buchanan fills a pivotal vacancy at a position that replaces Donaven McCulley, Semaj Morgan and others.

Early returns suggest Buchanan brings the kind of reliability Michigan's passing game has lacked on the perimeter, especially on third down and in condensed red-zone spacing. He's 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, the kind of frame ideal for go-get-it opportunities. He's not being asked to be a volume target, but rather a chain-mover who can win leveraged matchups and punish single coverage when defenses load the box against the run. His familiarity with his former OC, Jason Beck, should ease his transition to the Big Ten.

Floyd Boucard, DL, USC

What they said: "Has always had it athletically and physically. Just taking the next step mentally has been great."

The Trojans have spent the last several years searching for greater consistency in the trenches, and Boucard has emerged as a player capable of helping solve that problem -- even if he's simply a rotational piece up front this season. Boucard gives USC another disruptive player at the line of scrimmage, particularly against the run, where the Trojans have needed more physicality.

What makes Boucard's emergence significant is his potential to impact games beyond the stat sheet. He has the ability to occupy blockers, collapse running lanes, and create favorable one-on-one opportunities for teammates. In the Big Ten, where several contenders lean on physical rushing attacks, that skill set becomes even more valuable for a player who will not be leaned on to play significant snaps.

USC's defensive improvement this season may hinge on players like Boucard turning potential into production. If he continues his upward trajectory and becomes a dependable force in the rotation, the Trojans could field one of their most complete defensive fronts in years and take a significant step toward conference title contention. With proven talents like Jahkeem Stewart, Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby ahead of him in the two-deep, Boucard can take his time getting to that next level.

Malachi Goodman, OT, Penn State

What they said: "Malachi could be a top 10 pick someday if he continues his growth year after year. He's very unique."

Penn State's offensive line became one of the program's strengths under James Franklin. Goodman appears to be the next developmental success story, with Matt Campbell's staff now paving the way for his future dominance. The rising redshirt freshman offensive tackle has generated considerable buzz heading into the season thanks to his combination of size, athleticism and improving technique. For a Penn State team with championship aspirations under a new regime, Goodman's emergence could prove critical in protecting the quarterback and maintaining balance offensively. Rarely has Campbell been blessed with a talented player like this in the offensive trenches as a coach.

Devin Sanchez, CB, Ohio State

What they said: "He's going to be really good."

Guaranteed to be a second-year impact player this season for the Buckeyes, Sanchez showed heightened maturity last fall as a true freshman and now gets a starring role as a former five-star within a secondary that replaces safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Coaches trust his football IQ, especially in disguise looks and late rotations, which helped him get meaningful snaps in his first campaign. His technical polish fits exactly what Ohio State asks from its perimeter defenders in man-heavy matchups, and his rapid adjustment has already elevated the competitiveness of the secondary room on a defense hoping to replicate 2025's success under Matt Patricia.

Jahsear Whittington, DT, Nebraska

What they said: "He's undersized but can really play."

After two seasons at Pittsburgh, Whittington searched for a better fit this offseason and found a new home with the Huskers. Nebraska needs more disruptive plays at the point of attack defensively, particularly against the run, and Whittington has the instincts and power to provide them if he's able to secure snaps. Playing at 6-foot, 250 pounds in the middle of the defensive line in the ACC, Whittington was undersized with the Panthers. He's added 15 pounds since signing with Nebraska and hopes to become a vital piece of defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's "attacking" unit. Whittington said that's what made the Huskers such an attractive landing spot, Nebraska's gritty mentality within its defensive front.

Quaid Carr, RB, Washington

What they said: "Really, really talented player. Redshirt freshman, so he's unproven. But extremely talented and a great chance of winning the starting job. It's a very different room. We have two veteran guys we brought in that missed the spring with different ailments that won't bleed into training camp. But I think (Carr) is the most talented guy. He's just really naturally instinctive. He's got a big opportunity."

From former three-star signee to projected redshirt freshman starter, Carr brings the goods to the Washington offense. Carr hits the defensive line with a compact, decisive running style that fits Washington's evolving offensive identity, particularly in zone-based concepts that reward vision and patience. He forced his way into the conversation after an early spring injury to Jordan Washington forced Jedd Fisch to further evaluate the position, and Carr made the most of his chance. Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and Troy's Trey Cooley, along with Washington, will face off with Carr during fall camp, but this job seems to be his to lose at this point. For a program that has leaned on backfield production by committee with Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed in recent years, Carr's versatility as both a runner and occasional pass option adds schematic flexibility for the Huskies staff.

Jamal Rule, RB, Nebraska

What they said: "He's going to play a role in the rotation. He had a big spring game and was good in practice, too."

Spring standouts in a reserve role are sometimes overlooked, but not this true freshman. What's most encouraging for the Huskers is how quickly Rule appears to have adjusted to the college game. He flashed big-play ability and looked every bit like a running back capable of competing for meaningful carries right away in Nebraska's final spring scrimmage, and several observers came away believing he had made a serious push for the RB1 role entering the fall.

Under Matt Rhule, Nebraska wants a physical offensive identity. Rule's downhill running style at a physical, rock-solid 6-foot-205 pounds fits that vision perfectly. If Rule continues his rapid development, don't be surprised if he's one of the Big Ten's most productive young running backs by season's end.

Cam Buffington, LB, Iowa

What they said: "Leadership, has athletic ability and is mature beyond his years."

Iowa has a long history of developing tough, instinctive linebackers, and Buffington looks like the next name ready to emerge from that pipeline in 2026. The redshirt sophomore enters the season with a legitimate opportunity to claim a starting role after Iowa lost significant production at linebacker. Coaches have praised Buffington's development, and Kirk Ferentz has repeatedly highlighted his football instincts and linebacker mentality. With multiple spots opening up in the rotation, Buffington is expected to contribute as an every-down player this fall.

What makes Buffington such an intriguing breakout option is his combination of athleticism and effort. The former small-town Iowa standout has already flashed playmaking ability in limited action, recording seven tackles and an interception last season while earning praise for his relentless motor and rapid growth within the Hawkeyes' system. Buffington has the frame Big Ten linebackers need at 6-foot-3 and nearly 240 pounds, but it's his instincts and physical style that lock directly into Iowa's defensive identity.

Tre Bell, CB, Michigan State

What they said: "Very focused young man and carries himself like some (future early-round NFL draft picks) I've seen during my career."

One of several key portal additions for the Spartans ahead of Pat Fitzgerald's first season, Bell started Iowa State's final eight games at cornerback last fall after initially starting as a depth-chart piece. It was his first campaign in the Power Four after three years at Lindenwood (FCS), and he finished with two interceptions as a reliable defender. Michigan State needs him to be more than a serviceable starter, however. That's why former Cyclones cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat asked him to join him in East Lansing out of the portal. Bell hasn't yet secured a starting role opposite Charles Brantley in the secondary, but should have first dibs on the opportunity if he continues to turn defensive coordinator Joe Rossi in his direction.

Brian Rowe, WR, UCLA

What they said: "Body control and speed (are impressive) and wins one-on-one. I think he's a freak."

One of two impact pass-catchers South Carolina lost this offseason to other Power Four programs, Rowe recorded 19 catches for the Gamecocks as a freshman last fall and opted for a bigger role with the Bruins. He's expected to be one of three transfer starters on the outside for Bob Chesney during his first season and was a top playmaker during the spring. Rowe flexed some of that athletic ability in spots as flash moments at his previous stop, but should be able to show his full repertoire this fall with extensive snaps for the first time in his career.

Chase Taylor, LB, Michigan

What they said: "He's going to be a good player. Seeing his frame fill out, his athleticism, his ability at the point of attack, he's just a good player overall. And to see someone have that kind of poise and presence already at 19 years old is impressive."

Taylor has the blend of downhill physicality and early diagnostic ability that earns trust quickly in Ann Arbor, especially in Jay Hill's system that demands discipline against the run and versatility in coverage. Taylor appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2025 and earned a reputation as a violent special-teams contributor. That's where athleticism first becomes apparent for players not yet in the starting 11. The next step for Taylor is consistency in space, but Michigan doesn't need him to be perfect -- just reliable enough to stay on the field in key packages as a situational defender. If that happens, Taylor could quietly emerge as one of the more impactful second-year-or-younger defenders in the Big Ten this season.

Davion Chandler, WR, Indiana

What they said: "He runs 4.4, jumps 40 inches, low 4.0 shuttle. The biggest thing that he had to do was just mature and understand that if he really wanted to go to that next level that he really had to take care of his off-the-field stuff and all of that. He's done that."

If you know anything about this program's track record of developing wide receiver talent, it should come as no surprise that more NFL-caliber pieces are on the way. Charlie Becker projects as a potential Day 1 pick in 2027, while the anticipated rise of Tyler Morris in 2026 adds another dynamic layer to the rotation. He's joined by impact portal additions Nick Marsh from Michigan State and Tulane's Shazz Preston, giving this group both proven production and high-upside depth. Together, that mix should elevate an already explosive offense, one built to stress defenses horizontally and vertically.

Then there's Chandler, a sophomore, who is just getting started after his lone catch last fall went for a 65-yard score against Purdue. Becker was the breakout performer last season down the stretch, but Chandler gets that projected designation in 2026, given his heightened development this offseason. Curt Cignetti mentioned "quality depth" after Indiana's spring game and is optimistic that the talent in the wideout room should be a team strength.