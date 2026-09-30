The Big Ten's College Football Playoff math got a lot messier over the weekend.

Penn State's loss to Wisconsin in Week 4 knocked another contender off course, while Oregon's win over USC gave the Ducks a statement victory at the previously unbeaten Trojans' expense. That's the problem for a league hoping to send four or more teams to the playoff this season: there's a lot of football left to play with the number of elites dwindling.

The Big Ten has several teams capable of making a run, but the margin for error is shrinking, and October should provide immediate clarity on what once looked like a path to four bids that is quickly diminishing.

Often reserved to describe the SEC's weekly grind every season, the Big Ten is experiencing early-season cannibalization, given the league's competitive depth. There are only four remaining unbeatens in the conference after four games made up primarily of a group few were expecting -- Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and UCLA.

In CBS Sports' latest CFP projection, three Big Ten teams are in the 12-team bracket with a few others just outside the mix. Iowa is in the projected CFP bracket with one of the most favorable remaining schedules once the Hawkeyes' Week 5 clash with Ohio State concludes.

2026 College Football Playoff bracket projection: SEC poised to land five teams -- or more -- into field John Talty

We're expecting the Big 12 and ACC to be one-bid leagues at this point unless an unbeaten team from one of those conferences reaches the league championship game and loses. If all goes according to plan for the Big Ten, the conference will be vying -- along with the SEC -- for as many of the six at-large spots a few months from now.

How did we come up with the half-dozen number? Four auto-bids to Power Four champions, one Group of Six rep and Notre Dame.

Defining matchups for Big Ten unbeatens

Indiana (4-0): Notable games remaining vs. Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan

Notable games remaining vs. Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan Iowa (4-0): Notable games remaining vs. Ohio State and Nebraska

Notable games remaining vs. Ohio State and Nebraska Nebraska (4-0): Notable games vs. Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, and Iowa

Notable games vs. Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, and Iowa UCLA (4-0): Notable games vs. Oregon, Michigan, and USC



Based on the Week 5 AP poll, the Hawkeyes' only remaining matchup with a ranked opponent comes this weekend against Ohio State. If Iowa beats the Buckeyes, not only is Kirk Ferentz's team the new Big Ten frontrunner, but it's also a potential top-4 seed as the conference championship starts to come into focus.

A loss to Ohio State still keeps Iowa in line to reach the CFP if the Hawkeyes win out and finish 11-1, but they're not going to have the resume of other multi-loss hopefuls playing considerably tougher schedules.

Oregon sits in a prime position with one loss after last week's win at USC, with a clear path to an at-large berth, which was a distant memory a few weeks ago following the loss at Oklahoma State. The Ducks host unbeaten UCLA and Nebraska over their next two games, and that's going to provide clear separation at the top of the conference amongst those teams.

Penn State and Wisconsin are the only Big Ten teams that do not play Ohio State, Indiana or Oregon this season, so the Badgers' 17-point comeback in Happy Valley was quite momentous. Wisconsin lost the season opener against Notre Dame -- a quality defeat and will soon endure a three-week stretch next month against UCLA, USC and Iowa.

Paths for Indiana, Ohio State

If the Hoosiers and Buckeyes intend on getting to a rematch of last season's league title game, they'll have to do it by controlling their own destiny once they play each other on Oct. 17. That will give one of these elites a critical loss with each still having to play several quality opponents over the final six weeks of the season.

Right now, Ohio State's non-conference loss at Texas is aging well. Steve Sarkisian urged the CFP Selection Committee not to punish the Buckeyes for that loss, and we don't believe they will as long as Ohio State finishes 9-3 or better.

However, the Buckeyes have the toughest schedule left in the conference, with five games against currently ranked teams and an unbeaten Nebraska. Ohio State creeps into the danger zone of being left out of the CFP altogether if Ryan Day's team goes to Iowa and loses this weekend.

For Indiana, it's all about surviving and advancing. The Hoosiers were banged up and didn't play their best last Friday night against Northwestern, but made enough plays in the fourth quarter to prevail. Unbeaten through four games, they can afford a loss -- and likely another -- to still reach the CFP.

Agents of chaos

It's obviously too early to determine how many of these 1-0 teams in the conference have a legitimate shot at making a run the rest of the way, but squads like Minnesota and Wisconsin will not go away quietly.

The Gophers' 27-24 win over previously unbeaten Washington last week is a momentum-booster for a team that got punched in the mouth by Mississippi State earlier this month, while the Badgers' victory over Penn State gives ample confidence to a team without a top-15 opponent left on its slate.

And then there's first-year coach Bob Chesney and UCLA. The Bruins are already 2-0 in league play after beating Purdue and Maryland, and go into their open date with extra time to prepare for a trip to Oregon. If UCLA beats the Ducks on Oct. 10, the Bruins will be penciled into a CFP berth, with the rivalry game against USC in late November as the only remaining game against a ranked team.