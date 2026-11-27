So much for Ohio State and USC rooting for Nebraska to upset 13th-ranked Iowa on Friday.

There's no chaotic Big Ten Championship scenario unfolding now after the Hawkeyes' suffocating 31-7 win pushed them closer to Indianapolis next weekend.

Quarterback Hank Brown's 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter against Nebraska pushed Iowa's lead to 10 points, more than enough for one of the nation's best defenses to carry the Hawkeyes the rest of the way.

Now, Iowa awaits the rest of Rivalry Week's results to see if they've done enough to make next week's Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. That brings the conference down to four teams battling for two spots -- the Hawkeyes, No. 9 UCLA, 12th-ranked Oregon and No. 14 Indiana.

Iowa finishes 7-2 in conference play this season, while the Hoosiers and Ducks will try to follow suit on Saturday. All the Hawkeyes need now -- in the most simplistic scenario -- is a loss from Oregon against Washington or losses from Indiana and current league-leading UCLA to Purdue and USC, respectively.

The Big Ten on Friday added an alternate route to the title game for the Hawkeyes, which includes wins from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin; losses by UCLA and Oregon; and Iowa has a higher SportsSource Analytics ranking than UCLA.

The Big Ten has never had to rely on analytics rankings to determine a title-game participant. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is seeking his fourth career trip to the league title game.

Big Ten Championship Game clinch scenarios

Indiana

Indiana win AND Iowa win AND Oregon and UCLA losses OR

Iowa win Oregon and UCLA losses Indiana win AND Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon wins AND UCLA loss

Iowa

Iowa win AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Indiana and Oregon losses Iowa win AND Oregon win AND Indiana and UCLA losses OR

Oregon win Indiana and UCLA losses Iowa win AND Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins AND either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win AND UCLA and Oregon losses OR

Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin wins either a Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers win UCLA and Oregon losses Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins AND UCLA loss OR

Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin wins UCLA loss Iowa win AND Indiana, Oregon and UCLA losses

Oregon

Oregon win AND UCLA win OR

UCLA win Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR

UCLA

UCLA win OR

UCLA loss AND Indiana and Oregon losses OR

Indiana and Oregon losses UCLA loss AND Iowa and Oregon wins AND Indiana loss OR

Iowa and Oregon wins Indiana loss UCLA loss AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND either a Minnesota or Ohio State win AND Oregon loss OR

Indiana and Iowa wins either a Minnesota or Ohio State win Oregon loss UCLA loss AND Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin wins AND Oregon loss AND UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa

Ohio State's long-shot title game hopes hinged on a victory over Michigan, wins from Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin, and losses from Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC to get there.

Beginning with an Iowa loss to Nebraska, USC's various paths were more direct. However, now Lincoln Riley's team will try to topple 10-win UCLA, spoil the Bruins' CFP placement and keep their rival out of the Big Ten Championship.

Big Ten's faint multi-team CFP path

The winner of the Big Ten is going to the 12-team playoff -- that much, we know. However, there's a chance the Big Ten could produce only one representative this season based on the CFP selection committee's fourth rankings -- and only one team (No. 9 UCLA) inside the top 12.

If the Bruins beat USC, they're in next week's Big Ten Championship with 11 wins, which might be enough to warrant at-large inclusion even if Bob Chesney's team loses the conference title. But if the Trojans win, that would put Oregon and Indiana in the championship game, with only the winner earning an automatic bid to the bracket.

Entering Rivalry Week, UCLA was the only Big Ten team in control of its destiny. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said Tuesday night that UCLA's five-spot drop in the latest rankings "did not have anything to do" with starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's injury.

He added the selection committee would take that into consideration moving forward. Dieffenbach is questionable for the Bruins' showdown with USC.