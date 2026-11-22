The Big Ten's terrible, no good, very bad year got a whole lot worse on Saturday when the only two teams in current position for a College Football Playoff berth lost on the road in overtime -- and threw the Big Ten title game picture into chaos in the process.

Coming into this week, the formula for the Big Ten championship game was simple: if No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana won their last two games, they'd face each other in Indianapolis. The Bruins simply needed to go 1-1 against Michigan and USC to punch their ticket, but after the 3:30 p.m. ET window closed on Saturday, there's suddenly a four-team logjam for the two spots in Indianapolis.

First, No. 8 Indiana got taken to overtime for a third time this season, but this time the Hoosiers couldn't escape in Seattle, hooking a game-tying field goal attempt wide left to give Washington a signature win this season.

Shortly after, in Ann Arbor, No. 4 UCLA saw starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach get carted off after a big hit in the first overtime and, after trading field goals with Michigan, failed to convert on their first attempt in the two-point shootout in triple OT and watched as the Wolverines were successful in pulling out a massive 18-16 win.

Big Ten standings

School Record Week 13 opponent UCLA 7-1 USC Oregon 6-2 Washington Indiana 6-2 Purdue Iowa 6-2 Nebraska

Once again, UCLA controls its destiny heading into the final week, where a win gets them to Indianapolis. However, with more quarterback uncertainty and how much the offense struggled in overtime with third-stringer Madden Iamaleava inserted into the game, there is serious concern about the Bruins' ability to beat USC in the finale. A Bruins loss creates even more chaos, and all four teams have a path to the final Big Ten title game.

Big Ten title game scenarios

UCLA vs. Oregon

If Oregon and UCLA both win on Saturday, they are headed to Indianapolis for a rematch of the game UCLA won earlier this year. UCLA has to beat USC with quarterback concerns, while the Ducks have to take down a Washington team that just beat Indiana. If that happens, UCLA grabs the top seed by being the only 1-loss team, and Oregon wins any tiebreaker with Iowa and Indiana based on record among common opponents.

Oregon can get to 5-0 against common opponents of Indiana and Iowa with a win over Washington, while Iowa would be 4-1 if they beat Nebraska next week (loss to Ohio State) and Indiana is 3-2 (losses to Washington and Ohio State). The Ducks' win over Ohio State also wins them any two-way tiebreakers over Iowa and Indiana.

Oregon vs. Iowa

If Oregon wins and UCLA loses, then things get complicated. The first tiebreaker is common opponent; the lone common opponent between Oregon, Iowa, Indiana and UCLA is Michigan, which drops UCLA from contention. Then, in that same three-team scenario from above, Oregon takes the top seed, and Iowa takes the second seed based on the record against common opponents.

UCLA vs. Indiana

If Oregon loses, it opens up the door for Indiana. UCLA faces the Hoosiers if the Hawkeyes also lose to Nebraska on Saturday and the Hoosiers beat Purdue -- who they will be heavily favored against. UCLA's result against USC would not matter in this scenario. That's the simplest path to a UCLA-Indiana game that many anticipated seeing coming into this week, but it would require a very different path to be taken.

In the event Oregon loses and Iowa and Indiana both win, things get extremely complicated, but the tiebreakers would depend on whether UCLA wins. If UCLA loses to USC, that creates a new three-way tiebreaker that would go to Indiana based on common opponents.

UCLA and Iowa would be tied in common opponent record, but the next tiebreaker is if Minnesota beats Wisconsin, the Gophers would have a better record than Michigan regardless of what happens in The Game, and UCLA would advance.

Indiana vs. Iowa

In the event of the above scenario, if Minnesota loses to Wisconsin and Michigan upsets Ohio State, then things get even more complicated and go to the "cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents." We would not know whether UCLA or Iowa would win that until the results of next week are concluded, but there is a path to Iowa making it in via that tiebreaker, which would send them to Indy to face the Hoosiers.

UCLA vs. Iowa

Iowa gets to Indy against UCLA if the Bruins win, Purdue stuns Indiana, Iowa is able to beat Nebraska and Oregon loses.

If Oregon loses, but UCLA, Indiana and Iowa all win, the Hawkeyes win the two-way tiebreaker with Indiana if Wisconsin also beats Minnesota. That collection of results would mean Washington would finish 5-4 after beating Oregon in conference play and the Gophers would be 4-5. Considering both lost to Ohio State, the next highest-finishing team would be Washington, who Iowa beat and Indiana lost to, sending the Hawkeyes to Indianapolis.