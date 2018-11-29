Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, picks, predictions from model on 43-23 run

Despite getting blown out by Purdue and sleepwalking through the next month of the season, No. 6 Ohio State still has a shot at the Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff thanks to its upset of Michigan last week. However, the Buckeyes will face a hungry Northwestern squad that won the division for the first time ever to earn its way into the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes are 14-point favorites for Saturday's game with the total at 61 in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds. The No. 21 Wildcats have been sneaking by more talented teams all season, so before you make your Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks for the 2018 Big Ten championship, be sure to check out the projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that for the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game, one big advantage for the Buckeyes will be their team speed and overall play-making depth.

That was on full display as they hung 62 points against a Michigan defense that had been touted as the best in the nation. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins hit nine different receivers on his way to 396 yards passing and six touchdowns against the Wolverines.

On the season, Haskins has thrown for a staggering 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Matching up with all that firepower could be a struggle for Northwestern.

However, you can expect plenty of resistance from the Wildcats, which doesn't guarantee a cover for Ohio State.

Northwestern's wins haven't always been pretty, and there aren't a lot of numbers that jump off the page when you look at the Wildcats statistically.

The Wildcats win the field-position battle by an average of over two yards per possession. While that sounds tiny, it adds up over time. When you combine that with a third-down defense that ranks 31st in the nation, you'll start to see why they only give up 21.7 points per game. Hidden yardage and forcing a few stops might be enough to keep Northwestern within the spread.

